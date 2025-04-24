Nebraska Football Spring Spotlight: Vincent Shavers Jr.
Spring practice is coming to a close for the Nebraska football team. The Big Red will go into the 2025 season with different offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinators than the ones who were in place a year ago at this time, in addition to having dozens of new players on the roster. Even amidst all the change, optimism is high heading into year three for Head Coach Matt Rhule.
So far during our spring spotlight series, we’ve highlighted two offensive players: Emmett Johnson and Dane Key. Both are expected to be major contributors in Dana Holgorsen's revamped offense. But for Nebraska to take a leap in 2025, they will need the defense to maintain the strong production we saw in the first two years of Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.
On that note, today we continue with our spring spotlight series by looking at one of the most exciting young players not just on the defensive side of the ball, but on the entire roster: Vincent Shavers Jr.
Today’s Spotlight: Linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr.
From Huskers.com: “Vincent Shavers Jr. played in all 13 games as a true freshman with two starts. He recorded 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one forced fumble. PFF College ranked Shavers as the highest graded true freshman linebacker in the country in 2024.
View from the Common Fans: In addition to the strong stats and impressive PFF ranking, the eye test matched the production. Shavers was all over the field as a true freshman in 2024. Coach Rhule expressed belief in the true freshman linebacker as early as fall camp, and he didn't disappoint. Shavers was assigned a coveted single digit jersey in the middle of the season–a rarity for such a young player. He was also awarded a blackshirt as the Huskers prepared for the Pinstripe Bowl. Even in this era where it’s more common for young players to see the field early, Shavers’ 2024 season was impressive by any measure. He’s also a favorite of the Common Fan Podcast, as we listed him among our five players poised to break out in 2025.
Outlook for 2025: Speaking of 2025…it’s hard not to be extremely excited about Shavers’ role for the coming season. John Bullock, who Shavers backed up last season, has graduated. Other veteran linebackers – Mikai Gbayor and Stefon Thompson in particular – have moved on to other programs. Certainly the Big Red would have welcomed Gbayor and Thompson back for another season if they had chosen to stay in Lincoln, but you have to wonder if part of their calculation for moving on was the potential of being surpassed by Shavers (as well as fellow rising sophomore Willis McGahee IV).
Shavers is a difference maker, hands down. His athletic skill set fits perfectly with what new defensive coordinator John Butler is focused on this offseason: generating more turnovers and getting off the field on 3rd down. With a full year of major college football under his belt, Shavers is poised to make a significant impact in 2025. We’ve talked many times about the need for the defense to avoid a steep falloff in the wake of former coordinator Tony White’s departure. If the Blackshirts are to do that, Vincent Shavers, Jr. will be a main reason why.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
