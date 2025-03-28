All Huskers

Will The Husker Spring Football Format Ever Return?

The need for revenue may be the key to saying yes.

David Max, Dan McGlynn

Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule speaks with reporters on Dec. 12, 2024.
Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule speaks with reporters on Dec. 12, 2024. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

After Nebraska's Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College in December, Husker fans were already counting the days until the Husker spring football game arrived.

Then came the jarring news that the days of the annual Red-White game had sadly come to an end.  

Husker fans were told that In lieu of a real football game, there was going to be what is called a Spring "Event."  It is scheduled for Saturday, April 26th in Lincoln, Nebraska.

So what's the event going to look like?  Fans will be treated with a  7 on 7 football contest, a women's soccer game.  Topping it  off that night will be a Husker volleyball game vs Kansas State at the Devaney Center.


Husker fans love volleyball, but no real football game?

Nah.

So what are the reasons for the elimination of the traditional football game format?  Husker head coach Matt Rhule cited the risk of injuries and the stealing of Husker players by opposing teams as the main concerns.

I've never coached football on any level and don't know how difficult it is to navigate through today's murky waters of NIL, transfer portal, roster limits and revenue sharing.

So are Rhule's concerns valid?

Injuries

Husker fans remember last year's spring game when two Husker players were injured in the game.  WR Demetrius Bell didn't play all year and CB  Blye Hill  missed all but two games.

So it's true, injuries can and do happen in spring games.  But how many injuries happen in scheduled practices?  The last time I looked, practices aren't going to be discontinued.

Pilfering Players?

How about other schools stealing NU's good players?  It could happen.  But aren't there tapes of 13 Husker games from last year for other football coaches to look at?

Again, I don't know what Matt Rhule is dealing with.

In his press conference this week, Rhule was asked about what he thought of Colorado head football coach Deion Sander' idea of inviting other schools to participate in CU's future spring games.

Rhule said (and I'm paraphrasing) if the NCAA ruled in favor of the idea, he'd be willing to consider the idea.

Then I got to thinking.  (I know, that can be a scary thing.)  What if Husker fans were given the chance to attend a real spring football game with let's say, Colorado?  What if Husker fans didn't have to wait eight months to see the Huskers play a real football game?

Can you imagine for a minute how ignited fans would be to see even a scrimmage with the Colorado Buffaloes?  Or how about Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kansas State or Kansas?  

Of course there would have to be some rule changes (the first by the NCAA).  There would be no blitzing, QBs would have to wear green practice jerseys etc..

How Much Money?

What if 80,000 Husker fans bought tickets to see NU take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Memorial Stadium?  What if tickets were priced at $65.00 a pop?  That would generate $5.2 million in revenue.  If the revenue from concessions is included, NU might generate about $5.5 million. Yes, the other teams are going to have to be paid and there likely would be some homa and home contracts.

But a game like this would also generate TV revenue. Beer sales would also be figured into the revenue total.

With the advent of NIL and revenue sharing, college athletic departments are going to have to consider every possible source of revenue.

The question is, will the Husker fans ever see opponents coming to Lincoln for the spring game?  Probably.  Money always talks.

How 'Bout Them Huskers

This week's episode, Will and I talk about March Madness (and sadness), the Husker Spring Event and the end of the Husker women's basketball run in the NCAA tournament.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
David Max
DAVID MAX

David Max has been a Husker fan since Bob Devaney's first year in 1962. Season tickets have been in the family since the south end zone was built in 1964. He started HuskerMax with Joe Hudson in September of 1999. David published a book titled 50 Years of Husker Memories in 2012. Most of his articles will be from a historical perspective. You can reach David at bigredmax@yahoo.com.

Dan McGlynn
DAN MCGLYNN

Dan “Husker Dan” McGlynn has been writing about Husker football since 2003. His columns have appeared on HuskerMax.com as well as in several local newspapers and magazines. He has a B.A. in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Dan is a native Nebraskan and lives in Omaha. You may contact him at HuskerDan@cox.net.

Home/Football