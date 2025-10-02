How Dylan Raiola Continues to Prove Critics Wrong
Dylan Raiola has garnered a lot of media attention with repeated comparisons to his style and
image to a certain quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs – but amidst all of the attention and
playful jabs, he continues to prove his worth under center at Nebraska.
Below is a lightly edited transcript from the latest No Block No Rock.
Mike Delaware: He’s the only guy with over a thousand yards passing, over 10 touchdowns, and is completing over 75% of his passes. He is playing on another level right now.
Connor Kavulak: The fact that these comparisons on his mannerisms keep coming back is just overlooking what this guy is doing on the field, and he’s now shown it against a high-level opponent in Michigan. They just see these little clips and react without seeing the full game.
One thing is becoming increasingly evident to Husker fans: Dylan Raiola is not focused on any comparisons the media or fans may draw; he is focused on providing results. Even with a disappointing loss to Michigan before the bye week, Raiola still managed to throw for over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns while maintaining a 73% completion rate, netting him 65.5 QBR against a staunch Michigan defense that seemed to keep Raiola running for his life all game long.
Mike: Even on the plays he did make, he was running for his life every time and still getting the ball downfield when he needed to.
Jared Hall: I really wish he (Raiola) would step into his throws a bit more often. He has great arm talent, but I really wish he would just step in there and rifle it in. But in reality, the ball still gets where it needs to be, and it looks like he is sort of just lobbing it in there, but it is still a good ball because he has so much arm talent. My only suggestion for Dylan is, step into your throws a little more, put
some zip in there and try not to float backwards as much because that can lead to dealing with
even more pressure.
One thing is for certain in Lincoln, Nebraska – as Dylan Raiola continues to ignore detractors
and commentary surrounding his personality and on-field presence, he continues to find
success.
Game Predictions for Michigan State
Mike: Both teams will try to do their thing offensively, but Michigan State won’t keep up. They’re missing their left tackle, maybe two O-linemen. Nebraska’s gonna make them one-dimensional. They won’t pass well, and our pass rush will show up Saturday. I think Nebraska wins, 42-24.
Connor: After hearing about Michigan State’s weaknesses or their triumphs and traumas? My score prediction widened from 35-10 to 42-10. Nebraska—I think this is gonna be a thumping.
Jared: Michigan State will get their running game going at times, and it’ll be annoying. Aidan Chiles will run more than Bryce, which could frustrate us. But Dylan’s gonna put up numbers and keep being very, very good. I say Nebraska 37, Sparty 28.
