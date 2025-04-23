What You Need to Know About Saturday's Husker Games in Lincoln
Below is information provided by Nebraska Athletics for fans attending Saturday’s Husker Games, including the Husker Equipment Sale, Osborne Legacy Complex tours, football activities in Memorial Stadium, the soccer game vs. Wyoming at Hibner Stadium and the volleyball match against Kansas at the Devaney Center. Tickets can be purchased at Huskers.com.
Schedule of Events
• 8 a.m.-Noon—Osborne Legacy Complex Tours (tickets available for 8, 9 and 10 a.m.)
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m.—Husker Food Truck Festival; East side of Memorial Stadium
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m.—Husker Equipment Sale, Hawks Championship Center (free admittance with the purchase of a ticket to any Husker Games event)
• 12:30 p.m.—Memorial Stadium gates open
• 1 p.m.—Women’s Flag Football; Midland University vs. UNL All-Star team
• 2 p.m.—Nebraska Football Scrimmage and Husker Games
• 4:30 p.m.—Nebraska Soccer vs. Wyoming, Hibner Stadium
• 7 p.m.—Nebraska Volleyball vs. Kansas, Devaney Center
Osborne Legacy Complex Tours
Fans will receive an exclusive opportunity for a comprehensive tour of the Osborne Legacy Complex, including the Husker locker room, weight room, football offices and many other areas. The tour concludes with a Tunnel Walk experience that ends in Memorial Stadium.
Tickets remain on sale for the 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. time slots at $50 each. The 11 a.m. time slot is sold out.
Fans with tickets for the Osborne Legacy Complex Tour are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes ahead of their scheduled time slot (ex. 7:45 a.m. for 8 a.m. time slot). Check in takes place in the Traditions Lobby of the Osborne Legacy Complex and fans will be screened like entering Memorial Stadium gates.
Husker Equipment Sale
Clearance and discounted team merchandise from Nebraska Athletics equipment including jerseys, helmets, apparel, memorabilia, collectibles, promotional items and discounted merchandise from local retailers.
Free admission with a purchased ticket to any Husker Games event.
Fans will enter the Northwest corner of the Hawks Championship Center and exit through the Southwest corner.
Purchased merchandise will be allowed into Memorial Stadium in clear bags that will be provided at the Equipment Sale.
Husker Games—Football
Memorial Stadium gates will open at 12:30 p.m. in advance of the 1 p.m. women’s flag football matchup between Midland University and a UNL intramural all-star team.
Nebraska Football team activities and scrimmage will follow at 2 p.m. and will include live scrimmaging as well as a series of fun, interactive competitions involving current players and selected former players.
Tickets
Fans are encouraged to purchase mobile tickets in advance of Saturday. Tickets for the Football Husker Games events are $10 for adults and $1 for youth.
On Saturday, tickets purchased in person at ticket windows on game day will be $15. Mobile tickets purchased on Saturday will remain at $10 and $1.
The Athletic Ticket Office windows at Gate 10 will open on Saturday at 10 a.m. Staff will also be available at ticket windows at Gate 21 beginning at noon.
Fans should access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. To make the process of entering Memorial Stadium as efficient as possible fans are encouraged to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to their Apple or Google Wallet apps prior to arrival.
Memorial Stadium Gates
Stadium gates will open at 12:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to enter the open gate closest to their seating location as detailed below.
• East Stadium, Sections 1-11 – Gate 20
• West Stadium, Sections 21-31 – Gate 4 or Gate 10
• North Field Level ADA Seating – Gate 11
• West Stadium Club Level – Gate 7
NOTE: Ticket holders who accidentally enter the wrong side of the stadium will be permitted to walk down to the field edge and around under the north or south part of the seating bowls
Fans are encouraged to travel light. Memorial Stadium’s Clear Bag policy will be in effect and fans will pass through scanners as they do during the regular season.
Fans who purchase items at the Equipment Sale will be allowed to bring the items into the Stadium in the clear bags provided.
For more information on clear bags and other game day policies and procedures, please visit Huskers.com/operations.
Rosters & Media Coverage
QR codes with Nebraska football’s spring roster and a full list of Saturday’s activities will be available in Memorial Stadium. The roster can also be found on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.
The Huskers Radio Network will provide radio coverage of football Husker Games beginning at 1 p.m., with Damon Benning and Jessica Coody leading the broadcast.
Parking & Transportation Information
Parking is available for purchase in advance at https://huskers.evenue.net/events/SG
Parking is available for $10 in most University parking lots not immediately adjacent to Memorial Stadium. Payment will be credit or debit card only (no cash). Lots will open at 6:30 a.m.
All parking is general admission.
Re-entry will be allowed in lots pre purchased through Nebraska Athletics.
Those purchasing parking the day of the event are not allowed re-entry. If a vehicle exits and returns later, it will be charged for re-entry to University parking lots. For example, those arriving early for the equipment sale or tours and returning to campus later for the football event would have to pay for parking both times.
Responsible tailgating will be enforced by lot attendants.
The city’s Big Red Express (StarTran) will not be operating for the Husker Games.
Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft have a designated drop off/pickup area on Vine Street just east of 14th Street.
Reserved, pre-paid parking is available at City of Lincoln garages designated with “Park & Go” signs. Visit parkandgo.org to find locations and rates and to reserve parking. All-day parking at on-street parking meters is available through the Passport application. Downtown parking meters are enforced Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Download at the App Store, passportparking.com. When creating a new session, use Zone 90. Parking meters are enforced Monday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges, fans are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.
Husker Games—Soccer
Nebraska will host Wyoming in a 4:30 p.m. spring match at Hibner Stadium.
Parking and admission is free at Hibner Stadium. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
The game will be televised by News Channel Nebraska.
Husker Games—Volleyball
Nebraska will host Kansas at 7 p.m. in a spring match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Reserved seating is sold out, with only standing room only tickets available.
Doors at the Devaney Center will open at 5:30 p.m.
Parking in lots around the Devaney Center is available for advance purchase at https://huskers.evenue.net/events/SG.
The game will be televised live by BTN with radio coverage by the Huskers Radio Network.
