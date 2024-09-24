Nebraska's Maturity Will Be Tested Following Crushing Illinois Loss
Before the Illinois game, Nebraska football fans and players were seemingly on top of the world.
Everything was going perfectly so far during the 2024 season. The Huskers were 3-0 and were the talk of college football. True freshman phenom Dylan Raiola could seemingly do no wrong, and the Huskers were ready to make another national statement against Illinois on Friday night in a primetime-ranked showdown. Instead, the Huskers showed the entire country that they were not yet ready to take that next step.
The 31-24 loss to the Fighting Illini was frustrating for a number of reasons. It felt like Nebraska was the better team for most of the game but they could not put any separation between themselves and Illinois. Anytime they had a chance to go up by two scores, they failed to take advantage. It all culminated in a disastrous overtime period that led to Illinois players celebrating all over the field at Memorial Stadium. The sea of red in the crowd could only watch in disappointment.
The Huskers' fan base is used to this kind of disappointment. After all, Nebraska has not beaten a ranked team since 2016. But there was a hope that this team would be different, and not subject the fan base to the familiar disappointment that they have associated with Nebraska football for the last several years. But despite the loss and the familiar feeling that fans have this week, there is still plenty of time to turn things around.
Despite the gloomy atmosphere surrounding the Huskers this week, the team still has everything to play for. Losing the conference opener is certainly not an ideal way to begin the season, but there is plenty of time to make up for it. Nebraska's next three games are against unranked conference opponents. They play Purdue on the road before returning home to face Rutgers. Then they will get a much-needed bye week before facing off against Indiana on the road.
None of those games will likely be easy for the Huskers, but each one is a great opportunity to get a conference win. If Nebraska can take care of business and win all three of those games, then they will set up another ranked match-up with Ohio State on Oct. 26 in Columbus. That will be the best opportunity that Nebraska has all season to get a marquee victory.
Sure, it will be a tall task to win that game, but the Huskers have four weeks and three games to work out the issues that were apparent in the Illinois game. Coach Matt Rhule's ability to improve his team and prepare them for the upcoming slate will say a lot about him as a head coach. How the Huskers respond to their first loss of the season will also say a lot about the maturity level of the team.
It is going to take a lot of maturity to turn this season around after a loss like that. The Illinois game is not the end of the world unless the Huskers allow it to be.
