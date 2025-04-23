Jeremy Pernell's Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects for 2025
We’ve seen how much NIL has changed the landscape of college football and now we’re starting to see the trickle-down effect it’s having on the NFL Draft. Fewer and fewer players are leaving early and are instead choosing to remain in college where they’re making more money than they would being mid-round draft picks.
This year’s draft is lacking marquee talent. Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are the clear headliners with Ashton Jeanty also being in the conversation.
Outside of Hunter — who’s one of one — the draft is relatively weak at premium positions like quarterback, wide receiver, left tackle and cornerback. Carter, on the other hand, is part of an extremely deep D-line class that is loaded with talent at both the edge and interior positions.
This is the deepest RB class we’ve seen since at least 2017, led by Jeanty, who is getting comparisons as a prospect to Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson. It’s also a really good TE group that could see two players — Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland — taken in the top 15 for the first time since 1992.
The majority of premier players play non-premium positions. Many pundits have labeled this as a draft of starters, not stars, and the prevailing feeling is that the strength of the draft is on Day 2.
Last year, eighty-two of my top 100 players were taken in the first 100 picks. Regardless of that hit rate, my board would have looked a lot different had I been stacking it for a specific offensive and defensive system.
Casual fans of the NFL Draft would probably be surprised by just how different every team’s draft board is around the league. These teams are scouting around 3,000 players, and there’s very little consensus within a team’s own scouting department, let alone between all 32 franchises.
Whether it’s schematic or cultural fit, medical or character concerns, athletic or physical thresholds, several factors influence how much each team values or covets a player. Even if you think a player is a great prospect, if he doesn’t fit what you do it’s irrelevant because it’s just not going to work.
Another thing that might surprise most is that even though there will be 257 players drafted this year, a typical team’s board will not exceed 150 prospects and oftentimes it’s a lot smaller than that.
With that said, here are my top 100 prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Rank-Name-Position-School
1. Travis Hunter (ATH) Colorado
2. Abdul Carter (EDGE) Penn State
3. Aston Jeanty (RB) Boise State
4. Mason Graham (DT) Michigan
5. Jalon Walker (EDGE) Georgia
6. Tyler Warren (TE) Penn State
7. Mykel Williams (EDGE) Georgia
8. Will Campbell (T/G) LSU
9. Colston Loveland (TE) Michigan
10. Shemar Stewart (EDGE) Texas A&M
11. Cam Ward (QB) Miami (Fla.)
12. Jihaad Campbell (LB) Alabama
13. Armand Membou (T/G) Missouri
14. Jahdae Barron (CB) Texas
15. Will Johnson (CB) Michigan
16. Kelvin Banks Jr. (T/G) Texas
17. Walter Nolen (DT) Ole Miss
18. Mike Green (EDGE) Marshall
19. Omarion Hampton (RB) North Carolina
20. Matthew Golden (WR) Texas
21. James Pearce Jr. (EDGE) Tennessee
22. Tetairoa McMillan (WR) Arizona
23. Josh Simmons (OT) Ohio State
24. Nick Emmanwori (S) South Carolina
25. Derrick Harmon (DT) Oregon
26. Grey Zabel (IOL) North Dakota State
27. Malaki Starks (S) Georgia
28. Shedeur Sanders (QB) Colorado
29. Tyler Booker (OG) Alabama
30. Maxwell Hairston (CB) Kentucky
31. Donovan Ezeiruaku (EDGE) Boston College
32. Emeka Egbuka (WR) Ohio State
33. Jaxson Dart (QB) Ole Miss
34. Kenneth Grant (DT) Michigan
35. Luther Burden III (WR) Missouri
36. Mason Taylor (TE) LSU
37. TreVeyon Henderson (RB) Ohio State
38. Donovan Jackson (OG) Ohio State
39. Josh Conerly Jr. (OT) Oregon
40. Carson Schwesinger (LB) UCLA
41. Jaylin Noel (WR) Iowa State
42. Quinshon Judkins (RB) Ohio State
43. Elijah Arroyo (TE) Miami (Fla.)
44. JT Tuimoloau (EDGE) Ohio State
45. Jayden Higgins (WR) Iowa State
46. Trey Amos (CB) Ole Miss
47. Tyleik Williams (DT) Ohio State
48. Aireontae Ersery (OT) Minnesota
49. Landon Jackson (EDGE) Arkansas
50. Darius Alexander (DT) Toledo
51. Benjamin Morrison (CB) Notre Dame
52. Shavon Revel Jr. (CB) East Carolina
53. Tyler Shough (QB) Louisville
54. Tre Harris (WR) Ole Miss
55. Oluwafemi Oladejo (EDGE) UCLA
56. Nic Scourton (EDGE) Texas A&M
57. Jonah Savaiinaea (OG) Arizona
58. Kaleb Johnson (RB) Iowa
59. Jared Wilson (C) Georgia
60. Azareye’h Thomas (CB) Florida State
61. T.J. Sanders (DT) South Carolina
62. Jordan Burch (EDGE) Oregon
63. Jack Bech (WR) TCU
64. Kevin Winston Jr. (S) Penn State
65. Ozzy Trapilo (OT) Boston College
66. Xavier Watts (S) Notre Dame
67. Shemar Turner (DT) Texas A&M
68. Jack Sawyer (EDGE) Ohio State
69. Alfred Collins (DT) Texas
71. Harold Fannin Jr. (TE) Bowling Green
72. Nohl Williams (CB) California
73. Marcus Mbow (T/G) Purdue
74. Tate Ratledge (OG) Georgia
75. Jalen Royals (WR) Utah State
76. Jalen Milroe (QB) Alabama
77. Ashton Gillotte (EDGE) Louisville
78. Kyle Williams (WR) Washington State
79. Jacob Parrish (CB) Kansas State
80. Terrance Ferguson (TE) Oregon
81. Ty Robinson (DT) Nebraska
82. Princely Umanmielen (EDGE) Ole Miss
83. Savion Williams (WR) TCU
84. Miles Frazier (OG) LSU
85. Dylan Sampson (RB) Tennessee
86. Charles Grant (OT) William & Mary
87. Anthony Belton (OT) NC State
88. Josaiah Stewart (EDGE) Michigan
89. Demetrius Knight II (LB) South Carolina
90. Joshua Farmer (DT) Florida State
91. Andrew Mukuba (S) Texas
92. Darien Porter (CB) Iowa State
93. Sai’vion Jones (EDGE) LSU
94. Tory Horton (WR) Colorado State
95. Yahya Black (DT) Iowa
96. Bradyn Swinson (EDGE) LSU
97. Emery Jones Jr. (T/G) LSU
98. Danny Stutsman (LB) Oklahoma
99. Smael Mondon Jr. (LB) Georgia
100. Billy Bowman Jr. (S) Oklahoma
