Gallery: Huskers Hand Rutgers Its First Loss of the Season
Nebraska football improves to 5-1 with hard-fought 14-7 win
In this story:
The Huskers inched closer to bowl eligibility with their fifth victory of the season over the previously undefeated Scarlet Knights. Both Nebraska touchdowns came in the first half, but that's all that was needed to collect the win as the Blackshirt defense came up big at key moments.
