The Turning Point: Nebraska vs. Rutgers
An unlikely hero emerged in Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. A man whose unit consistently struggled the entire day and was in agonizing pain put the team on his ailing back and propelled his to a victory. A man whose position is considered to impact the game the least did the exact opposite to keep his team's dream season alive.
In the final 30 minutes of Nebraska's and Rutgers' low-scoring affair, it was a tale of two units. Despite a lackluster NU offensive effort in the second half, the Blackshirts had their backs, making stop after stop and keeping a hold of their 14-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
Despite gaining 10 total yards in the fourth quarter, the Nebraska offense had an opportunity to redeem itself. With the ball on their own 29-yard line with 4:04 left to play and one Rutgers timeout remaining, Nebraska’s O needed two first downs. Just two first downs could close out the game and make fans forget most of the pitiful second-half product put onto the field.
But that was not the case.
The Big Red stalled out for the sixth straight time, and Husker fans' stomachs dropped. Nightmares of previous choke jobs crept into their minds, and how could you blame them? The same bad movie was again playing in front of their eyes, and as always, there was nothing they could do about it.
To add insult to injury, the special teams unit was somehow worse than the offense in the contest. NU’s punting unit allowed two blocks, and punter Brian Buschini was noticeably hurt from taking a big hit earlier in the game. After each of the five punts before this one, Buschini was noticeably wincing while leaving the field. It was hard to not sympathize with him but his previous kicks left plenty to desire.
It would’ve been easy to think Buschini’s kick would be a high pooch. A punt to induce a fair catch a bit past the 50-yard line. But not on Boomschini’s watch.
The banged-up punter caught a low snap and launched a rocket over the head of returner Jordan Smikle. The ball bounced at the 25-yard line and rolled all the way to the 11. Memorial Stadium erupted for the first time in ages, and Buschini was welcomed back to the sideline as a hero.
Buschini not only flipped the field but flipped the momentum of the game. He gave his defense enough room to work with to stop the equally struggling Rutgers offense and brought the crowd back into the game.
The Blackshirts took the momentum and ran with it, shutting down the Rutgers offense and winning the game, moving one victory closer to the Huskers' first bowl appearance in seven seasons.
