Dylan Raiola Fulfills Lifelong Dream, Guides Nebraska Football to Win Over UTEP
Dylan Raiola began his Nebraska legacy when he stepped on the field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon and the Huskers rolled to a 40-7 victory over the UTEP Miners.
The afternoon was a lifelong dream come true for Raiola whose father and uncle both played the Big Red. Raiola led the Huskers out of the tunnel.
"I think I've been waiting (for that moment) since I could think about playing football," Raiola told reporters after the game. "I just tried to take it all in, not be like tough-guy football player. You gotta be a human, enjoy the scene. It was a lot of fun."
Raiola didn't waste any time in his historic start. With his first snap, he became just the second Husker true freshman quarterback to start a season opener since WWII, joining Adrian Martinez who started against Colorado in 2018.
The Huskers looked comfortable from opening kick with Raiola leading the way. He completed 19-of-27 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including 192 yards before halftime.
Nebraska was so dominant in the first half that Raiola played just one drive in the second half.
Raiola looked like a dream come true for the Huskers from the first play and when he completed his first touchdown pass, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes took notice. To open the initial drive, he completed five of seven passes, setting up sophomore running back Dante Dowdell’s five-yard scamper into the end zone.
"Dylan is a very talented player," said senior wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. "The biggest thing I noticed about him is his poise. Being a freshman quarterback at a university like this, to come out and perform the way he did is very nice to see. He's very talented and I'm looking forward to seeing a lot more of him this season.
The next big play from Raiola was a 59-yard strike down the home sideline to Isaiah Neyor who escaped double-coverage for the touchdown.
"When I threw the ball, I kinda got hit and I didn't really get to see it go," Raiola remembered about his first passing touchdown. "I just listened for the crowd. They were cheering, I got up and Zay (Isaiah Neyor) started stumbling. I was like, 'Just stay up, just stay up and score,' and he did."
More is expected of Raiola next week when the Huskers welcome Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to Memorial Stadium.
