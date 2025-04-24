Nebraska Football: 2025 NFL Draft Central
The 2025 NFL draft is officially here.
Over the next three days in Green Bay, 257 prospects will hear their names called as selections by NFL organizations. Several recent Nebraska football players are hoping to be among those selections.
Husker coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week that a lot of the credit for the current Huskers in the NFL draft pool goes to the previous staff.
"I think it’s very important to say that most of those guys were brought here by Scott Frost and his staff and his strength staff and all those people that were here," Rhule said. "I think that’s very, very important to say. Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Isaac Gifford, those (Thomas) Fidone, those guys were brought here under that staff. I know the impact Coach (Sean) Beckton had on Thomas and the relationship that they had. I think that’s important to say."
Rhule said is excited to see where this group of Huskers ends up.
"I’m going to be really, really excited," Rhule said. "I love that group of guys. I love the first group that was here. They took a chance on me and our staff and they stayed."
The approach under Rhule has been to prepare guys for the NFL.
"I think the thing that we’re trying to get done, is we really, really want our players, when they go to the NFL, to be pros," Rhule said. "As I tell them, when you’re in year one, I want you to be in year three mentally, if that makes sense. The guys are trying to figure out how to take notes and learn all of this information. We’ve put them in an environment where year one is actually year three and they’re further ahead."
On player, in particular that excites Rhule, is tight end Thomas Fidone.
"He’s going to get drafted, I think," Rhule said. "I’ve gotten more calls on him. He’s an unbelievably freaky athlete. I think he’s an amazing, amazing young man. I encouraged him to go to the NFL. I remember my call with Matt Nagy at the Senior Bowl. I said ‘I think if you can get him in at the Senior Bowl, we’re going to tell him to go pro.’ He was like ‘why?’ I just didn’t want to see him have another knee thing.
"He had two of the toughest injuries and he’s fought back and he’s carried it on his shoulders and he’s so loyal. He plays hard and his best football is ahead of him. I’m excited for him."
Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler said last week that he's been fielding calls about the Huskers in the draft pool.
"They've all put themselves in pretty good positions, based on the feedback that I've gotten from NFL scouts that I know personally, secondary coaches, defensive line coaches, defensive coordinators, GMs that have called me that I've either worked with or have personal relationships," Butler said.
Butler reiterated that this weekend in Green Bay is just the beginning and that the real work begins now.
"At the end of the day, what I tell them is that where you get drafted is just where you start," Butler said. "Where you get drafted and who you get drafted to, that's just the beginning and now the work begins again. Your pro career will be determined on the work that you put in in the organization that you're in and it'll have nothing to do with what you've done to this point."
You can find a full list of Nebraska NFL draft selections from past drafts at HuskerMax.com/nfl-huskers. Below are the Huskers in the NFL draft pool and their current status.
2025 NFL Draft Huskers
- Ty Robinson (DT) - Available
- Thomas Fidone II (TE) - Available
- Tommi Hill (CB) - Available
- Isaiah Neyor (WR) - Available
- Isaac Gifford (S) - Available
- Nash Hutmacher (DT) - Available
- Bryce Benhart (OT) - Available
- Ben Scott (C) - Available
- Brian Buschini (P) - Available
Follow along below for selections from each round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Round 1 (Thursday)
1) Tennessee Titans
2) Cleveland Browns
3) New York Giants
4) New England Patriots
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
6) Las Vegas Raiders
7) New York Jets
8) Carolina Panthers
9) New Orleans Saints
10) Chicago Bears
11) San Francisco 49ers
12) Dallas Cowboys
13) Miami Dolphins
14) Indianapolis Colts
15) Atlanta Falcons
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Cincinnati Bengals
18) Seattle Seahawks
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Denver Broncos
21) Pittsburgh Steelers
22) Los Angeles Chargers
23) Green Bay Packers
24) Minnesota Vikings
25) Houston Texans
26) Los Angeles Rams
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) Detroit Lions
29) Washington Commanders
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Kansas City Chiefs
32) Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2 (Friday)
33) Cleveland Browns
34) New York Giants
35) Tennessee Titans
36) Jacksonville Jaguars
37) Las Vegas Raiders
38) New England Patriots
39) Chicago Bears (from Panthers)
40) New Orleans Saints
41) Chicago Bears
42) New York Jets
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Indianapolis Colts
46) Atlanta Falcons
47) Arizona Cardinals
48) Miami Dolphins
49) Cincinnati Bengals
50) Seattle Seahawks
51) Denver Broncos
52) Seattle Seahawks (from Steelers)
53) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54) Green Bay Packers
55) Los Angeles Chargers
56) Buffalo Bills (from Vikings through Texans)
57) Carolina Panthers (from Rams)
58) Houston Texans
59) Baltimore Ravens
60) Detroit Lions
61) Washington Commanders
62) Buffalo Bills
63) Kansas City Chiefs
64) Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3 (Friday)
65) New York Giants
66) Kansas City Chiefs (from Titans)
67) Cleveland Browns
68) Las Vegas Raiders
69) New England Patriots
70) Jacksonville Jaguars
71) New Orleans Saints
72) Chicago Bears
73) New York Jets
74) Carolina Panthers
75) San Francisco 49ers
76) Dallas Cowboys
77) New England Patriots (from Falcons)
78) Arizona Cardinals
79) Houston Texans (from Dolphins through Eagles and Commanders)
80) Indianapolis Colts
81) Cincinnati Bengals
82) Seattle Seahawks
83) Pittsburgh Steelers
84) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85) Denver Broncos
86) Los Angeles Chargers
87) Green Bay Packers
88) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
89) Houston Texans
90) Los Angeles Rams
91) Baltimore Ravens
92) Seattle Seahawks (from Lions through Jets and Raiders)
93) New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)
94) Cleveland Browns (from Bills)
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Philadelphia Eagles
97) Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
98) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
99) New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
100) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
101) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
102) Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4 (Saturday)
103) Tennessee Titans
104) Cleveland Browns
105) New York Giants
106) New England Patriots
107) Jacksonville Jaguars
108) Las Vegas Raiders
109) Buffalo Bills (from Bears)
110) New York Jets
111) Carolina Panthers
112) New Orleans Saints
113) San Francisco 49ers
114) Carolina Panthers (from Cowboys)
115) Arizona Cardinals
116) Miami Dolphins
117) Indianapolis Colts
118) Atlanta Falcons
119) Cincinnati Bengals
120) Tennessee Titans (from Seahawks)
121) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122) Denver Broncos
123) Pittsburgh Steelers
124) Green Bay Packers
125) Los Angeles Chargers
126) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
127) Los Angeles Rams
128) Washington Commanders (from Texans)
129) Baltimore Ravens
130) Detroit Lions
131) New Orleans Saints (from Commanders)
132) Buffalo Bills
133) Kansas City Chiefs
134) Philadelphia Eagles (reacquired through Lions)
135) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
136) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
137) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
138) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5 (Saturday)
139) Minnesota Vikings (from Browns)
140) Carolina Panthers (from Giants)
141) Tennessee Titans
142) Jacksonville Jaguars
143) Las Vegas Raiders
144) New England Patriots
145) New York Jets
146) Carolina Panthers
147) San Francisco 49ers (from Saints through Commanders)
148) Chicago Bears
149) Dallas Cowboys
150) Miami Dolphins
151) Indianapolis Colts
152) Arizona Cardinals
153) Cincinnati Bengals
154) New York Giants (from Seahawks)
155) Miami Dolphins (from Broncos)
156) Pittsburgh Steelers
157) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158) Los Angeles Chargers
159) Green Bay Packers
160) San Francisco 49ers (from Vikings)
161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Texans)
162) New York Jets (from Rams through Steelers)
163) Carolina Panthers (from Ravens)
164) Philadelphia Eagles (from Lions through Browns)
165) Philadelphia Eagles (from Commanders)
166) Houston Texans (from Bills)
167) Tennessee Titans (from Chiefs)
168) Philadelphia Eagles
169) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
170) Buffalo Bills (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
171) New England Patriots (from Cowboys; Compensatory Selection)
172) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
173) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
176) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6 (Saturday)
177) Buffalo Bills (from Giants)
178) Tennessee Titans
179) Cleveland Browns
180) Las Vegas Raiders
181) Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots)
182) Jacksonville Jaguars
183) Baltimore Ravens (from Panthers)
184) New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Commanders)
185) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Bears through Seahawks)
186) New York Jets
187) Minnesota Vikings (from 49ers)
188) Tennessee Titans (from Cowboys)
189) Indianapolis Colts
190) Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons)
191) Denver Broncos (from Cardinals)
192) Cleveland Browns (from Dolphins through Bears)
193) Cincinnati Bengals
194) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seahawks)
195) Los Angeles Rams (from Steelers)
196) Detroit Lions (from Buccaneers)
197) Denver Broncos
198) Green Bay Packers
199) Los Angeles Chargers
200) Cleveland Browns (from Vikings)
201) Los Angeles Rams
202) Los Angeles Rams (from Texans through Steelers and Bears)
203) Baltimore Ravens
204) Dallas Cowboys (from Lions through Browns and Bills)
205) Washington Commanders
206) Buffalo Bills
207) New York Jets (from Chiefs)
208) Denver Broncos (from Eagles)
209) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
210) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
211) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
212) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
213) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
214) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
215) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
216) Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7 (Saturday)
217) Dallas Cowboys (from Titans through Patriots)
218) Atlanta Falcons (from Browns through Chargers)
219) New York Giants
220) New England Patriots
221) Jacksonville Jaguars
222) Las Vegas Raiders
223) Seattle Seahawks (from Saints through Eagles and Steelers)
224) Miami Dolphins (from Bears)
225) Arizona Cardinals (from Jets through Chiefs)
226) Kansas City Chiefs (from Panthers)
227) San Francisco 49ers
228) Detroit Lions (from Cowboys)
229) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Falcons through Eagles)
230) Carolina Panthers (from Cardinals)
231) Miami Dolphins
232) Indianapolis Colts
233) Chicago Bears (from Bengals)
234) Seattle Seahawks
235) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236) Houston Texans (from Broncos through Eagles and Commanders)
237) Green Bay Packers (from Steelers)
238) New England Patriots (from Chargers)
239) Dallas Cowboys (from Packers through Titans)
240) Chicago Bears (from Vikings through Browns)
241) Houston Texans
242) Atlanta Falcons (from Rams)
243) Baltimore Ravens
244) Detroit Lions
245) Washington Commanders
246) New York Giants (from Bills)
247) Dallas Cowboys (from Chiefs through Panthers)
248) New Orleans Saints (from Eagles through Commanders)
249) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
250) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
251) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
252) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
253) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
254) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
255) Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
256) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
257) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
More From Nebraska on SI
- What You Need to Know About Saturday's Husker Games in Lincoln
- Nebraska Football Target, 4-Star WR Ryan Mosley Recaps Recruiting Visit
- Jeremy Pernell's Top 100 NFL Draft Prospects for 2025
- Nebraska Football Target, 4-Star WR Jayden Warren Recaps 'Amazing' Visit
- Kansas Shuts Out Nebraska Baseball at Haymarket Park
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.