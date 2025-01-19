All Huskers

Sunday Standings: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls to 13th in Big Ten Conference

Nebraska falls from 10th to 13th after two close losses this week.

Caleb Sisk

Jan 19, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) handles the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the second half at Xfinity Center.
Jan 19, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) handles the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) during the second half at Xfinity Center. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska men’s basketball is coming off another bad week after dropping two more games.

NU was defeated by Rutgers and Maryland by a combined six points, which dropped the Huskers in the Big Ten standings. Elsewhere, four games went to overtime, including two games that the Michigan Wolverines participated in. They went 1-1 in those games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Andrew Morgan (23) drives to the basket against Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25).
Jan 19, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Andrew Morgan (23) drives to the basket against Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen (25) during the first half at Xfinity Center. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Here are all of the scores from the full week.

Monday, January 13

  • Rutgers 75, UCLA 68
  • Maryland 77, Minnesota 71
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball as UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) defends.
Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball as UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tuesday, January 14

  • #19 Illinois 94, Indiana 69
  • #24 Wisconsin 70, Ohio State 68
  • USC 99, Iowa 89
Southern California Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) shoots the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4).
Jan 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) shoots the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Josh Dix (4) in the second half at the Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wednesday, January 15

  • #12 Michigan State 90, Penn State 85
  • #17 Purdue 69, Washington 58
Michigan State's Frankie Fidler, right, moves the ball as Penn State's Kachi Nzeh defends.
Michigan State's Frankie Fidler, right, moves the ball as Penn State's Kachi Nzeh defends during the second half on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thursday, January 16

  • Rutgers 85, Nebraska 82
  • Minnesota 84, #20 Michigan 81 (OT)
  • Northwestern 76, Maryland 74 (OT)
orthwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) celebrates his game winning basket against the Maryland Terrapins.
Jan 16, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) celebrates his game winning basket against the Maryland Terrapins during overtime at Welsh-Ryan Arena. / David Banks-Imagn Images

Friday, January 17

  • Indiana 77, Ohio State 76 (OT)
  • UCLA 94, Iowa 70
Ohio State Buckeyes center Ivan Njegovan (17) blocks the shot of Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) in overtime.
Ohio State Buckeyes center Ivan Njegovan (17) blocks the shot of Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo (11) in overtime at Value City Arena on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, January 18

  • #17 Purdue 65, #13 Oregon 58
  • #24 Wisconsin 84, USC 69
Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, left, forces a held ball with Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.
Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, left, forces a held ball with Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn as the Oregon Ducks host the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday, January 19

  • Maryland 69, Nebraska 66
  • #20 Michigan 80, Northwestern 76 (OT)
  • #12 Michigan State 80, #19 Illinois 78
Michigan center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates a play against Northwestern during the second half.
Michigan center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates a play against Northwestern during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing twice this week and the last four games has dropped Nebraska even more in the rankings. This time they have fallen all the way to 14th from 10th just one week ago.

  1. #12 Michigan State 7-0 (16-2)
  2. #17 Purdue 7-1 (15-4)
  3. #20 Michigan 6-1 (14-4)
  4. #24 Wisconsin 5-2 (15-3)
  5. Indiana 5-3 (14-5)
  6. #19 Illinois 5-3  (13-5)
  7. #13 Oregon 4-3 (15-3)
  8. Maryland 4-4 (14-5)
  9. Iowa 3-4 (12-6)
  10. UCLA 3-4 (12-6)
  11. USC 3-4 (11-7)
  12. Rutgers 3-4 (10-8)
  13. Nebraska 2-5 (12-6)
  14. Penn State 2-5 (12-6)
  15. Northwestern 2-5 (11-7)
  16. Ohio State 2-5 (10-8)
  17. Washington 1-5 (10-8)
  18. Minnesota 1-5 (9-9)

MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball's Struggles & Will Notre Dame Pull the Upset?

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Keyuo Craver, Book Author and Football All-American

MORE: After Nebrasketball: Huskers Fall Short in College Park

MORE: Losing Streak Continues as Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls at Maryland

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Basketball