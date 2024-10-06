I-80 Club: Nebraska Wins a One Score Game, Moves to 5-1
Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell discuss Nebraska's 14-7 win over Rutgers! The Cornhuskers are now one win away from their first bowl game since 2016. They dive into the game and discuss another crazy day of CFB!


