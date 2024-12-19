All Huskers

Mississippi State Transfer Defensive Lineman Gabe Moore Commits to Nebraska

The Huskers add another defensive lineman from the portal.

Kaleb Henry

Gabe Moore
Gabe Moore / @GabrielMoe01 on X
Nebraska football is adding another defensive lineman from the transfer portal.

Mississippi State transfer Gabe Moore has committed to the Huskers. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Moore has not played the past two seasons, redshirting in 2023 and missing 2024 with an injury. He signed with Mississippi State out of high school as a three-star prospect.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

