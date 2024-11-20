All Huskers

Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska-USC Run Game, the Flag That Wasn't; a Peek at the Badgers

Dr. Rob Zatechka offers his analysis as Husker football enters its final two weeks of the regular season.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans.
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In the segment above, Dr. Rob Zatechka takes a look at the running game last Saturday by both Nebraska and USC, and as a bonus he looks at a play from this week's opponent, Wisconsin. Below, Dr. Rob takes a look at the final play of the USC game that could have given Nebraska the chance to tie the game and head to overtime. In a last-ditch effort to score, Dylan Raiola throws a pass into the end zone that is intercepted, but many think the refs missed a pass interference call that would have given the Huskers another shot at the TD.

