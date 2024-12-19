Mississippi State Transfer Defensive Lineman Gabe Moore Commits to Nebraska
The Huskers add another defensive lineman from the portal.

Nebraska football is adding another defensive lineman from the transfer portal.
Mississippi State transfer Gabe Moore has committed to the Huskers. He has four years of eligibility remaining.
Moore has not played the past two seasons, redshirting in 2023 and missing 2024 with an injury. He signed with Mississippi State out of high school as a three-star prospect.
