Gut Reaction: Adam Carriker on Nebraska Football's Win Over UTEP

Thoughts on Dylan Raiola's debut and more from the former Husker Blackshirt

Adam Carriker

Former Husker Adam Carriker offers his takes on the Huskers' comfortable victory Saturday against UTEP and the performance of true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola. Click the play button above to see what the former Nebraska All-American has to say.

