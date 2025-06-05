All Huskers

Former Nebraska Blackshirt Ben Stille Signs With Miami Dolphins

The Ashland native aims to continue his National Football League career after signing on Thursday.

Austin Jacobsen

Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (90) tackles Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) during the second half at State Farm Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (90) tackles Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
A former Husker football defensive lineman will continue his NFL career back where his professional football journey began.

Ben Stille, an Ashland, Neb. native and Nebraska Cornhusker defensive lineman from 2016 through 2021, signed a one year deal with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday night. The deal was processed by the Dolphins Thursday, returning Stille back to his original NFL team after Miami signed the undrafted free agent in 2022.

Stille spent most of his rookie season as part of the Dolphins' practice squad before being elevated for one game, while adding playing time later after the Cleveland Browns acquired the defensive lineman. Stille would play in six games for the Browns before being waived. The Arizona Cardinals would sign the former Blackshirt in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (90) against the New Orleans Saints
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Ben Stille (90) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stille would play in five games for the Cardinals during the 2023 season before returning to the practice squad in 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the defensive lineman where Stille would play in three games before being waived and returning to Arizona.

In his three-season stint in the NFL, Stille has played in 18 games with one career start. He has 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, one pass defended, and two sacks. The Dolphins recently lost Terron Armstead to retirement, prompting the signing of Stille.

Stille finished his Nebraska tenure with 20 consecutive starts, including his final 12 games his senior season. The Nebraska native had a career-high 42 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss with 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups in his senior year, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. Pro Football Focus rewarded Stille with a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille
Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley is caught by Nebraska junior defensive end Ben Stille in the fourth quarter during their Big 10 final season game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. / Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Stille wrapped his Blackshirt career with 53 games played, totaling 146 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. The Ashland native was a star at Ashland-Greenwood high school prior to joining Nebraska, being selected as a first-team Super-State and All-Nebraska pick.

Stille is the only Nebraska alum on the current Miami Dolphin roster.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

