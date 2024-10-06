All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Hand Rutgers Its First Loss of the Season

Nebraska football improves to 5-1 with hard-fought 14-7 win

In this story:

The Huskers inched closer to bowl eligibility with their fifth victory of the season over the previously undefeated Scarlet Knights. Both Nebraska touchdowns came in the first half, but that's all that was needed to collect the win as the Blackshirt defense came up big at key moments.

Former Nebraska Football player, Ndamukong Suh (93), runs the tunnel walk.
Former Nebraska Football player, Ndamukong Suh (93), runs the tunnel walk for homecoming weekend. / Amarillo Mullen
Jahmal Banks (4) briefly catches the ball before a drop.
Jahmal Banks (4) briefly catches the ball before a drop, resulting in an incomplete pass. / Amarillo Mullen
Emmett Johnson (21) catches Raiola's pass.
Emmett Johnson (21) catches Raiola's pass in the first quarter. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Raiola fires a pass.
Dylan Raiola fires a pass. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers hug Dante Dowdell (23) in the endzone.
The Huskers hug Dante Dowdell (23) in the endzone after scoring Nebraska's first touchdown of the game. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaac Giffford (2) brings down Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5).
Isaac Giffford (2) brings down Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai (5). / Amarillo Mullen
Malcom Hartzog Jr celebrates after stopping Rutgers quarterback.
Malcom Hartzog Jr celebrates after stopping Rutgers quarterback, Athan Kaliakmanis, after a five yard run. / Amarillo Mullen
Rahmir Johnson runs with the ball.
Rahmir Johnson runs with the ball to get the Huskers within 12 yards of the endzone. / Amarillo Mullen
Vincent Shavers Jr celebrates after a stop on third down.
Vincent Shavers Jr celebrates after a stop on third down. / Amarillo Mullen
Isaac Gifford (2) celebrates Ty Robinson's sack.
Isaac Gifford (2) celebrates Ty Robinson's sack. / Amarillo Mullen
Marques Buford Jr (left) runs off the field with the ball after his interception.
Marques Buford Jr (left) runs off the field with the ball after his interception. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to Dante Dowdell (23).
Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to Dante Dowdell (23). / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers celebrate in the endzone after Janiran Bonner's touchdown.
The Huskers celebrate in the endzone after Janiran Bonner's touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
James Williams celebrates after a sack.
James Williams celebrates after a sack. / Amarillo Mullen
The Husker defense makes a stop at the one yard line
The Husker defense makes a stop at the one yard line to keep Rutgers from scoring. / Amarillo Mullen
James Williams (90) celebrates a stop near the endezone.
James Williams (90) celebrates a stop near the end zone. / Amarillo Mullen
James Williams (90) celebrates a game-winning play with defensive line assistant coach, Terrance Knighton.
James Williams (90) celebrates a game-winning play with defensive line assistant coach, Terrance Knighton. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Raiola (15) hugs wide reciver Isiah Neyor.
Dylan Raiola (15) hugs wide reciver Isiah Neyor as the clock his zero for Nebraska's fifth win of the season. / Amarillo Mullen

Published
Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

