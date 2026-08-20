Five Nebraska Football Players Who Improved Their Chances of Starting in 2026

Nebraska's coaching staff has some decisions to make.

Entering their third week of fall camp, the Huskers are just 16 days away from their home opener against Ohio on Sept. 5, and several players on NU's roster are still battling for starting roles.

With one of the most experienced rosters in college football at Matt Rhule's disposal this fall, here are five Nebraska players who have done enough to put themselves in the conversation to start.

Quinn Clark outraces Akron defenders to the end zone. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Sophomore Wide Receiver Quinn Clark

Entering his third season of college football, 2026 could be the year sophomore wide receiver Quinn Clark finally breaks onto the scene. At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, the Bozeman, Montana, native has emerged as one of Nebraska's biggest risers this fall.

Offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen spoke highly of Clark earlier in fall camp, saying the pass-catcher has "made as many plays as anybody" and "deserves to be on that field."

Clark has caught just five passes for 132 yards and one touchdown as a Husker, but his combination of size and athleticism gives the Huskers a target unlike any other within the room.

Holgorsen even said NU will use 10 personnel, removing the tight end from the formation, to create more opportunities for Clark. His workload should increase significantly this fall, and I won't be surprised if it comes with the first of many starts in his collegiate career.

Nebraska offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Junior Offensive Lineman Gunnar Gottula

Lincoln native Gunnar Gottula's stock seems as high as ever following Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade's media availability last week. Wade gave Gottula a glowing review, saying he trusts the junior to "get it done" and calling him the type of player the Huskers will win with this fall.

Gottula missed the entire spring while rehabbing a knee injury that sidelined him for the final six games of 2025. Now, the 6-foot-6, 320-pounder appears to be on the fast track toward starting at right tackle as early as Week 1.

Gottula has started 16 games for the Big Red, and his versatility gives Nebraska another valuable piece along the offensive line. South Carolina transfer Tree Babalade was seen in a yellow no-contact jersey earlier this week, potentially opening the door even further for Gottula to see the field.

There's little doubt in my mind that Gottula starts multiple games for Nebraska in 2026.

Running back Jamal Rule tries to escape a defender's grasp during Saturday's Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

True Freshman Running Back Jamal Rule

True freshman ball carrier Jamal Rule has done nothing but raise his stock since enrolling at Nebraska last winter. The former No. 1 running back in the state of North Carolina has quickly caught the attention of the coaching staff and appears poised to make an impact this fall.

Listed at 6-foot, 215 pounds, Rule should see the field as early as game one. I'll go a step further and predict he earns the first start of his career at some point in 2026.

Holgorsen said last week that he was "encouraged with where he's at," praising Rule's "breakaway speed", ball skills, and protection. If the freshman continues to develop in fall camp, I expect his role to grow exponentially this fall.

Jeremiah Charles breaks up a pass during fall camp | Nebraska Athletics via X

Junior Defensive Back Jeremiah Charles

Fort Worth, Texas, native Jeremiah Charles is trending toward becoming the Huskers' starting cornerback opposite Andrew Marshall this fall. However, he'll have plenty of competition.

The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back has played in 28 games since signing with Nebraska in 2023. Now, he'll have an opportunity to become a more significant piece of the Huskers' defense than ever before.

Charles reportedly owns a 40-plus-inch vertical with ball skills to match. As a senior in high school, he led his team with 23 receptions for 452 yards and five touchdowns. Remarkably, it was the first season of football he had ever played.

Entering his fourth year in Lincoln, Charles has made a strong impression during fall camp. Whether he can hold off FIU transfer Victor Evans III or former five-star Danny Odem remains to be seen, but Charles has put himself in position to earn a starting job when Nebraska opens the season next month.

Tyson Terry | Nebraska Athletics

Redshirt Freshman Defensive Lineman Tyson Terry

Tyson Terry is a name Nebraska fans should know well. In high school, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle was a two-sport star at Omaha North, where he finished his prep career with more than 300 tackles and four consecutive state championships on the wrestling mat.

Terry underwent knee surgery before arriving in Lincoln and missed the entire 2025 season. Now, he'll look to earn the first meaningful snaps and potential starts of his collegiate career.

Defensive tackle coach Corey Brown spoke highly of the second-year player earlier this week, saying Terry's approach is "second to none." He also pointed to Terry's balance and strength as a "real, real big skill set for him."

Nebraska wants to build a defensive tackle rotation roughly six players deep, and Terry appears to be one of the guys included in that group. I wouldn't be surprised if one of the strongest players on the Huskers' roster works his way into the starting lineup at some point this fall.

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