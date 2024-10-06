WATCH: Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Postgame; Cornhuskers Beat Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media following a 14-7 win over Rutgers. The Huskers improve to 5-1.
In this story:
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media following a 14-7 win over Rutgers. The Huskers improve to 5-1.
You can watch the full appearance above. Other postgame press appearances are below.
Ty Robinson
Marques Buford
MORE: I-80 Club: Nebraska Wins a One Score Game, Moves to 5-1
MORE: Nebraska Football Hands Rutgers First Loss, 14-7
MORE: Nebraska Football Leads Rutgers 14-0 at Halftime
MORE: Stryker Pregame Perspective: Radical Surgery for Memorial Stadium
MORE: Nebraska Football Commit Ties State Record with 8 Touchdowns Friday
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified