Nebraska football's long offseason is finally coming to an end.



In just two days, the fourth year of the Matt Rhule era kicks off against the Ohio Bobcats at Memorial Stadium. To get you ready, here are four storylines to watch.

Anthony Colandrea's Debut

UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea takes over as the starting quarterback for Nebraska, and he comes with big-play expectations.

He was the 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2025, starting all 14 games with nearly 3,500 yards and 23 passing touchdowns. On the ground, he ran for 649 yards and 10 scores.

On paper, Colandrea looks like one the most dynamic quarterbacks the Huskers have had in a while, but the question is whether he can match or improve upon his performance of last season.

It will be something to watch beyond week one, but this debut against the Bobcats can provide a hint of what's to come. Colandrea will even get a chance for revenge: In his final game at UNLV, the Rebels lost to Ohio 17-10 in the Frisco Bowl.

Multiple Position Battles Continue

A few position battles are moving into week one. This game will give the coaching staff a chance to see how live competition changes their perception of what they've been seeing in practice.

The first one is at running back. This competition has been a three-man race involving Mekhi Nelson, Isaiah Mozee and Jamal Rule. All three have elevated each other throughout the battle during fall camp and now will get a chance to push for that starting spot. Regardless of who it is, they will have to replace the production from All-America running back Emmett Johnson, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in April.

The second position battle is on the offensive line at right tackle. Throughout most of the offseason, it was expected that South Carolina transfer Tree Babalade would be the starter, but fourth-year offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula has taken that spot. The offensive line is expected to make a jump this season, and it will be interesting to see how rotations play out against the Bobcats.

Moving on to the defensive side of the ball, a key battle is at the second cornerback starting position. According to the official week one depth chart, Florida International transfer Victor Evans III and fourth-year Husker Jeremiah Charles are locked in a battle for the spot. How much each of them plays and how they perform will be something to keep an eye on throughout Saturday's game.

Rob Aurich's 4-2-5 Overhaul: Can They Shore Up the Run?

One of the biggest questions was what will the new defensive scheme look like in 2026. The Huskers will able to fill in holes throughout the defensive, especially on the line of scrimmage and now, the changes will be able to be seen against competition on Saturday.

Nebraska finished 100th nationally against the run in 2025 and that was one of the biggest needs addressed during the offseason. Can the Huskers shore up the run? Aurich believes they can and they have a early test against Ohio.

The Bobcats were top 10 nationally in rushing yards per game and bring back a near 600 yard rusher from a year ago with Duncan Brune.

The defensive line will have the spotlight on them on Saturday against the run-heavy Bobcats.

The Frank Solich Connection

A key storyline off the field for the week one matchup is the connection between the two schools with Frank Solich. Solich played at Nebraska under legendary head coach Bob Devaney and was a coach for the Huskers for a quarter century, as an assistant coach, and eventually took over for Tom Osborn when he retired after the conclusion of the 1997-98 season.

Solich was head coach from 1998 to 2003, leading the Huskers to a national title apperance in 2001. However, he was the first Nebraska head coach to be dismissed in 42 years, after a 9-3 season in 2003.

Solich found his way to Ohio, taking over as head coach in 2005 and was there for 16 years, retiring after the 2020 season. In those 16 seasons, the Bobcats made 11 bowl games and finish his coaching career with a 173-101 record through 22 seasons.

Both schools have honored Solich recently, with the Huskers naming its new locker room after the former head coach, while Ohio renamed its home field after him as Frank Solich Field at Perden Stadium.

Solich will return to Memorial Stadium as he will receive the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame's Legend Award, along with a public recognition during the game.

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