USC Football Fined and Placed on NCAA Probation for Coaching Violations
USC football has re-entered hot water entering their game week with Nebraska.
The Trojans' football program were fined $50,000 and placed on a one-year probation on Tuesday by the NCAA due to a violation of "on-and-off-field coaching activities." After conducting the investigation, the NCAA found that USC exceeded the amount of allowed coaches by six during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
"Eight analysts for the football program engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities during spring 2022, fall 2022 and spring 2023, resulting in the football program exceeding the permissible number of countable coaches by six for two academic years," the NCAA said in its release. "As a result of the violations, the parties also agreed that football head coach Lincoln Riley violated head coach responsibility rules."
The NCAA made rule changes to coaching staff limits after the 2023 season, but because the violations occurred prior to the change in January of 2023, USC was eligible for a probation. Coach Lincoln Riley will not be suspended "because Riley was not personally involved in the violations and demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored his staff," per the NCAA's release.
"Riley rebutted his presumed responsibility for the violations occurring before the rules change," the NCAA said. "For the same reasons, the parties also agreed that a suspension penalty for Riley was not appropriate."
The NCAA applied further infractions outside of the year of probation and the $50,000 fine, as USC will be restricted from having the special teams analyst in practice and film review for six consecutive days during two weeks of the remainder of the season. A restriction for the remaining analysts from practice and film review for six consecutive days during four weeks of the 2024-25 season will also be imposed and the school will self-impose a reduction in countable athletically related activities for the football program by 24 hours during the 2023-24 season.
"Since learning of potential violations related to our football program in May 2023, USC has worked cooperatively with the NCAA enforcement staff and with the Committee on Infractions, as we identified and acknowledged violations, issued corrective measures, and submitted a negotiated resolution in a timely fashion that was approved by the Committee," USC athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. "We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity in our athletic programs."
Riley opened his Tuesday media availability with few comments on the situation.
"We've had that behind us now for multiple months and have been past it," he said. "I think you see, with the level of penalties that were levied, in this day and age, that the head coach responsibility thing has really ... it's a big deal, and we get it. If it's something really big, they're going to suspend the head coach, so I think that kind of says what it is. We don't take it lightly, we own the things that we have to correct and we move forward."
USC was off to a hot-start in the early stretch of the season, peaking at No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25. Since falling at Michigan in September, the Trojans are now 4-5 on the season and 2-5 in Big Ten Conference play.
USC welcomes Nebraska to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday with kick off at 3 p.m. CST.
MORE: Big Ten Earns Four Top Five Spots in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: No. 21 Nebraska Women's Basketball Handles Southern, 84-58
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Dana Holgorsen Takes Over Nebraska's Play-Calling Duties
MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Faces Trojans' Potent Offense, Struggling Defense
MORE: Lincoln Riley's Offense Will Provide a Unique Challenge for Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.