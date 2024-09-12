John Bullock: 'Strong Chemistry' Allows Nebraska's Blackshirts to Thrive
The Nebraska football defense took a work-like approach to their preparation for the Colorado matchup in Week Two. For senior linebacker John Bullock, it was just another week in the office.
"I approached it just like any other game," Bullock said. "Go in there and do my job. If an opportunity comes to make a play, make a play. That's what I did and I think that's what our whole defense had the mindset of."
The Creighton Prep grad and Omaha native spoke to the Husker Radio Network's Jessica Coody during Wednesday's episode of "Sports Nightly". Bullock had a career day against CU Saturday, recording five tackles, with two tackles-for-loss, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry.
The Huskers' defense was solid throughout the four quarters against the Buffaloes, but especially stood tall during the first half against the talented Colorado attack pitching a shutout in the opening 30 minutes of game time. Bullock was satisfied with the Blackshirts' ability to shut down their opponent quickly.
"It was huge. We knew their offense was explosive and they have big time players that make plays. To get a three-and-out and get off the field right away and have that possession was huge for us," Bullock said.
Nebraska elected to defer to the second half after winning the opening coin toss against the 'Buffs, allowing the defense to set the tone at the start of the contest. Defensive tackle Ty Robinson had a pass deflected then created a sack in the first three plays.
Robinson was not the only senior to provide a big energy play early, as Bullock stepped into a passing lane to allow Tommi Hill to nab a game-changing pick-six in the first quarter.
"We were in quarters, I saw 2 (quarterback Shedeur Sanders) sit, then he (Travis Hunter) went underneath. I tried to roll with it. He took his eyes off, and threw it Tommi's way. He made a play," Bullock said. "It was great to get a defensive touchdown."
The senior Blackshirt added that the defense is gelling early and working together well.
"We are very connected. We have a strong chemistry with each other. Just being able to trust each other out there let's us play with even more confidence. Knowing that Nash (Hutmacher), Ty (Robinson), Jimari (Butler), MJ (Sherman) are going to do their job, helps us in the backend... We all trust in each other," Bullock said.
Bullock continued by adding praise to the systems created by coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Tony White, saying that the team has "bought into the process." He added that the mentality of "how you do anything is how you do everything" is engrained into the team. The linebacker continued that his confidence and leadership has grown in Year Two under the new regime.
"This year I'm playing with more confidence. I have a year under my belt starting on defense... having that confidence and trust in myself is the biggest thing I learned from last year. I just had to trust myself to make the big plays," Bullock said.
The senior added that it was "good to see" the passionate crowd at Memorial Stadium against CU, and continued that he was happy to see more of his teammates making plays calling it an "amazing atmosphere."
Bullock wrapped his interview by saying the Blackshirts have taken it upon themselves to slow down opponents running attacks.
"We take a lot of pride in that," Bullock said. "How physical we play; Coach White makes sure to enfore that upon us. When you have guys like Ty and Nash clogging up the middle every play, it makes the backend guys (jobs) easier."
Bullock has seven total tackles on the season after two games and aims to slow down one of the better running attacks in the FCS against Northern Iowa on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Listen to Bullock's full comments from "Sports Nightly" below.
