Dana Hologrsen Expecting Plenty of Rotation on Offensive Line, Backup Skill Positions
When the first depth chart of the 2025 season was released on Saturday, Nebraska fans and media noticed a number of ORs followed names at key positions.
Speaking with the media on Monday, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said that indicates, not only continued position battles, but that this first game will see plenty of rotation at those positions.
This includes the tackle positions, which have seen battles rage on for both the right and left sides.
"There's legitimately five bodies that, they just keep rotating," Holgorsen said. "I trust (offensive line coach Donovan) Raiola to know what he's looking at and have a feel for who's playing good, who's not playing good, and getting guys rested.
"I'm certainly just as excited about seeing how those guys play and what that lineup settles in at."
Holgorsen said he's never had the ability to rotate a number of guys at the tackle spots, which he'll be able to do with Gunnar Gottula, Turner Corcoran, Elijah Pritchett, Teddy Prochazka, and Tyler Knaak, at least until starters separate themselves.
"The rotation at tackles is something I've never had the luxury to do," Holgorsen said. "Having five quality guys that can go out there and play is a huge advantage for us."
Holgorsen said the three interior spots are settled, with Henry Lutovsky at left guard, Rocco Spindler at right guard, and Justin Evans at center.
"Those guys being all old and veteran bodies," Holgorsen said.
Holgorsen said rotations won't just be on the offensive line. He's looking to see who can take advantage of opportunities at the skill positions.
"This may have to be a deal where, in-game, I'm gonn ahave to look at some of these young guys at receiver," Holgorsens aid. "I'm good with the starters. Those guys are older; they're veterans."
Nyziah Hunter, Dane Key, Jacory Barney Jr., and Janiron Bonner are established pieces that Holgorsen knows what he's getting. Opportunities exist for guys like Quinn Clark, Cortez Mills, Keelan Smith, and Jeremiah Smith, who are all true or redshirt freshmen.
Holgorsen said the same thing about the running back spot.
"You know what you're gonna get out of Emmett (Johnson), but the other guys, although they've been practicing really well, what's that look in their eye gonna be like? That's first game stuff. We'll have a lot more answers Friday," Holgorsen said.
The full media availability from Monday is posted below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Note: Audio issues prevented the first several minutes from being heard.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
