Dave Feit's Greatest Huskers by the Numbers: 26 - Wonder Monds
Greatest Husker to wear 26: Wonder Monds, Defensive Back, 1973-1975
Honorable Mention: Josh Brown, Rex Fischer, Tom Rathman
Also worn by: Clinton Childs, Dan Erickson, James Hawkins, Jeff Hughes, Lance Lewis, Dedrick Mills, Ronald Poggemeyer, Marvin Sanders, Kieron Williams
Dave's Fave: Tom Rathman, Fullback, 1982-1985
With Wonder Monds being honored today, it only makes sense that we talk about the Husker with an immediately recognizable name and a well-known head of hair that has inspired a ton of passionate opinions.
That's right, we're talking about Herbie Husker.
But before we talk Herbie, let's take a second and do a very brief history of Nebraska mascots:
- 1890s: Nebraska plays under names such as the "Old Gold Knights," "Antelopes," "Rattlesnake Boys" and "Bugeaters."
- 1900: Sportswriter Cy Sherman of the Lincoln Star first refers to the team as the "Cornhuskers." We won't get into how that name was an Iowa reject (they preferred "Hawkeyes"). The name would become official.
- 1955: Nebraska's first official mascot - "Corncob Man" debuts. At the name suggests, he's a man with a giant corn cob for a head. Sometimes, he wore olive green overalls (earning the nickname "Colonel Cob") and other times he wore a white Nebraska sweater and held a sign that read "Leave 'Em Cold."
- 1962: The first attempt to depict what a Cornhusker looks like comes with "Huskie the Husker," an on-field mascot. Former Nebraska cheerleader Deb Kleve White, who literally wrote the book on Husker mascots, described Huskie as "a 10-foot-tall costumed person dressed in a plaid shirt, with jean-bib overalls and a straw bucket for a hat."
- 1970: "Mr. Big Red," a gigantic fiberglass head worn with a red blazer and tie debuts. Mr. Big Red - also known as Harry Husker - started as an illustration by Lincoln artist Bill Goggins that first appeared in a 1964 issue of "Nebraska Farmer" magazine. Sports Information Director Don Fox and ticket manager Jim Pittenger acquired the rights to the illustration (reportedly, in exchange for lifetime season tickets). The head - measuring 5'8" tall and weighing 70 pounds - was too big for the team bus and too heavy for one person to wear throughout a quarter, let alone a game.
After the 1973 season, Nebraska was invited to the 1974 Cotton Bowl. Dirk West, a Texas artist, had created a series of illustrations that hung in the press room. One - a burly farmer in blue overalls - caught the eye of Bryant. He commissioned West to create a refined version that NU would own. A former Disney artist - Bob Johnson - was hired to design the first mascot costume.
Herbie Husker debuted in 1974, the same year Wonder Monds became a Blackshirt.
Wonderful Terrific Monds Jr. (yep, that is his real name*) is more than just a captain on the All-Name Team, or the owner of an Afro that would make Kenny Bell jealous. Monds was a standout defensive back on some very talented teams at the start of the Tom Osborne era.
*Per Wikipedia, the origin story of "Wonder" name goes like this: His dad's dad (the NU Wonder's grandfather) had been blessed with multiple daughters. When, a long last, a son was born, dad's reaction was "Wonderful! Terrific!"
The original Wonderful Terrific Monds passed the name onto his son (Wonderful Jr.), who played at Nebraska. Junior - and stay with me, because this gets confusing - has four kids. In order of birth:
- Wonderful III - A minor league outfielder in the Braves, Rockies and Reds farm systems. His son, Wonder Monds IV, is a highly touted quarterback recruit in the class of 2028. Monds IV goes by the name "Champ" and already holds offers from numerous power conference schools.
- Mario - A defensive tackle who played collegiately at Cincinnati and in the NFL with the Bengals and Dolphins.
- Devin - Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers
- Wonderful II - Played defensive end at the University of Buffalo and Florida International.
Yes, Wonder Monds Jr. named his eldest and youngest sons "Wonder Monds."
Monds grew up in Florida and graduated from a junior college in Ottumwa, Iowa, before coming to Nebraska. Playing the "monster back" position in Monte Kiffin's defense, Monds was asked to support the run and cover receivers. It was the perfect role for somebody who was sprinter fast, yet large enough to pack a punch.
In 1974, Monds was wonderful, earning second-team All-Big Eight honors with 31 tackles and two interceptions as a junior. His 1975 senior season was truly terrific. Tackles, tackles for loss, pass breakups, fumble recoveries, punt blocks - Monds did it all. He earned first-team All-Big Eight and All-America honors on his way to a career in the NFL and Canadian Football League.
As for Herbie, he's had his ups and downs over the years. The original iteration - blond hair, blue eyes, barrel chest, with a red cowboy hat and an ear of corn in the pocket of his blue bib overalls - was beloved.
Well… by most people.
In the midst of the 1990s championship run, athletic director Bill Byrne decided to de-emphasize the "corn" in Cornhuskers. In a 1995 article in the Chicago Tribune, Byrne said, "We've found that Cornhuskers and Herbie just don't sell outside of Nebraska." Byrne claimed to have data showing "the group that buys these products just doesn't go for Herbie." Byrne tried to retire Herbie, but fan pushback - and a petition drive - brought him back.*
*Mitch Sherman - now of The Athletic, then of the Daily Nebraskan student newspaper, wrote an article about how Byrne "tabled" the decision to phase out Herbie. As a result, Herbie was seen on the sidelines during previous weekend's game at Michigan State.
Most days, this would have been the lead story. Sadly, on this day the top story was "Osborne kicks Phillips off team."
Another motivation for Byrne trying to phase out Herbie was the success of Lil' Red. The first inflatable mascot in college or pro sports, he was a smash hit when he debuted in 1993. Originally, the plan was to use the 8'4" cherub with a sideways hat specifically for the volleyball team, and to appeal to kids. But Lil' Red's silly antics - especially a bit where the person inside the suit would flip around, so it looked like Lil' Red was standing on his head - were a hit. Soon Lil' Red was appearing alongside Herbie at football games.
Steve Pederson replaced Byrne as AD at the end of 2002. One of his first acts was giving Herbie a substantial makeover. Herbie lost weight, dyed his hair a chestnut brown and traded his bibbies for jeans and a red button-up shirt. Instead of a husky farmer, Herbie now looked like a guy who sold insurance in Millard and posted pictures of his daily workout on Instagram.
In 2023, athletic director Trev Alberts retired brunette Herbie and introduced a updated version of the beloved Husker mascot - a muscular blonde in overalls, with a cob or corn in his pocket. Herbie traded his original "OK" hand sign for a "#1" index finger in the air. In addition to the physical mascot, sport-specific Herbies were introduced for most of NU's athletic teams.
Blonde Herbie was back! The fans rejoiced, "Wonderful! Terrific!"
***
I have this vivid Husker memory from my childhood. I would have been 11. On a Saturday afternoon, I went down to the basement and turned the TV to one of the four channels we got.*
*Yes, dear reader, I am that old.
I happened to turn on a Nebraska game right as Husker ran right down the middle of the field for a 60-yard score, as the announcer (Keith Jackson!) yelled "Touchdown, Nebraska!"
I couldn't believe my eyes.
That Husker who scored - fullback Tom Rathman of Grand Island - was barely touched. Even though I had received a #22 Doug DuBose jersey for my birthday, Rathman was now one of my favorite players. Looking back, that moment is definitely the origin for my love of Nebraska fullbacks.
Tom Rathman is one of the greatest fullbacks in Nebraska history. In 1985, he set the position record for rushing yards in a season (881, 164 more than Dick Davis). He was the fifth-leading rusher in the Big Eight.
That 60-yard touchdown against FSU wasn't even his longest run of the 1985 season. Later in the year, Rathman scored from 84 yards out against Colorado.* His 12 career rushing touchdowns tied the position record (set by Mark Schellen).
*Let's take a second to consider an Osborne offense fullback scoring an 84-yard touchdown. It is still the tenth longest score in school history. Some of the guys ahead of him (Eric Crouch, Mike Rozier, Taylor Martinez, Calvin Jones, etc.) are on the short list for the fastest players in school history.
Yes, Rathman received some excellent blocking on his long touchdown. But he was not a slow guy. He was reportedly in the 4.6 second range in the 40-yard dash. Six of his eight touchdowns in 1985 were 30 yards or longer.
Despite Tom Rathman's heroics, No. 10 Nebraska lost the 1985 season opener to No. 17 Florida State. Unfortunately, that was a fairly common occurrence.
The on-field series with Florida State has not been kind to Nebraska. The Huskers are just 2-6 (.250) against the Seminoles, their worst winning percentage against any nonconference opponent.*
*Nebraska's lowest winning percentage against current non-conference opponents (minimum five games):
.250 Florida State
.286 Texas
.313 Pittsburgh
.417 Syracuse
.449 Oklahoma
.500 Miami
Admittedly, "current nonconference" is doing a lot of heavy lifting, as Nebraska's all-time winning percentage against teams currently in the Big Ten is shockingly ugly:
.083 Southern Cal
.091 Ohio State
.278 Wisconsin
.346 Michigan
.406 Minnesota
.457 Indiana
.500 UCLA
Yikes. Let's shift to something positive, ASAP.
You may have noticed I qualified the opening sentence with "the on-field series." There was a reason for that. Two of Nebraska's losses to Florida State were the foundation for amazing and cherished things. Let's start with the 18-16 loss in the 1994 Orange Bowl. Nebraska - a 17.5-point underdog - outplayed the eventual national champions and was on the wrong end of some… uh… let's politely say "controversial" calls that easily could have swung the game in Nebraska's favor. That loss spawned the "unfinished business" and "refuse to lose" mindsets that were vital to the 1994 national championship, the first of three titles in four seasons.
The other positive came out of Nebraska's first-ever game with Florida State, back in 1980. At the time, Nebraska was in its 91st season of intercollegiate football. The Seminoles were relative pups, just 44 years into their existence. But the 1980 FSU team was not your typical nonconference cupcake. Fifth-year head coach Bobby Bowden had the Noles on the rise. The year before FSU went 11-1 with an Orange Bowl loss to Oklahoma.
In the 1980 game, No. 16 Florida State scored 15 points in the second half to stun the third-ranked Huskers 18-14. Nebraska had the ball on the Seminole 3-yard line with 12 seconds to go, but quarterback Jeff Quinn fumbled after being hit by a FSU defender. Florida State recovered the fumble and ran out the clock.
As the victorious Seminoles ran off the field, something new and unexpected happened.
Nebraska fans - dejected from a loss that would likely knock the Huskers out of the national championship contention - stood and applauded the victorious visitors.
FSU head coach Bobby Bowden wrote a short letter to Nebraska to express his appreciation:
"I have been coaching college football the past 28 years and I have played before some great crowds in this country. I have never seen people with more class that (sic) I saw at Nebraska last week. The Nebraska fans, players, cheerleaders, band, officials, coaches, etc., gave me a living testimony of what college football should be all about. I actually had the feeling that when we upset the Nebraska team, that instead of hate and spite the Nebraska fans thanked us for coming to Lincoln and putting on a good show. This is nearly unheard of in today's society. Nebraska you are a great example for Americans to copy. I hope we should half the class your people do."
The tradition of Nebraska fans applauding their opponents after the game (win or lose) has continued ever since. The fans' display of class and sportsmanship is one of many reasons Nebraska fans are widely considered some of the best - if not the best - fans in college sports.
Admittedly, as a lifelong Nebraskan, fan and UNL alumnus, my opinion on the matter is biased. So, let's have a few of the sport's respected voices weigh in:
Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson:
"The depth of loyalty here at Nebraska is what is so striking. And it's not a mean, provincial crowd that hates the outsider, it's not 'us against the world', they've embraced all those who come because it's a very knowledgeable football audience. I don't know that I have ever heard a coach of another team who's come here, maybe he got his butt kicked sideways, but I don't know that I've ever heard a coach knock the place."
Former coach and ESPN personality Lee Corso:
"I think Nebraska fans are the greatest fans in all of college football, no question. I've coached here three times. They have the greatest respect for the way college football should be played. They respect their team and the opponents better than any place I've ever been. The enthusiasm here is as good as any place, but the integrity here of the fans is the best in America."
We could bask in similar quotes all day long, Midwestern modesty be darned.
Speaking of be immodest, during Steve Pederson's tenure as athletic director he had signs placed above all 24 of Memorial Stadium's gates that read "Through these gates pass the greatest fans in college football."
I know some fans don't care for those signs. They feel they're too braggadocious. I get it: If you have to tell somebody how great you are, it probably isn't true.
As for me, I view those "Greatest Fans" signs as a reminder of how to behave. Be loud. Stand and shout and make lots of noise. Try to draw false starts and make it impossible for the offense to hear their quarterback. Disagree with the refs. Be disappointed when the ball is fumbled or a tackle is missed.
But don't be an ass.
Really, it's that simple. And when the game is over - win or lose - congratulate the visitors on a hard-fought game. Heck, invite 'em back to the tailgate for a couple of beers.
"Nebraska nice" may just be an old tourism slogan to some, but I see it as one of the ways Nebraska is unique from the rest of the sport.
Just like a homerun threat in the backfield, that should never go out of style.
