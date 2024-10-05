Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Nebraska football is back home for a Homecoming game against Rutgers Saturday afternoon. On a hot and windy day, the league has released the availability reports for both teams.
The Big Ten Conference began requiring an availability report in 2023. The report is simple: which players are out or questionable.
For the Huskers, kicker Tristan Alvano and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran are out. Alvano's absence means John Hohl should have field goal duties again.
For the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, linebacker Mohamed Toure, offensive lineman Emir Stinette, and offensive lineman Bryan Felter are out. Those questionable are wide receiver Chris Long, defensive back Robert Longerbeam, Ian Strong, quarterback AJ Surace, defensive back Michael Dixon, wide receiver Naseim Brantley, running back Ja'shon Benjamin, and offensive lineman Shedrick Rhodes.
Felter had been the starting left guard all season and one of the best offensive linemen for the Scarlet Knights, with a rushing attack good for 237 yards a game so far.
All availability reports can be found at BigTen.org.
Nebraska and Rutgers are set for a 3 p.m. CDT kickoff. The game is televised on FS1. The Huskers Radio Network is providing radio coverage across the state.
