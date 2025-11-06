Emmett Johnson Earns Top Running Back Impact Score for Week 10
Emmett Johnson’s Week 10 performance wasn’t just impressive, but elite. The Nebraska running back earned college football’s top RB Impact Score, a metric that blends efficiency, explosiveness, and situational value. Whether slicing through defenders on early downs or converting key third-and-longs, Johnson delivered a complete showing that elevated Nebraska’s offense and spotlighted his emergence as a dynamic playmaker on the national stage.
According to PFSN’s CFB RB Impact Metric, Week 10 featured a standout group of running backs across the country, led by Johnson, who topped the list with a score of 91.7 (A-). Washington’s Jonah Coleman followed closely at 90.7 (A-), while Florida’s Jadan Baugh (87.7) and Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love (87.1) earned strong B+ grades.
Rounding out the top ten were Kewan Lacy of Mississippi (86.9), Jeremiah Cobb of Auburn (86.2), LJ Martin of BYU (85.6), Ahmad Hardy of Missouri (85.1), Rutgers’ Antwan Raymond (85.0), and Mark Fletcher Jr. of Miami (FL) with 84.8, all earning solid B-level impact scores for their Week 10 performances.
Johnson delivered a workhorse performance against USC, carrying the ball 29 times for 165 yards and a touchdown. Averaging 5.7 yards per carry, he consistently churned out positive gains and kept Nebraska ahead of schedule, showcasing both stamina and vision. His longest run of 23 yards highlighted his burst through the second level, but it was his ability to stack efficient carries and absorb contact that defined the outing.
In a game that demanded physicality and ball control, Johnson anchored the offense with toughness and reliability, reinforcing his status as one of the Big Ten’s most impactful backs.
Johnson has been Nebraska’s offensive cornerstone all season, starting every game and becoming the first Husker to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season since 2018. With 1,002 yards on 175 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns, he leads the team in carries, rushing yards, rushing scores, and all-purpose yardage (1,199).
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back has also emerged as a reliable receiving threat, ranking second on the team with 33 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown. Entering the UCLA matchup, he ranks second nationally in both rushing yards and total yards from scrimmage, fourth in carries, sixth in all-purpose yards per game (133.2), seventh in rushing yards per game (111.3) and total touchdowns (11), and 13th in rushing touchdowns, a statistical resume that places him firmly among the elite backs in college football.
With 1,002 rushing yards through nine games, Johnson has climbed to the top of the Big Ten rushing ranks, overtaking Michigan’s Justice Haynes, who had led the conference with 857 yards and an eye-popping 122.4 yards per game before a foot injury halted his season.
Johnson’s ascent to the top of the Big Ten rushing charts is more than a statistical milestone. It’s a reflection of his relentless consistency, versatility, and impact on Nebraska’s offense. From grinding out tough yards to contributing as a receiver, Johnson has emerged as one of college football’s most complete backs. With national recognition mounting and postseason honors within reach, his Week 10 dominance feels less like a peak and more like a preview of what’s still to come.
