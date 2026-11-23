

Hope.



It might be the most powerful - and most vital - of all human emotions. A few weeks ago, the 2026 season, Matt Rhule's tenure, and the long-term future of the Nebraska program all seemed to be beyond hope. I know many, many fans and pundits felt the situation was hopeless.

A true feeling of hopelessness - be it something trivial like sports, or in any of the real-world situations that we all face on a daily basis - is a devastating feeling. A place without hope feels suffocating, like the weight of the world is pressing down on your chest. Hopelessness feels like Saturday's weather: grey and dreary, spitting rain with a cold wind that cuts to the bone.

But then, just as things feel like they are at their darkest and most desperate, a glimmer of hope appears. In the scariness of the real world, that sliver can come in numerous forms. On a college football Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska, hope also came in many shapes and sizes. We just have to grab it.

Hope from a scrawny - but feisty - quarterback who does not want to lose. Hope in the form of sustained drives where Nebraska consistently overcame their mistakes and converted third downs. Hope from a defense that took the ball away and did their best to keep a superstar at bay. Hope from a doubted and distrusted player coming through when it mattered most, providing the winning margin.

My glimmer of hope arrived late in the second half. There were four high school aged boys seated in the row in front of us. Well… "seated" isn't the right word, because they stood the entire game, living and dying with what was happening on the field.

These kids - I'd guess that they were 16-18 years old - would have been in elementary school the last time Nebraska beat any ranked team. They likely have zero recollection of the last time the Huskers beat a team in the Top 20 (at No. 19 Penn State in 2011).

Nebraska fans storm the field at the end of the game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the two-minute timeout approached, the NU students in the southeast corner were moving closer to the sidelines for a potential field rush. The four guys in front of us looked at each other and said "let's go!"

At that point, nothing was guaranteed. Given Nebraska's painful history in the "Groin Kick era," I know I wasn't the only one mentally picturing how the Huskers would lose another close game in excruciating fashion.*

*My sickos scenario was Nebraska - on the verge of completing an entire home schedule without a lost fumble for the first time since the 1950s, if not ever- would cough it up, leading to a Jeremiah Smith catch on a walk-off Hail Mary. This is what it looks like when the hope is beaten out of you during a four-game losing streak after a decade of failure against ranked teams.

But these kids - whose only knowledge of Nebraska being a successful, blue-blood program likely came from their parents and grandparents - had hope that they were about to experience the sweet taste of a nationally televised ranked win.

They were right.



When it mattered most, Nebraska got it done. The Huskers knocked off Ohio State, a team that had defeated them eight straight times by an average score of 46-18. As tens of thousands of fans poured onto the field, a ray of hope was restored across the state.

Hope that Nebraska might be turning a corner. Hope for a playoff berth in 2027. And hope that the next generation of Husker fans will continue to sustain this program and fill the seats when the renovated stadium reopens.

Things I believe

Nebraska's offensive philosophy is going to stick around for another game.

After the Rutgers game I asked "Is this offensive game plan sustainable for the rest of the season?" It is fairly easy for a team to hot knife their way through the butter of the Rutgers defense.* But better teams would offer a stiffer challenge.



*With the apparent exception of Penn State. Woof.

Against Ohio State, the answer was a resounding yes. Nebraska's offensive line controlled the Buckeyes. Jamal Rule and Isaiah Mozee were effective between the tackles. NU's counters, misdirection, and zone read plays had OSU on skates. Anthony Colandrea didn't always make the right read in the middle of the game, but he was deadly in the fourth quarter.

Speaking of the fourth quarter… I'll direct your attention to Nebraska's two drives that started in the final frame:

NU gets the ball at midfield after a Victor Evans III interception, leading by three. The Huskers ran it six straight times, threw it to their tight end to covnert a third down, and then ran it one more. On second-and-11, Colandrea went for the throat and hit Quinn Clark for a touchdown. 31-21, NU.

After the Buckeyes scored, Nebraska got the ball back up three with 3:52 to go in the game. I don't have to tell you that Nebraska has struggled in this scenario under Rhule. Far too often, they've given the ball back to their opponent and watched them drive down to win the game. This time, Nebraska ran it six straight times, gaining 24 yards and the two first downs necessary to put the game away.

Iowa's defense will likely be the stiffest challenge for NU's new offensive philosophy. Everybody knows what NU wants to do. Can they execute? Can Iowa stop it?

The defense's performance was every bit as impressive as last week's shutout.

The Blackshirts gave up a season-high 28 points to Ohio State. Wide receiver - and Heisman favorite - Jeremiah Smith had 165 yards and two touchdowns. The first was a 67-yard bomb on third down, which has been NU's money down all year long.

On paper, it looks like a gigantic regression from last week's dominating shutout of Rutgers. But in reality, what Nebraska did on Saturday was every bit as impressive - if not more so.

Let's start with the injuries. Nebraska went into a game against a ranked team without their best defensive lineman (Jahsear Whittington), best linebacker (Owen Chambliss), and best cornerback (Andrew Marshall), among others. Dwayne McDougle III played with what looked like a black Q-Tip over his hand. NU started a true freshman corner (Danny Odem III) against the most productive WR in the history of the Big Ten.

Yeah, Smith got his yards and two touchdowns. Tip your cap to a great player, but know that in the second half the Blackshirts got a grown-man pass breakup by Odem and an interception by Evans on passes thrown towards Smith. It was the second of two takeaways by the Blackshirts, which the offense turned into 14 points.

Credit the Husker offensive (35:05 in time of possession and 10 of 16 on third down) for keeping the Buckeyes off the field. But make no mistake: the banged up Blackshirts more than held their own.

This one was for the fans.

Saturday was an emotional day for Husker fans. Season ticket holders who went to the game walked into Memorial Stadium knowing it was likely the last time we'd sit in our seats, and might be the last time we'd cheer with the strangers who become a second family seven Saturdays a year.

That feeling was especially strong for fans who currently sit in the south end zone - which will not exist in 2027 - as well as those who have had the same seats in their family for decades. This was only my third season in our "new" seats in north, but prior to the reseat being announced, I hoped to keep those seats for the rest of my life. Such is the price of progress.

A few weeks ago, there were multiple fans calling for a boycott to express displeasure with the season, the coaching staff, the reseat, and more. The calls were mostly unanswered, as the stadium was fairly full despite the grey, drizzly weather.

Once again, Husker fans brought the noise for an 11 am game. It sounds cliché, but it felt like the fans were trying to will the Huskers to a victory… just like we did in the Indiana and Washington games. Say what you will about the results of the 2026 season, but the efforts of Husker fans were unquestionable.

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Finally, after 16 straight failures in Memorial Stadium (and 31 overall), the Huskers delivered a ranked win for their fans. The collective release was cathartic. The students started the field storm from the southeast corner before the clock hit zero. But eventually fans were pouring onto the field from every angle.

Within a few minutes, there were easily more fans on the field than in the stands. Young, old, families, it didn't matter. There was a dance party on the 50-yard line and everybody was invited.

I suspect many fans who ventured onto the field did so not only to celebrate, but also to soak in this iteration of Memorial Stadium one last time before the renovations completely change the look and feel.

Things I don't know

What if…?

The realization hit as we were walking jubilantly out of Memorial Stadium on our way to a celebratory beverage: What if? The Nebraska team that suffered back-to-back-to-back heartbreaking losses was so close to an extremely memorable season that it is only natural to think of where we would be if only for the outcome of a few plays…

On fourth-and-18 versus Washington, Vincent Shavers was a split second away from deflecting the pass. If so, Nebraska is on the college football playoff bubble.

Against Oregon, if Nebraska had successfully blitzed Dylan Raiola (or if the offense had a pulse), the Huskers would be a playoff lock.

Versus Indiana, if the offense keeps the Hoosiers off the field (or calls timeout before fourth-and-one, or makes a 40-yard field goal), NU likely is a top five team.

Instead, Nebraska is 7-4 and somehow cannot get more Top 25 votes than the team they just beat. The lesson: at this level, the margin for error is razor thin. Sometimes you get the breaks and sometimes you get your heart broken into a million pieces. Hopefully, the players, coaches, and fans all learned what is possible when Nebraska controls its own destiny.

Playing the "what if" game is a wistful way to spend the afternoon, but ultimately the results of the games do not change. Whether or not fans choose to see optimism or pessimism in those "what if" variables is up to the individual.

If the season ended today, was this a successful season?

I have been consistent in my stance that our collective opinion on the success - or failure - of Nebraska's 2026 season will hinge upon what happens against Iowa on Black Friday. If Nebraska wins, it is a good season. If they lose, probably not. But with that chapter yet to be written, I think now is a good time to ask:

If the season ended today, was this a successful campaign?



In the "yes" column: Seven wins. Multiple wins in November. A win over a ranked team. A much-improved defense. An offense that appears to have (finally) found an identity. The best conference record since 2016. Zero fumbles lost at home for the first time since at least the 1950s (and likely, ever). Four losses by a total of 24 points.

On the "no" side: A four-game losing streak. 1-4 against bowl-eligible power conference opponents. 1-3 in one score games. An offense that struggled so much the coordinator was fired midseason. Regression on special teams. Their second-best win is… against 8-3 Ohio? North Dakota (8-4 in the FCS)?

Personally, I would vote yes. The four-game skid was disappointing and ruined what could have made this a year to remember. But a lot of the benchmarks set in August (5-0 start, beat a ranked team, win multiple games in November) have been successfully checked.

Now, we wait for the final exam Friday.

Did Matt Rhule outcoach Ryan Day?

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day entered Saturday's game with a career record of 89-15, including 60-7 in the Big Ten. His teams have finished in the Top 10 every year. He won the 2024 national championship and coached for it in 2020. He had only lost twice to an unranked team. He may not be Nick Saban, but Ryan Day is a pretty good coach.

On the other sideline was Matt Rhule. Let's just say that many people believe Rhule does his best work Sunday through Friday.

And yet, on this particular Saturday, a case can be made that Rhule outcoached Day.

Nebraska had a strong game plan on offense (punch 'em in the mouth with power, throw when you need to, and keep the chains moving), a good plan on defense (understand that Jeremiah Smith will get his yards, but make somebody else beat you), and special teams (don't do anything stupid). They successfully executed all three.

Meanwhile, Ohio State's defense seemed confused by Nebraska's misdirection. The Huskers owned the line of scrimmage. Smith got his 165 yards, but nobody else topped 30 yards receiving. And down the stretch, Smith was - by his lofty standards - relatively quiet.

The Buckeyes want to score fast on explosive plays. Outside of the first touchdown, Nebraska forced them to be slow and methodical. That played into Rhule's strategy as the Buckeyes had to use a lot of clock to score.

Ohio State had two delay of game penalties and Day had to burn a timeout early in the second half to avoid another flag. Ohio State was missing those timeouts in the final minutes as Nebraska successfully ran out the clock, giving Rhule the biggest win of his NU career - and a big response to the critics who say he gets outcoached in games.

Huskerigami Update

A “Huskerigami” is a final score combination (win or lose) that has never happened in the 130+ year history of Nebraska football.



Final score: 31-28



Is that a Huskerigami? No. It has happened three times before. The first time was a loss to Florida State in the 1988 Fiesta Bowl. The most recent was in the 2022 Aer Lingus Classic versus Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. The good news is this was NU's first win in a 31-28 game (the other occurrence was a 2018 loss at Iowa).



It's worth noting that if Nebraska had made the field goal at the end of the first half, 34-28 would have been a Huskerigami score.

5 Things I loved

Anthony Colandrea. He made a statement on his second carry, lowering a shoulder into a Buckeye defender after an 18-yard gain. He made plays with his arm, including three touchdowns and a nice two-minute drive to set up a field goal attempt. He made plays with his legs, rushing for one touchdown and sealing the game with a pair of first down runs. This was his finest and most complete game as a Husker. Colandrea's swagger and confidence are contagious. Quinn Clark. In 1988, Ken Clark rushed for 256 yards and 3 TDs in a win over OSU, outshining Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders and the Okie State Cowboys. While his son Quinn did not outshine this year's Heisman Trophy favorite, Quinn did have a signature moment in a win over a different OSU team. Quinn's 26-yard touchdown was a fitting final touchdown for fans in the original south stadium. Luke Lindenmeyer. The last of the great Nebraska walk-on stories had a big final home game. Four of his five catches ended with a first down or touchdown. He set a Nebraska record for receptions in a season by a tight end. And his postgame interview (standing side-by-side with Justin Evans) is a must-watch (but should come with a NSFW label). Kwazi Gilmer. Gilmer had a game-high seven receptions, for 73 yards and a nifty second quarter touchdown. He left the game after taking a big hit going across the middle. But a few plays later he was back out there, making a key block on Colandrea's touchdown run. Donovan Jones. Nebraska has beaten Ohio State twice in 12 all-time meetings. The first time, Lavonte David took the ball away from Braxton Miller, swinging the momentum to Nebraska. On Saturday, Donovan Jones took the ball away from Isaiah West, which also swung things in Nebraska's favor. In both of those games, Nebraska converted the turnover into a touchdown. Sometimes, you need one of your best defenders to make a play.

Honorable mention: Offensive line, Jamal Rule, Victor Evans III, Danny Odem III, Vincent Shavers, Dexter Foster, Isaiah Mozee, Cameron Lenhardt, Jacory Barney Jr., Archie Wilson, Tyson Terry, sarcastic cheers for made field goals, Matt Rhule, DJ Kool, the best field storm in stadium history, and all of the veterans and active duty personnel honored on Saturday.

5 Areas for improvement

Fourth-down defense. As great as the Blackshirts have been on third down, they struggle on fourth. Ohio State picked up 10 yards on a fourth-and-two, extending a touchdown drive. Opposing offenses have now converted 14 of 20 fourth down attempts (70%). First-half clock management. I would like to have seen how the final drive before halftime turned out if Nebraska had another timeout at their disposal. I can't argue with the timeout taken before the fourth-and-one conversion, but I question the need to burn one with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock. That said, I think Buckeye fans will agree that Rhule's clock management was better than Ryan Day's. Field goals. With better clock management, NU could have gotten John Hohl a closer kick. And I'll definitely acknowledge the wind that was blowing in the stadium. But 7 of 15 on field goals - including 0 for 6 longer than 43 yards - is not great. A straight-on, 33-yard attempt with the wind at your back should not cause 86,000 fans to hold their breath, but that's where we're at. Blindside blocks. I hear your arguments: "that's football!", "why should the defense get rewarded for not paying attention?", and the classic "keep your head on a swivel!". Yes, prior to Kenny Bell decapitating a Wisconsin Badger, Jamal Rule's crackback block would have been legal - and celebrated. But in today's game it is one of the easiest calls for a ref to make… as witnessed by nearly every member of the officiating crew throwing their flag. Next time, just get in the defender's way without blowing him up. AccuWeather. As I was getting ready Saturday morning, I checked the hour-by-hour forecast on the AccuWeather app. 58 degrees at kickoff, 55 by the end of the game, and little to no precipitation until late afternoon. Hooray for a nice fall day! Armed with that information, I left my sweatshirt and rain poncho at home. I should be dry by sometime next Wednesday. Does anybody have a weather app they recommend?

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