Nebraska Football: 2025 NFL Draft Central

Several Huskers are hoping to hear their names called over the next three days in Green Bay.

Kaleb Henry

A Lambeau Field jumbotron, seen from a neighborhood in Ashwaubenon, Wis. April 21, 2025, advertises the 2025 NFL Draft.
A Lambeau Field jumbotron, seen from a neighborhood in Ashwaubenon, Wis. April 21, 2025, advertises the 2025 NFL Draft. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL draft is officially here.

Over the next three days in Green Bay, 257 prospects will hear their names called as selections by NFL organizations. Several recent Nebraska football players are hoping to be among those selections.

Husker coach Matt Rhule said earlier this week that a lot of the credit for the current Huskers in the NFL draft pool goes to the previous staff.

"I think it’s very important to say that most of those guys were brought here by Scott Frost and his staff and his strength staff and all those people that were here," Rhule said. "I think that’s very, very important to say. Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, Isaac Gifford, those (Thomas) Fidone, those guys were brought here under that staff. I know the impact Coach (Sean) Beckton had on Thomas and the relationship that they had. I think that’s important to say."

Rhule said is excited to see where this group of Huskers ends up.

"I’m going to be really, really excited," Rhule said. "I love that group of guys. I love the first group that was here. They took a chance on me and our staff and they stayed."

The approach under Rhule has been to prepare guys for the NFL.

"I think the thing that we’re trying to get done, is we really, really want our players, when they go to the NFL, to be pros," Rhule said. "As I tell them, when you’re in year one, I want you to be in year three mentally, if that makes sense. The guys are trying to figure out how to take notes and learn all of this information. We’ve put them in an environment where year one is actually year three and they’re further ahead."

Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Sep 16, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

On player, in particular that excites Rhule, is tight end Thomas Fidone.

"He’s going to get drafted, I think," Rhule said. "I’ve gotten more calls on him. He’s an unbelievably freaky athlete. I think he’s an amazing, amazing young man. I encouraged him to go to the NFL. I remember my call with Matt Nagy at the Senior Bowl. I said ‘I think if you can get him in at the Senior Bowl, we’re going to tell him to go pro.’ He was like ‘why?’ I just didn’t want to see him have another knee thing.

"He had two of the toughest injuries and he’s fought back and he’s carried it on his shoulders and he’s so loyal. He plays hard and his best football is ahead of him. I’m excited for him."

Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler said last week that he's been fielding calls about the Huskers in the draft pool.

"They've all put themselves in pretty good positions, based on the feedback that I've gotten from NFL scouts that I know personally, secondary coaches, defensive line coaches, defensive coordinators, GMs that have called me that I've either worked with or have personal relationships," Butler said.

Butler reiterated that this weekend in Green Bay is just the beginning and that the real work begins now.

"At the end of the day, what I tell them is that where you get drafted is just where you start," Butler said. "Where you get drafted and who you get drafted to, that's just the beginning and now the work begins again. Your pro career will be determined on the work that you put in in the organization that you're in and it'll have nothing to do with what you've done to this point."

You can find a full list of Nebraska NFL draft selections from past drafts at HuskerMax.com/nfl-huskers. Below are the Huskers in the NFL draft pool and their current status.

2025 NFL Draft Huskers

  • Ty Robinson (DT) - Available
  • Thomas Fidone II (TE) - Available
  • Tommi Hill (CB) - Available
  • Isaiah Neyor (WR) - Available
  • Isaac Gifford (S) - Available
  • Nash Hutmacher (DT) - Available
  • Bryce Benhart (OT) - Available
  • Ben Scott (C) - Available
  • Brian Buschini (P) - Available

Follow along below for selections from each round of the 2025 NFL draft.

