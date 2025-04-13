'Great Players Love Competition': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule Sees Added Depth in the Secondary
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule wants his defense to be better on third down this fall.
In 2024, Husker opponents converted on 35.2% of third downs. That rate was good for 31st in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten Conference.
But in the first five losses last year, the opponents converted at a 40.4% clip. Iowa, the sixth loss of the season, went 0-for-10 on third downs.
Rhule said the defense this fall, now under the direction of new defensive coordinator John Butler and with help from associate head coach Phil Snow, won't "just sit in a 3-3."
"We're going to put five corners on the field at times, five safeties," Rhule said at his Saturday media availability. "I want different groupings out there. I want a ton of guys playing."
Rhule said the depth in the secondary is "really strong."
"We can start six different guys at corner right now," Rhule said. "We could start four or five different guys at safeties."
Rhule acknowledged that the dynamic of the secondary and depth could change this coming week with the spring transfer portal window. Still, the addition of multiple transfer defensive backs, the return of guys like Marques Buford, Malcolm Hartzog, DeShon Singleton and Ceyair Wright, as well as the development of Jeremiah Charles, Mario Buford, Caleb Benning and more, the secondary is primed for a solid 2025.
"But for the most part, great players love competition," Rhule said.
On the front end, Rhule has been impressed with what the pass rush is beginning to look like.
"We have some guys I know can rush. I think we have some really athletic guys. Phil's doing a great job with those edge guys. (Defensive line coach Terry Bradden) is doing a great job with the other guys and they're working together. I see a comprehensive rush plan starting to come together," Rhule said.
You can watch Rhule's full media availability from Saturday below.
