Five Things We Learned in Nebraska's 48-23 Win Over Maryland

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) for the first time since 2016.

In a contest that felt like it could turn into a potential letdown, NU found a way to climb back from a nine-point deficit and win convincingly by game's end.

Here are five things we learned from the Huskers' 25-point win.

1. Special Teams is a Double-Edged Sword

Jeremiah Charles runs into Maryland Terrapins punter Bryce McFerson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams coordinator Brett Maher's first season has been an up-and-down experience. Against the Terps, NU blocked a punt, kicked the ball out of bounds, missed a field goal, and had a 22-yard punt return, all in the same game.

The third phase has the potential to be an asset for the Big Red, but Nebraska needs to stop getting in its own way. The punt coverage unit is one of the best in the country. On the other hand, returning starting kicker Kyle Cunanan is just 3-for-6 on field goals.

NU has also blocked two punts, including one that led to a touchdown against Maryland on Saturday. The play helped reinvigorate a Husker offense that somehow entered halftime with a five-point lead.

As a whole, the unit isn't great, nor do I have full confidence it ever will be. However, it hasn't cost the Big Red a game yet. As long as that remains the case, Nebraska should still be able to accomplish most of its goals this season. Anything above net-even would be a cherry on top.

2. Anthony Colandrea is Exactly Who He Was Expected to Be

Anthony Colandrea passes during the first quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Colandrea entered Saturday's contest having accounted for 1,045 all-purpose yards and 12 scores. He ranked ninth nationally in all-purpose yards through Week 4. Before the game, he had largely been efficient outside of a couple of errant throws, completing roughly 65% of his passes while being charged with zero turnover-worthy plays, according to PFF.

Though the fourth-year signal-caller went 26-for-39 (66.7%) against the Terrapins, Saturday's performance featured a mix of positives and negatives. Colandrea was picked off once, and there were also multiple occasions when his throws were misplaced.

Deep down, he's a playmaker, and it showed in seemingly every way. Whether hurdling a defender on a QB counter or throwing for three touchdowns in a conference game, Colandrea has the ability to help this offense overcome its deficiencies against most teams.

He was described as a player willing to take risks, and he does. He was also described as a player who wins, and he does that, too. Through five games, Nebraska has done nothing but win, and its transfer signal-caller has been a big reason why.

3. The Huskers Have Athletes All Over the Field

Luke Lindenmeyer and Vincent Genatone celebrate after a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NU won a Big Ten game by 25 points despite arguably playing its worst half of football thus far in 2026. That didn't happen by accident. Instead, it was the result of Nebraska having athletes all over the field.

Vincent Genatone dived into the end zone for a score, defensive end Kade Pietrzak caught an interception in pass coverage, Jeremiah Charles blocked a punt, and the list goes on. These types of athletes may have been on the field in previous years, but they weren't making the same level or volume of impact plays.

While Rhule's squad came out flat, it was ultimately the players and their execution that saved the day. Having athletes is one thing. Having athletes who help you win is another. So far, Nebraska seems to have both.

They'll need that moving forward, but for now, it's hard not to give credit where credit is due: to the players themselves.

4. NU Is Capable of Living up to Expectations

Nebraska’s head coach Matt Rhule. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From the moment Nebraska's 2026 schedule was released, there was an expectation that a competent Husker program should be capable of going 5-0. Well, following its second Big Ten win, Nebraska is exactly that.

In 2023, the Big Red went 2-3 through its first five games, while 2024 and 2025 both saw Nebraska go 4-1 during. This fall, NU is not only undefeated but 2-0 in conference play for the first time under Matt Rhule.

Of course, the strength of schedule has something to do with it. Even so, no win is guaranteed in college football. Credit to the Huskers for handling the pressure placed on them and getting the job done.

It's both encouraging and exciting to see that, even when things haven't always gone right, Nebraska has found a way to win every game it's played.

5. The Big Red's Strength and Conditioning Works

Nebraska Football’s head strength and conditioning coach, Corey Campbell, is built like He-Man.



Apparently, his players are beginning to look like him, too.



“This offseason we added 677 pounds of lean mass,” Rhule said. “This will be the biggest and leanest team we’ve had.” pic.twitter.com/5whsWLVIyX — Skers Scoop (@SkersScoop) August 8, 2026

Nebraska was trailing for much of the first half and looked overwhelmed at times. However, that changed in a big way after halftime.

After Maryland accounted for 300 total yards of offense through 30 minutes, the Huskers' defense limited the Terps to just 95 yards in the second half. Maryland averaged 8.8 yards per carry through the first half but was limited to just 1.6 yards per carry after halftime.

Conversely, NU had just 195 yards of offense before the break, averaging 3.9 yards per rush. In the second half, those numbers improved to 252 total yards and 7.0 yards per rushing attempt. The Huskers also went from 1-for-5 on third down to 5-for-8 in the same category.

From the eye test, it appeared the Big Red finally wore the Terrapins down. The Big Ten is largely a battle of attrition, and in Saturday's contest, Nebraska won that battle by game's end.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.