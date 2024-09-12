Garret McGuire: Blocking Effort 'Has to Improve' From Nebraska Football Receivers
Garret McGuire still sees some room for improvement with Nebraska Football.
"A lot to improve on. Luckily you can do that after winning two games," McGuire said on Wednesday's episode of "Sports Nightly."
The wide receivers coach for the Huskers joined the nightly Husker Radio Network show and spoke with host Greg Sharpe throughout his half-hour on the program. Sharpe followed up by asking McGuires thoughts on coach Matt Rhule's weekly press conference comments on Monday that blocking outside needed to improve.
"Our effort has got to improve. That starts with me - it starts with those two big guys (Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks). They're going to lead us, they're going to lead the room, then everyone else is going to follow them. We got to do better," McGuire said.
McGuire added that freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. is "going to be pretty good for us," and that he's been impressed by his passion for practice and his athletic ability to make defenders miss.
"Everytime he gets the ball in his hands he expects to score," McGuire said.
The receivers coach added that Husker fans should expect to see more from the other big-time receiver for the Big Red, Omaha native Jaylen Lloyd.
"I'm excited about Jaylen. I think you're going to see him a lot more when he gets going. He had a little hamstring injury that was messing with him in fall camp. Luckily, he's overcame that. He looks really good this week," McGuire said.
McGuire added that fans should expect to see Lloyd in similar positions to Barney, featuring as inside and outside receiver as well as in the backfield with quarterback Dylan Raiola.
The receivers' approach to preparation for game week has been admirable from the coach's perspective, as McGuire added that he had "four or five guys" that contacted him to get ahead on film study after the Saturday night over Colorado.
One of those players itching for more time could be Ainsworth freshman Carter Nelson, as McGuire complimented the tight end/receiver hybrid for his work over the summer. The receivers coach said that Nelson added "12 to 13 pounds" since he arrived in the summer. McGuire also loved the young freshman's versatility for the offense.
"Me personally, I hope he never leaves me (as a receiver). It makes me a better coach," McGuire said.
Watch Wednesday's full "Sports Nightly" episode, featuring McGuire and linebacker John Bullock, below.
