Finding the Real Position U: Offense
The NFL draft is upon us.
While this holiday is more commonly celebrated among NFL fans, it also serves as an excellent opportunity for college fan bases to revel in the success of their graduated heroes. Many schools like to claim the title of Linebacker U or Tight End U, and the 2025 NFL draft will likely further some of those claims.
I’ll analyze the entirety of the modern draft era (post-1967). I’ll also weigh picks according to the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. This gives more value to the No. 1 overall pick, 3000 points, than the last pick (one point for all picks beyond the 2025 final draft pick value). To determine the Position Group U, we sum the draft value of NFL teams on players from those schools.
Quarterback U
Given the significant draft capital invested in the quarterback position during the NFL draft, three schools have produced over 10,000 points of quarterback draft capital. USC claims the top spot with 12,551 draft value points used on Trojan signal callers. Unsurprisingly, USC claims the top spot, with a pair of No. 1 overall picks, Carson Palmer and Caleb Williams. Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez, and Matt Leinart add the Trojans’ point total as top-10 picks.
Nebraska ranks 61st in terms of draft capital on the quarterback position. Most of the draft value comes from a single pick – Jerry Tagge at 11th-overall in 1972. The Huskers have only had one quarterback drafted since 1992, Tanner Lee in 2018. While Dylan Raiola and Dana Holgorsen offer hope for the next Nebraska quarterback drafted. This group ranks as Nebraska’s worst for sending talent to the NFL - for now.
School
Points
Top Players
USC
12,551
Carson Palmer, Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold
Oregon
11,780
Marcus Mariota, Akili Smith, Joey Harrington
Stanford
10,179
Andrew Luck, Jim Plunkett, John Elway
Cal
9,737
Steve Bartkowski, Jared Goff, Richard Campbell
Oklahoma
9,455
Sam Bradford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield
Running Back U
Taking a running back early is often seen as a mistake in the NFL draft. The New York Giants’ mistake of taking Saquon Barkley helped to propel the Nittany Lions to the top spot of the running back U standings. While taking a Penn State running back in the top five hasn’t been good for many NFL teams, Franco Harris and Larry Johnson were productive players in the league as first-round draft picks.
Despite a long history of rushing success, the Huskers only rank 19th in running back draft capital used. Only two Nebraska rushers have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft: Lawrence Phillips and Jeff Kinney. Heisman-winning legend Mike Rozier, however, was the No. 1 overall pick of the USFL in 1984.
School
Points
Top Players
Penn State
20,149
Ki-Jana Carter, Saquon Barkley, Blair Thomas
USC
15,740
J Simpson, Ricky Bell, Reggie Bush
Oklahoma
13,509
Billy Sims, Joe Washington, Adrian Peterson
Alabama
13,466
Trent Richardson, Wilbur Jackson, Jahmyr Gibbs
Auburn
13,019
Bo Jackson, Ronnie Brown, Brent Fullwood
Wide Receiver U
Ohio State assumed the mantle of top producer of wide receiver talent after the 2024 NFL draft. Over the last three NFL drafts, the Ohio State Buckeyes have produced an eye-popping four first-round draft picks. Ohio State heads into the 2025 NFL draft looking to solidify its lead with Emeka Egbuka.
Given its correlation with quarterbacks, it’s unsurprising that Nebraska has produced the second-smallest talent at this position. Just 4,242 points of Jimmy Johnson’s trade value have been used on Husker wide receivers, ranking Nebraska 30th overall in this group. Nearly 90% of that value is from Nebraska’s top two receiver picks – Irving Fryar first overall in 1984 and Johnny Rodgers 25th overall in 1973.
School
Points
Top Players
Ohio State
17,490
Marvin Harrison Jr, Terry Glenn, David Boston
USC
16,459
Keyshawn Johnson, Curtis Conway, Drake London
Tennessee
14,805
Anthony Hancock, Alvin Harper, Donte' Stallworth
Florida
14,323
Wes Chandler, Ike Hilliard, Travis Taylor
Alabama
13,750
Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle
Tight End U
The battle for top tight end university comes down to the Catholics vs Convicts. Like in the famous 1988 matchup, Notre Dame wins this battle over the University of Miami. At the same time, the U has produced some great talent at the tight end position, such as Kellen Winslow and Jeremy Shockey. Notre Dame’s top tight prospects have disappointed in the NFL. Its top draft pick, Ken MacAfee, is more well-known as a dentist than an NFL player.
Tight end is Nebraska’s best offensive skill group, ranking 12th overall. The Huskers have had a pair of tight ends go top-15 overall in Junior Miller and Johnny Mitchell. Only six tight ends have been drafted higher than the Husker’s Junior Miller.
School
Points
Top Players
Notre Dame
9,245
Ken MacAffee, Tony Hunter, Derek Brown
Miami
6,305
Kellen Winslow, Jeremy Shockey, Bubba Franks
Penn State
5,434
Ted Kwalick, Kyle Brady, Troy Drayton
Iowa
5,083
T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Dallas Clark
Michigan
5,024
Paul Seymour, Jim Mandich, Doug Marsh
Tackle U
USC Trojans' Offensive Tackles hold the top overall 'Position Group U' ranking. The Trojans have produced five tackles selected in the top four NFL draft picks, including the legendary Anthony Munoz. Overall, Southern Cal has produced 19 first-round offensive tackles. With the Trojans leading in both tackle and quarterback rankings, it's no wonder this program is one of the legends of the sport.
Tackle is Nebraska’s worst ranking along the offensive line, coming in at 22nd. Its top drafted tackle is Dean Steinkuhler at second overall in 1984 (although he also played guard in the NFL). After producing a lot of tackle talent in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, Nebraska hasn’t had a tackle selected in the top four rounds since 1997.
School
Points
Top Players
USC
29,236
Ron Yary, Tony Boselli, Anthony Munoz
Ohio State
15,459
Orlando Pace, Chris Ward, Paris Johnson Jr.
Notre Dame
13,932
George Kunz, Joe Alt, Ronnie Staley
Alabama
13,635
Chris Samuels, Andre Smith, Evan Neal
Michigan
12,038
Jake Long, Taylor Lewan, Mike Kenn
Guard U
While college football's blue bloods have often dominated prior position groups, offensive guard is a different story. Boston College is the top producer of guard talent in the NFL draft. The Eagles’ top drafted guard was selected 9th overall by the Packers in the first year of the modern draft era (Bob Hyland). Boston College’s top spot was bolstered by more recent selections like Chris Lindstrom in 2019 and Zion Johnson in 2022.
Despite never having a guard drafted in the first round (although Mark Traynowicz was taken 29th overall in 1985 when the league only had 28 teams), the Huskers rank 11th for guard value sent to the NFL. This is mainly due to the volume of players Nebraska has sent. Only Penn State and Notre Dame (tied at 27) have had more guards drafted than the Huskers, 26.
School
Points
Top Players
Boston College
9,359
Bob Hyland, Chris Lindstrom, Joe Wolf
USC
7,641
Bruce Matthews, Brad Budde, Alijah Verra-Tucker
Penn State
5,874
Mike Munchak, Sean Farrell, Jeff Hartings
Notre Dame
5,735
Quenton Nelson, Paul Seiler, Thomas Renger
Iowa
5,639
Brandon Scherff, Rod Walters, Ron Hallstrom
Center U
The top center university belongs to the Tennessee Volunteers. This is in large part thanks to one player – Bob Johnson. Johnson is the only center to go within the top 10 of the NFL draft after his second overall selection in the 1968 draft. While it is unlikely, the selection of Ohio State’s Seth McLaughlin by the 40th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft would create a new top program.
Given that the trophy for the most outstanding center in college football is named after Dave Rimmington, that center should be the Huskers’ strongest offensive position. Nebraska ranks 9th in center talent drafted. Rimmington himself was a first-round draft pick in the 1983 NFL draft. Dylan Raiola’s father, Dominic, was taken with the 19th pick of the second round in 2001 and had a long NFL career. Cam Jurgens appears to be on track for another long Husker center career after also being taken with the 19th pick in the second round in 2022.
School
Points
Top Players
Tennessee
3,555
Bob Johnson, Robert Shaw, Fred Weary
Notre Dame
3,234
Jeff Faine, Tim Grunhard, Dave Huffman
Washington
3,117
Blair Bush, Bern Brostek, Bruce Jarvis
Ohio State
3,061
Billy Price, Nick Mangold, LeCharles Bentley
Michigan
2,984
Steve Everitt, Cesar Ruiz, David Bass
While draft capital doesn't guarantee future NFL success, it is a reasonable indicator of the talent various programs produce. Consistently high draft picks in certain position groups can be a valuable recruiting tool for programs and help build future playoff contenders.
