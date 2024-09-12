All Huskers

Garret McGuire: Blocking Effort 'Has to Improve' From Nebraska Football Receivers

Garret McGuire, receivers coach for Nebraska Football, spoke on Wednesday's "Sports Nightly" regarding the Huskers lack of impact blocks against Colorado. He spoke highly of the playmaking ability of Jacory Barney Jr, Jaylen Lloyd, and Carter Nelson.

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Garrett McGuire before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 30, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers assistant coach Garrett McGuire before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Garret McGuire still sees some room for improvement with Nebraska Football.

"A lot to improve on. Luckily you can do that after winning two games," McGuire said on Wednesday's episode of "Sports Nightly."

The wide receivers coach for the Huskers joined the nightly Husker Radio Network show and spoke with host Greg Sharpe throughout his half-hour on the program. Sharpe followed up by asking McGuires thoughts on coach Matt Rhule's weekly press conference comments on Monday that blocking outside needed to improve.

olorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) blocks a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jahmal Banks
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) blocks a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jahmal Banks (4) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"Our effort has got to improve. That starts with me - it starts with those two big guys (Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks). They're going to lead us, they're going to lead the room, then everyone else is going to follow them. We got to do better," McGuire said.

McGuire added that freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. is "going to be pretty good for us," and that he's been impressed by his passion for practice and his athletic ability to make defenders miss.

"Everytime he gets the ball in his hands he expects to score," McGuire said.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr (17) celebrates after a pass against the UTEP Miners
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr (17) celebrates after a pass against the UTEP Miners during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The receivers coach added that Husker fans should expect to see more from the other big-time receiver for the Big Red, Omaha native Jaylen Lloyd.

"I'm excited about Jaylen. I think you're going to see him a lot more when he gets going. He had a little hamstring injury that was messing with him in fall camp. Luckily, he's overcame that. He looks really good this week," McGuire said.

McGuire added that fans should expect to see Lloyd in similar positions to Barney, featuring as inside and outside receiver as well as in the backfield with quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) catches a pass against the Colorado Buffaloes
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd (19) catches a pass against Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The receivers' approach to preparation for game week has been admirable from the coach's perspective, as McGuire added that he had "four or five guys" that contacted him to get ahead on film study after the Saturday night over Colorado.

One of those players itching for more time could be Ainsworth freshman Carter Nelson, as McGuire complimented the tight end/receiver hybrid for his work over the summer. The receivers coach said that Nelson added "12 to 13 pounds" since he arrived in the summer. McGuire also loved the young freshman's versatility for the offense.

"Me personally, I hope he never leaves me (as a receiver). It makes me a better coach," McGuire said.

Watch Wednesday's full "Sports Nightly" episode, featuring McGuire and linebacker John Bullock, below.

MORE: John Bullock: 'Strong Chemistry' Allows Nebraska's Blackshirts to Thrive

MORE: Carriker Chronicles: UNI vs. Nebraska Football Prediction and John Bullock Interview

MORE: Nebraska Football's Bowl Projections Ahead of Week 3

MORE: Nebraska Football Returning to Peacock for Purdue Game

MORE: Matt Rhule Lauds Nebraska's Week of Preparation for Northern Iowa

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football