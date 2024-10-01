All Huskers

Final Three Homes Games of 2024 Officially Sold Out for Nebraska Football

Nebraska football's sellout streak at Memorial Stadium will continue through the end of 2024.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska football's Memorial Stadium has sold out every home game since 1962.
Nebraska football's Memorial Stadium has sold out every home game since 1962. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

The sellout streak will officially continue through the end of 2024.

Nebraska Athletics confirmed football's final three home games of the 2024 season are sold out. The news came on the Huskers social media accounts Tuesday morning.

Nebraska is home for Rutgers on Oct. 5, UCLA on Nov. 2, and Wisconsin on Nov. 23. Those will be sellouts 401, 402, and 403.

The Huskers celebrated the 400th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium earlier this season against Illinois. Nebraska has sold out for every home football game since 1962.

Herbie Husker pumps up the crowd while showing off his special 400th commemorative glasses.
Herbie Husker pumps up the crowd while showing off his special 400th commemorative glasses. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The streak could end after this season and be safe from ever being broken. Notre Dame had sold out 273 consecutive games from 1973 to 2019, but a contest against Navy fell short of selling out.

Nebraska and Rutgers will battle during Homecoming for sellout 401 this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CDT with television coverage on FS1.

MORE: Nebraska Football's Marques Buford: 'Next Man Up' Proves Blackshirts' Resiliency

MORE: Big Ten Adjusting Onside Kick Officiating After Michigan-Minnesota Ending

MORE: Nebraska Football 4-Star Commit: 'Many Schools Trying to Get Me to Flip'

MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: Cornhusker Commit Working On 4-Star TE Teammate

MORE: Nebraska is Number 1 in the Big Ten/Abbott Blood Drive

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football