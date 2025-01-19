Sunday Standings: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls to 13th in Big Ten Conference
Nebraska falls from 10th to 13th after two close losses this week.
Nebraska men’s basketball is coming off another bad week after dropping two more games.
NU was defeated by Rutgers and Maryland by a combined six points, which dropped the Huskers in the Big Ten standings. Elsewhere, four games went to overtime, including two games that the Michigan Wolverines participated in. They went 1-1 in those games.
Here are all of the scores from the full week.
Monday, January 13
- Rutgers 75, UCLA 68
- Maryland 77, Minnesota 71
Tuesday, January 14
- #19 Illinois 94, Indiana 69
- #24 Wisconsin 70, Ohio State 68
- USC 99, Iowa 89
Wednesday, January 15
- #12 Michigan State 90, Penn State 85
- #17 Purdue 69, Washington 58
Thursday, January 16
- Rutgers 85, Nebraska 82
- Minnesota 84, #20 Michigan 81 (OT)
- Northwestern 76, Maryland 74 (OT)
Friday, January 17
- Indiana 77, Ohio State 76 (OT)
- UCLA 94, Iowa 70
Saturday, January 18
- #17 Purdue 65, #13 Oregon 58
- #24 Wisconsin 84, USC 69
Sunday, January 19
- Maryland 69, Nebraska 66
- #20 Michigan 80, Northwestern 76 (OT)
- #12 Michigan State 80, #19 Illinois 78
Losing twice this week and the last four games has dropped Nebraska even more in the rankings. This time they have fallen all the way to 14th from 10th just one week ago.
- #12 Michigan State 7-0 (16-2)
- #17 Purdue 7-1 (15-4)
- #20 Michigan 6-1 (14-4)
- #24 Wisconsin 5-2 (15-3)
- Indiana 5-3 (14-5)
- #19 Illinois 5-3 (13-5)
- #13 Oregon 4-3 (15-3)
- Maryland 4-4 (14-5)
- Iowa 3-4 (12-6)
- UCLA 3-4 (12-6)
- USC 3-4 (11-7)
- Rutgers 3-4 (10-8)
- Nebraska 2-5 (12-6)
- Penn State 2-5 (12-6)
- Northwestern 2-5 (11-7)
- Ohio State 2-5 (10-8)
- Washington 1-5 (10-8)
- Minnesota 1-5 (9-9)
