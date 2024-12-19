I-80 Club: Doug Lesmerises of KOTN on What Went Wrong for Nebraska Football in 2024 and What's Next for Matt Rhule
Doug Lesmerises from Kings of the North joined Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson on the I-80 Club to discuss a rough second year for Matt Rhule and where he sees the program going next.
In this story:
Doug Lesmerises from Kings of the North joined Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson on the I-80 Club to discuss a rough second year for Matt Rhule and where he sees the program going next. What did he make of the decision to bring in Dana Holgorsen?
