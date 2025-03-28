Dylan Raiola Raves About Nebraska's New WRs: ‘Like Ferraris and Lamborghinis'
Dylan Raiola is entering his second season as Nebraska's starting quarterback with excitement, particularly about the new additions to the Cornhuskers’ receiving corps for the 2025 season.
After a strong true freshman campaign, Raiola believes the offense has the potential to take another step forward with the talented weapons around him. He commented on his new weapons on Thursday when speaking to the media.
“It’s like a car guy that loves cars,” Raiola said. “It’s like Ferraris and Lamborghinis and all those kinds of cars, so it’s a blessing, honestly, to look out there, look right, look left, and you have multiple options to choose from… so it’s been a lot of fun.”
Among those new options is Dane Key, a transfer from Kentucky. Key led the Wildcats with 47 receptions for 715 yards and two touchdowns last season, bringing proven playmaking ability to Nebraska’s offense.
Another key addition is Hardley Gilmore, a four-star recruit who also transferred from Kentucky. Despite limited action due to an early-season injury, Gilmore flashed his potential with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown as a freshman.
The Cornhuskers also welcomed three-star wide receiver Tanner Terch from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado. Terch, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 175 pounds, adds another layer of depth and athleticism to the unit.
Freshman wide receivers Cortez Mills from Homestead, Florida, and Isaiah Mozee from Kansas City, Missouri, round out the group, giving Nebraska a deep and versatile set of pass catchers. Mozee, in particular, has looked strong in spring practice.
Raiola has been working closely with his receivers throughout the offseason, putting in extra time to develop chemistry before the season kicks off.
“They’ve worked really hard in the winter," Raiola said. "We got together a bunch, three times a week, and it’s been fun,”
But Raiola knows that chemistry goes beyond the field. He and his receivers have made it a point to spend time together outside of practice to build trust and camaraderie.
“I think the best thing about it is to get to know them off the field, having breakfast together and just spending time,” Raiola said. “Watching basketball games, going to play cards, doing those kinds of things was kind of our goal to build a rapport off the field.”
With the new talent surrounding him and the bonds already forming, Raiola and Nebraska’s offense appear poised to take a significant step forward in 2025. Combine all this with the steps forward that the offense is looking to take under offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, and Nebraska could be on a fast track to success on offense in 2025.
