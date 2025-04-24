All Huskers

Finding the Real Position U: Offense

Using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart to find which colleges send the most offensive talent to the NFL, and where the Nebraska Cornhuskers rank next to them

Eric Hess

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The NFL draft is upon us.

While this holiday is more commonly celebrated among NFL fans, it also serves as an excellent opportunity for college fan bases to revel in the success of their graduated heroes. Many schools like to claim the title of Linebacker U or Tight End U, and the 2025 NFL draft will likely further some of those claims.

I’ll analyze the entirety of the modern draft era (post-1967). I’ll also weigh picks according to the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart. This gives more value to the No. 1 overall pick, 3000 points, than the last pick (one point for all picks beyond the 2025 final draft pick value). To determine the Position Group U, we sum the draft value of NFL teams on players from those schools.

Quarterback U

Given the significant draft capital invested in the quarterback position during the NFL draft, three schools have produced over 10,000 points of quarterback draft capital. USC claims the top spot with 12,551 draft value points used on Trojan signal callers. Unsurprisingly, USC claims the top spot, with a pair of No. 1 overall picks, Carson Palmer and Caleb Williams. Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez, and Matt Leinart add the Trojans’ point total as top-10 picks.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jerry Tagge (14) in action against the Iowa State Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium during the 19
Nov 6, 1971, Lincoln, NE, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jerry Tagge (14) in action against the Iowa State Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium during the 1971 season. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Nebraska ranks 61st in terms of draft capital on the quarterback position. Most of the draft value comes from a single pick – Jerry Tagge at 11th-overall in 1972. The Huskers have only had one quarterback drafted since 1992, Tanner Lee in 2018. While Dylan Raiola and Dana Holgorsen offer hope for the next Nebraska quarterback drafted. This group ranks as Nebraska’s worst for sending talent to the NFL - for now.

School

Points

Top Players

USC

12,551

Carson Palmer, Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold

Oregon

11,780

Marcus Mariota, Akili Smith, Joey Harrington

Stanford

10,179

Andrew Luck, Jim Plunkett, John Elway

Cal

9,737

Steve Bartkowski, Jared Goff, Richard Campbell

Oklahoma

9,455

Sam Bradford, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield

Running Back U

Taking a running back early is often seen as a mistake in the NFL draft. The New York Giants’ mistake of taking Saquon Barkley helped to propel the Nittany Lions to the top spot of the running back U standings. While taking a Penn State running back in the top five hasn’t been good for many NFL teams, Franco Harris and Larry Johnson were productive players in the league as first-round draft picks.  

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Lawrence Phillips (1) dives for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans.
Sep 1995; E. Landsing, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Lawrence Phillips (1) dives for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Despite a long history of rushing success, the Huskers only rank 19th in running back draft capital used. Only two Nebraska rushers have been selected in the first round of the NFL draft: Lawrence Phillips and Jeff Kinney. Heisman-winning legend Mike Rozier, however, was the No. 1 overall pick of the USFL in 1984.

School

Points

Top Players

Penn State

20,149

Ki-Jana Carter, Saquon Barkley, Blair Thomas

USC

15,740

J Simpson, Ricky Bell, Reggie Bush

Oklahoma

13,509

Billy Sims, Joe Washington, Adrian Peterson

Alabama

13,466

Trent Richardson, Wilbur Jackson, Jahmyr Gibbs

Auburn

13,019

Bo Jackson, Ronnie Brown, Brent Fullwood

Wide Receiver U

Ohio State assumed the mantle of top producer of wide receiver talent after the 2024 NFL draft. Over the last three NFL drafts, the Ohio State Buckeyes have produced an eye-popping four first-round draft picks. Ohio State heads into the 2025 NFL draft looking to solidify its lead with Emeka Egbuka.

San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deion Sanders (24) in action against Miami Dolphins receiver Irving Fryar (80).
Feb 5, 1995; Honolulu, HI, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Deion Sanders (24) in action against Miami Dolphins receiver Irving Fryar (80) during the 1995 Pro Bowl at Aloha Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Given its correlation with quarterbacks, it’s unsurprising that Nebraska has produced the second-smallest talent at this position. Just 4,242 points of Jimmy Johnson’s trade value have been used on Husker wide receivers, ranking Nebraska 30th overall in this group. Nearly 90% of that value is from Nebraska’s top two receiver picks – Irving Fryar first overall in 1984 and Johnny Rodgers 25th overall in 1973.

School

Points

Top Players

Ohio State

17,490

Marvin Harrison Jr, Terry Glenn, David Boston

USC

16,459

Keyshawn Johnson, Curtis Conway, Drake London

Tennessee

14,805

Anthony Hancock, Alvin Harper, Donte' Stallworth

Florida

14,323

Wes Chandler, Ike Hilliard, Travis Taylor

Alabama

13,750

Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Jaylen Waddle

Tight End U

The battle for top tight end university comes down to the Catholics vs Convicts. Like in the famous 1988 matchup, Notre Dame wins this battle over the University of Miami. At the same time, the U has produced some great talent at the tight end position, such as Kellen Winslow and Jeremy Shockey. Notre Dame’s top tight prospects have disappointed in the NFL. Its top draft pick, Ken MacAfee, is more well-known as a dentist than an NFL player.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Junior Miller (80) in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.
Dec 14, 1980; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Falcons tight end Junior Miller (80) in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Tight end is Nebraska’s best offensive skill group, ranking 12th overall. The Huskers have had a pair of tight ends go top-15 overall in Junior Miller and Johnny Mitchell. Only six tight ends have been drafted higher than the Husker’s Junior Miller.

School

Points

Top Players

Notre Dame

9,245

Ken MacAffee, Tony Hunter, Derek Brown

Miami

6,305

Kellen Winslow, Jeremy Shockey, Bubba Franks

Penn State

5,434

Ted Kwalick, Kyle Brady, Troy Drayton

Iowa

5,083

T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Dallas Clark

Michigan

5,024

Paul Seymour, Jim Mandich, Doug Marsh

Tackle U

USC Trojans' Offensive Tackles hold the top overall 'Position Group U' ranking. The Trojans have produced five tackles selected in the top four NFL draft picks, including the legendary Anthony Munoz. Overall, Southern Cal has produced 19 first-round offensive tackles. With the Trojans leading in both tackle and quarterback rankings, it's no wonder this program is one of the legends of the sport.

Houston Oilers running back Alonzo Highsmith (32) carries the ball past the block of Dean Steinkuhler (70).
Oct 8, 1989; Foxboro, MA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Houston Oilers running back Alonzo Highsmith (32) carries the ball past the block of Dean Steinkuhler (70) as New England Patriots linebacker Johnny Rembert (52) gives chase at Foxboro Stadium. / Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Tackle is Nebraska’s worst ranking along the offensive line, coming in at 22nd. Its top drafted tackle is Dean Steinkuhler at second overall in 1984 (although he also played guard in the NFL). After producing a lot of tackle talent in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, Nebraska hasn’t had a tackle selected in the top four rounds since 1997.

School

Points

Top Players

USC

29,236

Ron Yary, Tony Boselli, Anthony Munoz

Ohio State

15,459

Orlando Pace, Chris Ward, Paris Johnson Jr.

Notre Dame

13,932

George Kunz, Joe Alt, Ronnie Staley

Alabama

13,635

Chris Samuels, Andre Smith, Evan Neal

Michigan

12,038

Jake Long, Taylor Lewan, Mike Kenn

Guard U

While college football's blue bloods have often dominated prior position groups, offensive guard is a different story. Boston College is the top producer of guard talent in the NFL draft. The Eagles’ top drafted guard was selected 9th overall by the Packers in the first year of the modern draft era (Bob Hyland). Boston College’s top spot was bolstered by more recent selections like Chris Lindstrom in 2019 and Zion Johnson in 2022.

Despite never having a guard drafted in the first round (although Mark Traynowicz was taken 29th overall in 1985 when the league only had 28 teams), the Huskers rank 11th for guard value sent to the NFL. This is mainly due to the volume of players Nebraska has sent. Only Penn State and Notre Dame (tied at 27) have had more guards drafted than the Huskers, 26.

School

Points

Top Players

Boston College

9,359

Bob Hyland, Chris Lindstrom, Joe Wolf

USC

7,641

Bruce Matthews, Brad Budde, Alijah Verra-Tucker

Penn State

5,874

Mike Munchak, Sean Farrell, Jeff Hartings

Notre Dame

5,735

Quenton Nelson, Paul Seiler, Thomas Renger

Iowa

5,639

Brandon Scherff, Rod Walters, Ron Hallstrom

Center U

The top center university belongs to the Tennessee Volunteers. This is in large part thanks to one player – Bob Johnson. Johnson is the only center to go within the top 10 of the NFL draft after his second overall selection in the 1968 draft. While it is unlikely, the selection of Ohio State’s Seth McLaughlin by the 40th pick of the 2025 NFL Draft would create a new top program.

Nebraska Cornhuskers center Dave Rimington (50) on the bench during a game in the 1982 season.
Oct, 1982; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers center Dave Rimington (50) on the bench during a game in the 1982 season. / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Given that the trophy for the most outstanding center in college football is named after Dave Rimmington, that center should be the Huskers’ strongest offensive position. Nebraska ranks 9th in center talent drafted. Rimmington himself was a first-round draft pick in the 1983 NFL draft. Dylan Raiola’s father, Dominic, was taken with the 19th pick of the second round in 2001 and had a long NFL career. Cam Jurgens appears to be on track for another long Husker center career after also being taken with the 19th pick in the second round in 2022.

School

Points

Top Players

Tennessee

3,555

Bob Johnson, Robert Shaw, Fred Weary

Notre Dame

3,234

Jeff Faine, Tim Grunhard, Dave Huffman

Washington

3,117

Blair Bush, Bern Brostek, Bruce Jarvis

Ohio State

3,061

Billy Price, Nick Mangold, LeCharles Bentley

Michigan

2,984

Steve Everitt, Cesar Ruiz, David Bass

While draft capital doesn't guarantee future NFL success, it is a reasonable indicator of the talent various programs produce. Consistently high draft picks in certain position groups can be a valuable recruiting tool for programs and help build future playoff contenders.

