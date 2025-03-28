Will The Husker Spring Football Format Ever Return?
After Nebraska's Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College in December, Husker fans were already counting the days until the Husker spring football game arrived.
Then came the jarring news that the days of the annual Red-White game had sadly come to an end.
Husker fans were told that In lieu of a real football game, there was going to be what is called a Spring "Event." It is scheduled for Saturday, April 26th in Lincoln, Nebraska.
So what's the event going to look like? Fans will be treated with a 7 on 7 football contest, a women's soccer game. Topping it off that night will be a Husker volleyball game vs Kansas State at the Devaney Center.
Husker fans love volleyball, but no real football game?
Nah.
So what are the reasons for the elimination of the traditional football game format? Husker head coach Matt Rhule cited the risk of injuries and the stealing of Husker players by opposing teams as the main concerns.
I've never coached football on any level and don't know how difficult it is to navigate through today's murky waters of NIL, transfer portal, roster limits and revenue sharing.
So are Rhule's concerns valid?
Injuries
Husker fans remember last year's spring game when two Husker players were injured in the game. WR Demetrius Bell didn't play all year and CB Blye Hill missed all but two games.
So it's true, injuries can and do happen in spring games. But how many injuries happen in scheduled practices? The last time I looked, practices aren't going to be discontinued.
Pilfering Players?
How about other schools stealing NU's good players? It could happen. But aren't there tapes of 13 Husker games from last year for other football coaches to look at?
Again, I don't know what Matt Rhule is dealing with.
In his press conference this week, Rhule was asked about what he thought of Colorado head football coach Deion Sander' idea of inviting other schools to participate in CU's future spring games.
Rhule said (and I'm paraphrasing) if the NCAA ruled in favor of the idea, he'd be willing to consider the idea.
Then I got to thinking. (I know, that can be a scary thing.) What if Husker fans were given the chance to attend a real spring football game with let's say, Colorado? What if Husker fans didn't have to wait eight months to see the Huskers play a real football game?
Can you imagine for a minute how ignited fans would be to see even a scrimmage with the Colorado Buffaloes? Or how about Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas State or Kansas?
Of course there would have to be some rule changes (the first by the NCAA). There would be no blitzing, QBs would have to wear green practice jerseys etc..
How Much Money?
What if 80,000 Husker fans bought tickets to see NU take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Memorial Stadium? What if tickets were priced at $65.00 a pop? That would generate $5.2 million in revenue. If the revenue from concessions is included, NU might generate about $5.5 million. Yes, the other teams are going to have to be paid and there likely would be some homa and home contracts.
But a game like this would also generate TV revenue. Beer sales would also be figured into the revenue total.
With the advent of NIL and revenue sharing, college athletic departments are going to have to consider every possible source of revenue.
The question is, will the Husker fans ever see opponents coming to Lincoln for the spring game? Probably. Money always talks.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
This week's episode, Will and I talk about March Madness (and sadness), the Husker Spring Event and the end of the Husker women's basketball run in the NCAA tournament.
