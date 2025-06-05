Former Nebraska Blackshirt Ben Stille Signs With Miami Dolphins
A former Husker football defensive lineman will continue his NFL career back where his professional football journey began.
Ben Stille, an Ashland, Neb. native and Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman from 2016 through 2021, signed a one year deal with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday night. The deal was processed by the Dolphins Thursday, returning Stille back to his original NFL team after Miami signed the undrafted free agent in 2022.
Stille spent most of his rookie season as part of the Dolphins' practice squad before being elevated for one game, while adding playing time later after the Cleveland Browns acquired the defensive lineman. Stille would play in six games for the Browns before being waived. The Arizona Cardinals would sign the former Blackshirt in 2023.
Stille would play in five games for the Cardinals during the 2023 season before returning to the practice squad in 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the defensive lineman where Stille would play in three games before being waived and returning to Arizona.
In his three-season stint in the NFL, Stille has played in 18 games with one career start. He has 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, one pass defended, and two sacks. The Dolphins recently lost Terron Armstead to retirement, prompting the signing of Stille.
Stille finished his Nebraska tenure with 20 consecutive starts, including his final 12 games his senior season. The Nebraska native had a career-high 42 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups in his senior year, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Pro Football Focus rewarded Stille with a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Stille wrapped his Blackshirt career with 53 games played, totaling 146 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. The Ashland native was a star at Ashland-Greenwood high school prior to joining Nebraska, being selected as a first-team Super-State and All-Nebraska pick.
Stille is the only Nebraska alum on the current Miami Dolphin roster.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
