Nebraska Football's DeShon Singleton Being Put in 'Best Positions' Under John Butler
DeShon Singleton was ready for another opportunity to play for Nebraska football despite announcing his intention to move forward with his career following the 2024 season.
"The turning point for me is I sat down, talked about it with my family," Singleton said during his Tuesday press conference. "I feel like God blessed with me with another opportunity that just came out of nowhere. I mean, you have to take it so I just took that opportunity."
Singleton aims to use his opportunity to rebuild a Nebraska defense that had several key players graduate or move on from the program during the off-season following the Huskers' 2024 regular season. Singleton added that it took "about two weeks" after the Big Red's Pinstripe Bowl game to determine he would return to Lincoln.
Singleton added that he returned to Nebraska to "develop and become a better player" but added that he wanted to help in pushing the Huskers to "go win a National Championship." Those lofty goals may have been stifled by defensive coordinator Tony White's departure to Florida State. However, the senior defensive back added he was not concerned about the defense missing a beat.
"I just know what he wants at the end of the day," Singleton said of Butler. "He wants his guys to play fast, physical, and make the play at the end of the day."
Singleton continued his praise of his new defensive coordinator and former defensive backs coach, adding that Butler helped the defensive back "learn the game" and "widen his image of the game."
"He put confidence in me to go out there and make the plays I need to make. He expects a standard from me," Singleton said of Butler.
Singleton also added that he's been "moving around a little bit" under Butler's defense, saying that he is being put in "the best positions to use" his skillset. The defensive back added there could be more opportunities to play closer to the line of scrimmage.
"You might see me blitz some plays. You might see me in the B-path, in the post, playing man. There's a lot of different things," Singleton said.
Singleton continued that he "loves playing safety" and continued that there's "different types of safeties." The senior returned from a season-ending injury in 2023 to start all 13 games for the Blackshirts in 2024, recording a career-high 71 tackles ranking second on the team. He added a career-high three pass breakups, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Singelton is able to take advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver for athletes who attended a non-NCAA school to remain eligible for the 2025 season. The Huskers' safety spent his first collegiate season in 2021 at Hutchinson, Kans. Community College.
Hear Singleton's full comments from Tuesday's session below.
