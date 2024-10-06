All Huskers

WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Beat Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media following a 14-7 win over Rutgers. The Huskers improve to 5-1.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Rutgers
Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule - Post Rutgers / HuskerMax
In this story:

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media following a 14-7 win over Rutgers. The Huskers improve to 5-1.

You can watch the full appearance above. Other postgame press appearances are below.

Ty Robinson

Marques Buford

MORE: I-80 Club: Nebraska Wins a One Score Game, Moves to 5-1

MORE: Nebraska Football Hands Rutgers First Loss, 14-7

MORE: Nebraska Football Leads Rutgers 14-0 at Halftime

MORE: Stryker Pregame Perspective: Radical Surgery for Memorial Stadium

MORE: Nebraska Football Commit Ties State Record with 8 Touchdowns Friday

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football