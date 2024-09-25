Husker Doc Talk: Frank Solich Reflects on Nebraska Football Coaching Career
What would Frank Solich want to be if he hadn't started coaching football in 1966? What two games when he was the coach at Nebraska haunt him the most? You will find answers to these questions on the latest Husker Doc Talk Podcast as Dr. Rob Zatechka and Travis Justice sit down with the former Nebraska head coach.
Frank Solich had the impossible job of replacing Tom Osborne in 1998. He turned the impossible into possible, winning the Big 12 title in 1999 (he should have won the National Championship) and sharing the Big 12 North Division crowns in 2000 and 2001.
At Nebraska, Solich coached 13 first-team All-Americans, 28 first-team all-conference players, a Heisman Trophy winner, and a Campbell Trophy winner (really smart and really good players. Dr. Rob won the Campbell Trophy).
That idiot Athletic Director Steve Pederson fired Solich after the 2003 season. Frank finished his Nebraska head coaching career with a 58-19 record.
From 2005 through 2020, Solich coached Ohio University. He is the winningest coach in school and Mid-American Conference history. He will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.
Frank was slow to return to Memorial Stadium, as old wounds are hard to heal. He is retired and living in Boise, Idaho, and he comes back to Nebraska often to visit his daughter, son-in-law, and grandkids. His trips to Memorial Stadium are less frequent, but he was back earlier this year for the Colorado game and in 2023 for the spring game.
Watch or listen to the interview below.
MORE: Nebraska vs. Purdue: A Must-Win Matchup for Both Teams
MORE: Nebraska-Purdue Preview with Russ Johnson, Host of the Boiler Express Podcast
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Breaks ESPN Television Records in Sweep Over Louisville
MORE: Punched in the Mouth? Learn From It, Says Nebraska Football's MJ Sherman
MORE: Nebraska's Maturity Will Be Tested Following Crushing Illinois Loss
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.