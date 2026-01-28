Film Shows Owen Chambliss’s Skill Set, Projected Role at Nebraska in 2026

Nebraska’s search for a defensive tone‑setter in 2026 may have found its answer in transfer linebacker Owen Chambliss, a high‑motor, high‑IQ playmaker whose film jumps with downhill urgency, clean diagnostics, and the kind of physical finishing ability that instantly elevates a front seven.

His tape shows a defender who plays fast, trusts his keys, and brings a level of consistency the Huskers have been missing in the middle of the field. As Nebraska reshapes its defensive identity, Chambliss arrives as the type of plug‑and‑play linebacker who can anchor the unit from day one.

As a transfer, the former San Diego State linebacker enters the 2026 cycle with an 87 rating in the 247Sports Transfer Rankings, placing him No. 271 overall and among the top linebackers in the portal. His transfer gives the Huskers a high‑motor, high‑IQ defender whose traits translate immediately to Big Ten football.

San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Owen Chambliss (center back) tackles California Golden Bears running back Jaivian Thomas (center front) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Chambliss’ tape reveals a linebacker who processes the game at a high level. He’s constantly communicating, adjusting alignments, and reading offensive structure. His ability to key guards and backs allows him to anticipate plays rather than chase them.

On film, you see a linebacker with quick recognition of gap schemes, immediate triggers on inside zone and duo, and consistently smart leverage angles against perimeter runs. He plays with the kind of patience that keeps him from overrunning plays, allowing him to stay square, stay balanced, and finish cleanly.

He routinely shoots interior gaps before linemen can climb, meets ball carriers square with low pads, and converts his speed into real stopping power on contact. Instead of dragging runners down, he finishes tackles with force, bringing a physical edge that shows up snap after snap.

The former Aztec shows his range most clearly on stretch runs, perimeter screens, quarterback keepers, and scramble‑drill situations, where his pursuit angles and closing speed allow him to erase plays that should spill into bigger gains.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors quarterback Brayden Schager (13) runs the ball against San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Owen Chambliss (5) during the third quarter at Snapdragon Stadium | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

The Corona, California, native shows smooth, controlled drops into hook and curl zones, keeping disciplined eyes on the quarterback while staying ready to break on anything underneath. His athleticism allows him to match tight ends up the seam when needed, and his quick recognition of screen setups helps him shut down easy yardage before it develops.

His finishing ability stands out on film, marked by strong wrap‑up technique, consistent leg drive, and a reliability that shows in how rarely he misses tackles in the hole. He closes space quickly on scrambling quarterbacks, turning what should be extended plays into controlled stops. Nebraska needs defenders who convert pressures into finishes, and Chambliss brings exactly that.

Chambliss projects as a day‑one contributor and likely a starter at inside linebacker, bringing exactly the traits Nebraska wants in the heart of its 2026 defense. His aggressive downhill style, disciplined run fits, versatility in pressure packages, reliable tackling in space, and natural leadership make him an ideal fit for the Huskers’ evolving identity.

Expect Nebraska to use him as a primary run‑fit linebacker, a blitzer from multiple alignments, a steady zone‑coverage defender in base packages, and ultimately a tone‑setter who elevates the entire front seven.

