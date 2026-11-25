The holidays can be a busy — and stressful — time of year. With everything going on, it can be hard to find time to shop for the Husker fan(s) in your life.

The temptation might be strong to go to your local big-box retailer (or Amazon) and buy the first thing you see with a Husker logo on it. But let's be honest: many of those generic, mass-produced items are the gift equivalent of a missed field goal: a colossal disappointment. I know you don't have time to browse through hundreds of pages of mediocrity looking for the perfect gift, so I did it for you.

What follows is a selection of Husker gift ideas (with prices and links) for things that I would want to give — or receive — split into categories. I strive to pick unique, quality-made products that will delight my fellow fans. We’ve got things for fans of all ages and tastes. Many of these sellers are running promotions during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, so the sale price might be lower than what is listed here.

Author's note: Nothing on this list is a paid promotion or sponsored link. There is zero expectation of kickbacks, free stuff or other compensation. (That said, if any sellers notice a spike a traffic coming from this post and want to share some holiday spirit, feel free to slide into my DMs.)

If you need more ideas, many of the items from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 Gift Guides are still available.

Clothing & Apparel

Game day — or a random Tuesday — is a perfect day for Nebraska gear. There are several great Husker shops that sell official jerseys and Adidas sideline gear. But here are great finds that those stores may not carry:

Nebrasketball Dream Team t-shirt, Two Seam Merch, $29.95. Two Seam excels at putting a Nebraska spin on popular logos and images to create something that works on multiple levels. For example, fans of the 1992 U.S.A. Olympic basketball team (aka the "Dream Team") will immediately recognize the font and color scheme used to spell out NEB. That this shirt commemorates a dream season from a dream team is the cherry on top. Other faves: this "Hoiball" hoodie ($39.95) that looks like an old Nebrasketball logo, a "Set the Middle" volleyball tee ($29.95) inspired by the STP oil company, and a to-the-point "Run The Option" shirt ($29.95).

University of Nebraska Cornhuskers t-shirt, Full Ride Vintage Gear, $36.00. There are approximately 1.3 million different Nebraska shirts for sale on the internet (and I feel like I've looked at all of them put this guide together). This shirt from Full Ride Vintage Gear might be only one that says both "University of Nebraska" AND "Cornhuskers." In addition to some old school logos, this Nebraska volleyball ringer tee ($36) is unlike anything you'll find anywhere else. This 3/4 sleeve Nebraska baseball shirt ($38) looks like the perfect mix of comfort and retro cool.

Sweep U hoodie, BBB Printing, $50. The perfect volleyball hoodie for crisp fall nights at the Bob. For those who find it easier to get tickets to away matches, you'll want to check out the "We sold out your volleyball arena" shirt ($25). Nebrasketball fans who know their postgame memes will appreciate the "Exciting Whites" hoodie, $50. BBB also has a line of shirts with famous Kent Pavelka catch phrases like "Make Room For Daddy", "GOT IT!", and the deeper cut "Ahhh Ahhh Ahhh I'm Gonna Pass Out".

Team Trough tee, We're Back Co., $30. We're Back Co. is one of the most active brands on Huskers Twitter, which helps them be on the forefront of trends. For example, this shirt inspired by fan backlash to the beloved Memorial Stadium urinal troughs being removed. (And if you're going to get a trough t-shirt, you probably should add a matching pint glass ($28) to your order). We're Back has a handful of prominent NIL partnerships, including Jamal Rule, Pryce Sandfort, and quarterback recruit Trae Taylor.

Football helmet coaches’ jacket, Homefield, $145. This nylon windbreaker is inspired by the sideline jackets worn during the 1960s and 70s. On the front, you'll find the "NU" helmet worn in 1968 and 69. Across the back is a large "University of Nebraska". I wouldn't be surprised if you found one of Bob Devaney's play sheets folded up in the pocket. If you're looking for styles from other decades, Homefield has an 1980's inspired Coaches’ knit sweater ($130), or a "shark tooth" style Stadium High-5 hat that is straight out of the '90s.

Dead Dog Alley t-shirt, Nook Tee, $17.95. Some people say they are longtime Nebraska basketball fans… even though their fandom started during the 20-game winning streak during the 2025-26 season. But if you know the backstory of "Nebraska's Dead Dog Alley" — heck, if you've even heard of it — it is clear that you've been Nebrasketball since it was Nee-brasketball. Wearing this shirt will give you instant credibility as a loyal fan.

Paintings, Prints, & Wall Hangings

Decorate your fan cave, Big Red basement, office, or any room in your home with these unique items.

Nebraska 74 - Vandy 72 symbol chart, Game Prints, $99.99. Every play from Nebraska's historic win to make it to the Sweet Sixteen is charted as a symbol on this framed 18 x 24 print. My personal favorite is the red "Made Shot" icon right before the final "Miss" symbol. Game Prints can create a poster for a wide assortment of Husker football and basketball games from the last 15-20 years (sorry, no national championships at this time) and lets you set colors and custom text.

1923 Panoramic Print, Etsy seller Second Chance Art, $252. In 1923, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Four Horsemen came to Lincoln to play one of the first games in Nebraska's newly opened Memorial Stadium. This panoramic print (45 x 9), framed in reclaimed wood, shows the scene from the south end zone. Nebraska won 14-7. The seller has a 28" x 17.5" photo print from the 1916 game at Iowa (which Nebraska won 34-17).

Nebraska volleyball watercolor print, Etsy seller AdelWaterColor, $14.05-$31.81, depending on size. I would estimate that tens of thousands of Nebraska homes have a picture of Memorial Stadium hanging on the wall (including my own). But how many have a gorgeous watercolor print of the John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center? If you would like a matching watercolor print for Memorial Stadium or Haymarket Park, this artist has both on their site.

Script Huskers 3D metal wall art, Hex Head, $129.99. Hex Head creates three-dimensional wall hangings of your favorite sports team logos, military insignias, and more. That means you're getting a raised, multi-level piece instead of a basic cutout. To really appreciate the layered effect, check out this Blackshirts logo ($169.99-$399.99, depending on size). I'm picturing how amazing this black and silver N ($139.99) would look on the red wall in my basement.

Customized wall hanging from Memorial Stadium bleachers, Nebraska Rare Goods, $295. Renovations to Memorial Stadium will remove hundreds of wooden bleachers. Instead of those going to the landfill, Nebraska Rare Goods has a process where fans can create a custom wall hanging (with your desired text and one of four logos). Commemorate your long-time seats, make a sign for the man cave, or have some cheeky fun.

Digital download Husker art, various Etsy sellers, $6-$10. More artists are going the route of the digital downloads instead of printing, framing, and shipping their work. Not only does it make things cheaper for everyone, but it gives you more options to customize the final product. Here's a high-level explanation of how it works:

You pay to download high resolution digital file(s) of the original artwork, potentially in various sizes and aspect ratios. You print the artwork at a big box office supply chain, professional print shop, or online site. If you're close to Lincoln, I highly recommend the Pixel Lab on the UNL city campus. They are fast, ridiculously cheap, and do great work. Put the printed piece in a frame of your choosing.

A few favorites: this bright and cheery print of a red NEBRASKA pennant over a field of horizontal stripes, ($6). A collage of retro-inspired ticket stubs, ($10). And a colorful print of Memorial Stadium ($6.77).

Home & Tailgate

Show off your Husker pride at home or at the tailgate!

College football logo cocktail ice molds, Etsy seller SpeakeasyIceMolds, $49.99. I have been known to partake in a mixed drink or two before (or during) games. But ice from the fridge — or some random cooler at the tailgate — doesn't bring enough team spirit to my pregame spirits. Picture a rocks glass with a large 2" cube in it. Now imagine that cube has the Huskers N frozen on top of it. This silicon mold will make six, two-inch cubes perfect for old fashioneds, scotch on the rocks, or any other beverage you want chilled.

37 qt Cornhuskers Cornhole Cooler, Indigo Falls, $399.99. You're packing for the tailgate, but space in your vehicle is tight. You want to take the cornhole game, but you gotta have cold beverages. What do you do? Take this low-profile cooler — capable of holding up to 40 cans — that has a cornhole board on top. Indigo Falls has a ton of glassware, water bottles, and tumblers, and as well as this gorgeous white cooler with red and black stripes. The block N logo is proudly displayed on the front and "Nebraska Cornhuskers" is on both sides of the lid ($599.99).

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Nebraska shaped bakeware, Etsy seller LarkAtHome, $62.95. Any good Husker host or hostess has a go-to game day dip recipe. (I'm partial to buffalo chicken dip). But only the best will serve that dip in a piece of white porcelain bakeware shaped like the Cornhusker state.

Script Huskers doormat, Miss Molly Designs, $55.00. Get your porch ready for game day and show the neighbors that you're the biggest Husker fan on the block. This tan doormat featuring the classic script Huskers over the outline of the state will look perfect underneath your Huskers door hanger. What? You don't have a Huskers door hanger? Thankfully, Miss Molly has a wide variety of those, including this cheery ear of corn ($50), Herbie Husker ($60), or a volleyball ($55).

Cornhuskers Helmet Bottle Opener, Rally House, $13.99. Remember the old school Huskers helmets with the grey two-bar facemasks? Now imagine the facemask is actually a bottle opener. There's a large magnet on the back to keep it game day ready on your beer fridge. Rally House also sells an oven / grill mitt designed to look like one of those novelty foam fingers ($22.99).

Junior Huskers (5)

Raise 'em right with some Husker-themed clothing and gifts.

Napshirts gear, We're Back Co., $22-$35. This adorable design riffs on the old school Blackshirts logo, turning the skull into a sleeping child sucking on a pacifier with "NAPSHIRTS" below it. If you're not buying the onesie ($22) or toddler tee ($24) for the young Huskers in your life, you're doing it wrong. Oh yeah — there's also a matching adult shirt ($35). For the young volleyball fans, check out their Olivia Mauch NIL "different color" tee ($26.25). Since she's a libero, hers is white, instead of the typical red.

NIL merchandise, Nebraska NIL Store, (prices vary by item). One of the best parts of the NIL era is the ability for fans to purchase gear with the name and number of their favorite players. The NIL Store has shirts, hoodies, jerseys, and more for many Husker student-athletes, most of which come in children's sizes (or in the case of this Caleb Benning Blackshirts jersey, XX-Small). Some favorites: a Kennadi Williams softball jersey ($99.99), a Nebraska volleyball team collage shirt ($39.99), Braden Frager sweatshirt ($54.99), and football trading cards ($12.99).

Matching Nebraska pajamas, Heather's Haven, $20. When my kids were younger, my wife insisted they needed to wear matching pjs for Christmas morning. I was never going to convince her otherwise, but I might have been able to talk her into these fun bamboo Santa jammies with ears of corn on them. There's also a matching set for Mommy ($45). Supplies are limited, so you might want to jump on the preorders for the March 2027 collection.

Lil' Huskers Membership, NU Athletic Department, $25. Nebraska's official kids club is for Huskers ages 2-12. Members receive free admission to six different sports, a lanyard credential, t-shirt, and priority access to kids' events.

Nebraska lovey security blanket, Etsy seller Heritage Homegoods Co, $32. My youngest daughter had a security blanket (or lovey, as some folks call them) that she absolutely adored. Hers was a pink and white thing that was a gift from my wife's employer at the time. If we're being honest, it was boring and non-descript. Those adjectives do not apply to this ultra soft blankie that is a visual montage of Nebraska greatness: Lil' Red. Runza. Carhenge. An ear of corn. A Kool-Aid pitcher. And more. If this came in a large size, I'd buy one for my Husker room.

Non-Huskers, but still Nebraska

I get it — you don't want to get them a Huskers gift every single year, but still want something uniquely Nebraska.

Small Batch Bourbon and Corn Whiskey, Flyover Whiskey, starting at $39.99. This concept is so cool that I wanted to share it. If you're a corn farmer, you send them 15-20 pounds of grain. They distill it into bourbon or corn whiskey, bottle it with a label you customize (your farm's logo, a cherished photo, etc.) and send you six, 750 ml bottles to savor or share. Not a farmer? You can partner with one of their Nebraska growers and experience the same process. Single bottles are also available on their site.

Nebraska high school vintage t-shirts, Suiting Up Varsity, from $19. The folks at Suiting Up Varsity are focused on documenting and preserving the history of Nebraska high school sports. Their Twitter feed is a treasure trove of teams and schools — many of which no longer exist. Their online shop is the intersection of their work with Homefield-esque throwback logos. They have dozens (hundreds?) of vintage logos that can be printed on shirts in school colors. I'm not sure I could find Ewing on a map, but this retro tiger mascot shirt ($18) is awesome. This jigsaw puzzle of closed schools and retired mascots ($29.99) is calling my name.

Nebraska gift box, Nebraska in a Box, from $46.99. Do you have a homesick Husker on your list? Send an assortment of Nebraska foods, snacks, candles, and more in a stylish gift box. You can choose from pre-curated boxes (such as ones for The Mill, Dorothy Lynch, or a "meat lovers" box with Misty's seasonings and jerky. I'd suggest with a "build-your-own" option that lets you pick five, seven, or ten items of your choosing — including this fun corn mosaic shirt.

Home is where the heart is print, Etsy seller Revamped Walls, $15-$134.25, depending on size. Do you live in Oakland, California, but your heart is in Oakland, Nebraska? Do you believe the true heart of the state lies somewhere in the panhandle? This print features the shape of the state of Nebraska in white over your choice of 28 different background colors. When the print is created, a single red heart will be placed over the location of any town or city you choose.

Bierock Ornament, Etsy seller RainbowUnicornBday, $20. This charming Christmas tree ornament has a delicious-looking homemade (not restaurant purchased) runza sandwich in the middle of a pastoral farm background. I checked — the seller does not currently have a companion ornament with French fries and onion rings on it. They do, however, have a Carhenge ornament.

Miscellaneous & One of a Kind

Stocking stuffers, big ticket items, and a one-of-a-kind conversation pieces.

Memorial Stadium Urinal Trough, Nebraska Rare Goods, $3,000. You knew this one was going to make the list. As part of the renovations in the south and west sections of Memorial Stadium, numerous one-of-a-kind items are being salvaged and sold through Nebraska Rare Goods. What does one do with an 8' long urinal that weighs 300 pounds? That's up to you and your, presumably, very understanding spouse. Other items of note: a bench made from old bleachers ($429-$649), random stadium signage ($200-$4,500), and a NU Faculty Staff Bowling League trophy from 2007 ($75).

Site memberships and subscriptions (prices vary). There are a ton of great sites creating excellent Huskers content (articles and columns, podcasts, message boards, and more). A few of my favorites: HuskerMax, I-80 Club, Counter Read, The Athletic, Huskers 247, Husker Extra, and Husker Online. Support local!

Kent Pavelka NCAA game notes, Nebraska Rare Goods, $249. Nebrasketball fans are likely familiar with the broadcast notes that longtime radio announce Kent Pavelka uses for each game — he's been known to tweet out pictures of them after wins. This two-sided display has full-color replicas of Kent's sheets (names, scoring, and other notes) from the NCAA tournament wins over Troy and Vanderbilt. If that is out of your price range, you should consider the Kent Pavelka Talking Bobblehead (National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, $35). This bobbling version of KP has recordings of six different Pavelka catchphrases.

Y'all can go to hell, I'm going to the game koozie, 402 Threads, $5. Savvy Husker fans know to bring a can koozie with them for a cold beverage at the tailgate or surrounded by 90,000 of my closest friends. 402 Threads also has a clothing line, with a lot of styles you won't find anywhere else, such as this "Busy being those girls" volleyball crewneck ($50).

"Sweet Dreams — The agonizing struggle and euphoric awakening of Nebraska basketball" book, Dirk Chatelain, $39.95. In my opinion, Dirk Chatelain is one of the best writers Nebraska has ever produced. If he decided to write about the drying and curing times of latex house paints, it would be one of the best things you've ever read. Instead, Chatelain has written what will likely become the definitive history of the Nebraska basketball program from their decades of struggles through last year's fever dream of a season. Filled with pictures, profiles, and Chatelain's distinctive prose, this book will stir the emotions of the true Nebrasketball fans.

"Three Yards Away: The 1983 Nebraska Cornhuskers, College Football's Would-Be Champions" book, Dennis P. Crawford, $39.95. Dennis Crawford is a life-long Cornhuskers fan and program historian. This book about the 1983 Huskers seeks to shine a spotlight on a team that tends to be overlooked in the annals of college football history. Crawford conducted hours of interviews with dozens of players and coaches, uncovering previously untold stories about a truly special team that was three yards away from glory.

University of Nebraska Cremation Urn, Etsy seller Memorials4u, $58-$338, depending on size and style. Look: we're going to go someday. When that day comes, do you want the ashes of your Husker-obsessed loved one spending forever in some lame urn? Or do you want to give them an eternal front-row seat in a big, red urn… or a 3.5" keepsake size? Engraving is available for an extra cost.

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