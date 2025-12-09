Elijah Robinson a Name to Watch After Nebraska Fires Defensive Line Coach Terry Bradden

After Nebraska hired new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich away from San Diego State, it became clear Matt Rhule wasn’t done reshaping his staff.

That continued on Tuesday, when the Huskers parted ways with first-year defensive line coach Terry Bradden, marking the third assistant coaching change of the offseason and, according to Rhule, the final move of the year.

With the position now open, speculation immediately turned toward potential replacements. And one name sits clearly at the top of the list. Elijah Robinson, one of the most respected defensive line coaches in college football and a longtime friend of Rhule, has worked under the head coach at several stops in his coaching career and leaves reason to believe he may be involved in the replacement search.

Robinson, 40, is currently caught in a complicated contract situation involving multiple schools. Syracuse, where he was expected to serve as co-defensive coordinator, announced his demotion after a 3–9 season. Days later, reports emerged that Robinson had agreed to become LSU’s defensive line coach. But more recent information indicates he has not signed that contract, leaving the door open for other programs, including Nebraska, to make a push.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Robinson, and why he instantly becomes a top target for the Huskers’ defensive line vacancy.

Nebraska’s decision to part ways with Bradden after just one season largely stems from the defense’s inability to hold up in the trenches. The Huskers struggled all year long against the run, finishing 96th nationally in rushing defense at 172.6 yards allowed per game and giving up 4.8 yards per carry. They were routinely outmanned on the line of scrimmage, allowing multiple rushing touchdowns in all but one Big Ten game and surrendering 33 total touchdowns on the year. For a program that wants its defensive identity built around physicality, those numbers made it difficult to justify keeping him around.

Beyond the struggles on the ground, Nebraska’s front also had trouble generating pressure. The Huskers managed just 19 sacks in 12 regular season games, a total that ranked near the bottom of the country. For context, Aurich’s San Diego State unit totaled 32 sacks this season alone, reinforcing the gap between Nebraska’s current production and where the staff expects that group to operate moving forward. With Aurich now installing his own system, a reset on the defensive line felt increasingly inevitable, and today, the move was officially made.

Bradden’s dismissal comes at a time when Rhule is reshaping his staff with urgency and intent. Bradden becomes the third assistant coach fired this offseason, and Rhule has emphasized that this move finalizes the staff changes heading into 2026. While Bradden earned respect for his energy and approach, the lack of progression made the decision necessary as Nebraska prepares to align its personnel with Aurich’s vision from here on out.

Ultimately, this wasn’t about Bradden’s likeability, it was about results. Nebraska’s defensive line wasn't able to take the step forward required to compete at the highest level of the Big Ten, and if Rhule plans to elevate the program’s ceiling, the foundation must start up front. That reality opens the door for a splashy hire, and that’s where Robinson’s name rises quickly to the top.

If Nebraska chooses to pursue Robinson, it would be one of the most logical and impactful hires Rhule could make. Robinson has already worked directly under Rhule at both Temple (2014-16) and Baylor (2017), and those years were some of the most productive defensive line units of Rhule’s head-coaching career. Under Robinson, Temple produced six All-AAC defensive linemen in just three seasons, including Hasson Reddick, Matt Ioannidis, and Nate Smith. Reddick later became the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft and a 2022 Second-Team All-Pro. Ioannidis also developed into a fifth-round pick. Robinson’s history with Rhule already proves he can elevate talent to all-conference and even NFL levels, making his impact easy to see.

Robinson’s track record only grew stronger after leaving Rhule’s staff. At Texas A&M, he developed one of the most consistently impactful defensive line rooms in the SEC. His units finished inside the top 20 nationally in rushing defense multiple times, and from 2018–2023, Texas A&M produced four defensive linemen drafted in the first four rounds. Every starter on his 2021 defensive line signed an NFL contract, making his level of production among the best in all of college football amongst defensive line coaches.

Recruiting might be what moves Robinson over the edge for Nebraska. Widely regarded as one of the best recruiters in America, he was named 247Sports No. 1 recruiter in 2022 after helping A&M land the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. He has deep roots in talent-rich states and for a Nebraska program trying to rebuild its defensive front, Robinson’s ability to close on elite defensive linemen would immediately raise the ceiling of Rhule’s roster.

Most importantly, Robinson fits seamlessly into Aurich’s defensive vision. His resume is built on developing NFL-caliber linemen who can win consistently at the point of attack. If Nebraska wants the defensive line to stabilize quickly after what happened in 2025, Robinson is on a short list of coaches who brings both short-term improvement and long-term upside. It’s why, among all potential candidates, he stands alone at the top of the list.

Elijah Robinson has 17 years of coaching experience at Division I programs. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Nebraska’s search for a new defensive line coach now likely becomes the most important final step in Rhule’s offseason overhaul. With Aurich already hired as defensive coordinator, the next at defensive line will help define how quickly the Huskers can stabilize a unit that struggled throughout 2025. Rhule has made it known that Bradden will be the final termination of the offseason, meaning whoever fills the role will be hand-picked to match Aurich’s system and vision going forward.

Robinson sits at the center of the conversation, but Nebraska must also navigate timing, competition, and Robinson’s current situation with LSU. As Rhule and Aurich work through candidates, their priorities include experience, development, and an ability to elevate Nebraska’s defensive front immediately in a season where expectations will rise.

The Huskers return young talent on the defensive line, but production and consistency will hinge on finding the right teacher to maximize their growth. Aurich’s aggressive approach only amplifies the need for a coach who can improve the areas where Nebraska lagged.

With the development period prior to 2026 underway, Nebraska is entering the final stretch of reshaping its defensive identity. Whether Robinson becomes the answer or another name rises later on, the Huskers are aiming to pair their new coordinator with a proven developer up front. And the next hire will reveal how Nebraska plans to rebuild one of the program’s most important position groups heading into next fall.

