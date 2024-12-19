Nebraska Defensive Back DeShon Singleton Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Another Nebraska football defensive standout has accepted an invitation to the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl.
Senior defensive back DeShon Singleton made his announcement Thursday on social media. The Jan. 30 postseason showcase will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with television coverage provided by the NFL Network.
Singleton joins Nebraska defensive tackle Nash Hutmacher as a Shrine Bowl participant. Husker defensive lineman Ty Robinson also has joined an NFL draft showcase event, accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl on Feb. 1 in Mobile, Ala.
Singleton started every game this season for Nebraska, recording a career-high 67 tackles, plus two pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten honoree this season and is projected as a potential potential late-round NFL draft.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior from Louisiana rebounded this year from a season-ending injury in September 2023. This season, he had six or more tackles in six games, including a career-high 10 stops against Ohio State. Singleton also had standout days against Colorado and UCLA, recording five and eight solo tackles, respectively. Against Illinois, his fumble recovery set up a Husker touchdown.
He has been a two-time single-digit jersey number honoree during Matt Rhule's first two seasons in Lincoln. Any chance that Singleton might be able to return in 2025 was eliminated when the NCAA rejected Nebraska's case for counting 2023 as a redshirt season.
Originally from Louisiana, Singleton joined Nebraska in 2022 after a standout season at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. He exited junior college as the No. 4 JUCO safety and a top 20 prospect per 247Sports.
Singleton and Nebraska continue to prepare for the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 in New York City's Yankee Stadium.
MORE: I-80 Club: Doug Lesmerises of KOTN on What Went Wrong for Nebraska Football in 2024 and What's Next for Matt Rhule
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Former Husker and Newest Savannah Banana Kyle Perry
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak Ahead of NCAA National Semifinals vs. Penn State
MORE: Nebraska’s 2025 Season Opener at Arrowhead Stadium is Symbolic of the Program's Future
MORE: Four Huskers Earn All-America Honors; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Group
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.