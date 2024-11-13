How Much of a Difference Can Dana Holgorsen Make?
Breaking down the Holgorsen news and looking ahead to USC.
It’s another View from the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald’s Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk about the big Dana Holgorsen news and look ahead to USC.
- What Dana Holgorsen brings to the table.
- How much of a difference can we really expect him to make this late in the season?
- Discussing the changes we might see in the Nebraska offense.
- Adopting Nebraska’s playbook more than implementing the Air Raid…but will there be any new wrinkles?
- Holgorsen has a reputation for being a coach who is good at using the players at his disposal and putting them in positions to succeed.
- Will Holgorsen be back in the same role in 2025? What about the rest of the offensive staff?
- Rhule proves once again that he refuses to stand pat and will make whatever changes he needs to make in order to get this right.
Plus, looking ahead to USC.
- Will Dylan Raiola be healthy enough to play vs. USC?
- USC having to prepare for a new offensive coordinator, Nebraska having to prepare for new USC starting QB Jayden Maiava.
- Assessing USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s comments about Holgorsen, Nebraska as a program, and the upcoming game.
- Finally, if Husker fans could pick one of the last three games as a guaranteed win, which one would it be?
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
