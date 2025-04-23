Nebraska Football Target, 4-Star WR Ryan Mosley Recaps Recruiting Visit
Nebraska football's 2026 class is small at this point, but already boasts a pair of players from the southeast.
The Huskers are looking to add more from that region. One recent visitor to Lincoln was four-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley from Georgia.
Mosley plays both sides of the ball for Carrollton High School, the same program as former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis who is now at Colorado. He carries dozens of offers, but recently cut his list of schools down to five: Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Nebraska.
After his visit to Lincoln, Mosley caught up with HuskerMax.
"My visit was great, it wasn’t many prospects there, so I really got a chance to meet and talk to the coaches and staff," Mosley said.
This wasn't the first time that Mosley visited Lincoln, Nebraska. Mosley said the visit was more relaxed this go-round.
"It was my second visit there, so the more I visit, the more comfortable it gets for location-wise," Mosley said. "I love the campus, the football facilities, the coaches, and of course their food lol I would say that they are in a good space."
Mosley had the opportunity to speak to Nebraska's wide receiver coach, Dakiel Shorts, on his visit.
"Coach Shorts is my guy, he’s cool and funny, we really click and have a bond and understand each other," Mosley said.
During the visit, Mosley was able to take in practice. He enjoyed seeing how Matt Rhule runs his program.
"I like how Coach Rhule runs his practice," Mosley said. "It’s a lot of energy and strict, you can tell he’s teaching the guys."
Mosley will return to Lincoln for an official visit at the end of June. He'll also be taking official visits to his other top-five schools.
