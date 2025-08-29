How Malcolm Hartzog Jr. Went From Zero to Hero in Five Seconds to Save Nebraska
Nebraska needed a big play.
With less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati was driving down the field, and a gutwrenching flag flew.
Malcolm Hartzog Jr. was flagged for defensive holding, giving the Bearcats a first down with 39 seconds to play and trailing by three.
Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby took a shot at the endzone and began to lift his arms in celebration until Hartzog came flying in over the top of the intended receiver.
According to the senior defensive back, it takes about six seconds for the offense to run a play, and only five seconds passed between two plays that took Hartzog from zero to hero.
“That’s what Malcolm Hartzog does,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said after the 20-17 win. “He doesn’t talk a lot. He just makes plays.”
After saving the game for the Huskers, the man of few words took to the podium with a grin spanning from ear to ear.
"I did my assignment," Hartzog said. "Looked up and seen the ball. I just made the play and it felt unreal."
The defensive star has been dependable for the Huskers throughout his tenure in Lincoln. As a junior in 2024, he led the team with four interceptions, the most for a Husker since 2015, and was named an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection.
Hartzog has never missed a game since arriving on campus ahead of the 2022 season, making 30 starts.
Seeing the versatile defender make a big-time play didn't come as a surprise for anyone on the Nebraska sideline, including junior running back Emmett Johnson.
"If ya'll don't know, Malcom is like a brother from another mother to me. We got her at the same time freshman year. I told him on that last drive, I said, 'Go make a play, man. It's your moment, go make a play.'
"He's just doing what he trained to do. He makes big plays in practice and that's what he did tonight."
The Blackshirts held the Bearcats to just 69 passing yards, and 45 of those came in the fourth quarter.
Hartzog added one solo tackle to his performance on Thursday night and sent a sea of red at Arrowhead Stadium back to Nebraska with a much-needed win.
"We made the winning play in the winning moment when we had to have it,” Rhule added. “We’d like to make a few more.”
