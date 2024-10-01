Final Three Homes Games of 2024 Officially Sold Out for Nebraska Football
The sellout streak will officially continue through the end of 2024.
Nebraska Athletics confirmed football's final three home games of the 2024 season are sold out. The news came on the Huskers social media accounts Tuesday morning.
Nebraska is home for Rutgers on Oct. 5, UCLA on Nov. 2, and Wisconsin on Nov. 23. Those will be sellouts 401, 402, and 403.
The Huskers celebrated the 400th consecutive sellout of Memorial Stadium earlier this season against Illinois. Nebraska has sold out for every home football game since 1962.
The streak could end after this season and be safe from ever being broken. Notre Dame had sold out 273 consecutive games from 1973 to 2019, but a contest against Navy fell short of selling out.
Nebraska and Rutgers will battle during Homecoming for sellout 401 this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CDT with television coverage on FS1.
