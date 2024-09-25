Nebraska-Purdue Preview with Russ Johnson, Host of the Boiler Express Podcast
After the disappointing loss to Illinois, the Huskers will look to get back on track in their first road game of the season against Purdue. The Boilermakers come into the contest at 1-2, having defeated Indiana State 49-0 to start the year, followed by back-to-back losses vs. Notre Dame (66-7) and at Oregon State (38-21). Most betting lines currently have Nebraska favored by around 10 points.
I talked to Russ Johnson, host of the Boiler Express Podcast, to get the Purdue perspective on the upcoming game.
Interview with Russ Johnson, Host of the Boiler Express Podcast
After going 4-8 in 2023, Purdue sits at 1-2 to start the 2024 season. What’s the view of 2nd year head coach Ryan Walters among the fan base?
It’s very split. Some are already calling for his head, but others are disappointed, though still supportive. I think it’s important to remember that Walters started with an extremely depleted roster, and was hired much later in the coaching cycle than most new coaches. I still see this as somewhat of a first year for Coach Walters. To continue on the rebuilding path, it’s more important what the roster looks like at the end of this season than the team’s record.
Despite the loss to Oregon State, the Boilermakers rushed for 263 yards at an impressive clip of 8.8 yards per carry. That’s the second time this season they’ve rushed for over 200 yards. Is being a downhill rushing team at the core of this offense’s identity?
OC Graham Harrell is a part of the Mike Leach coaching tree, and as such this offense has been labeled as an air raid offense. However, the Boilermakers actually led the Big Ten in rushing yards per game last season, and have seen continued success on the ground this year. As much as we’d like to get quarterback Hudson Card going and unleash the passing offense, I think it’s critical for Purdue to embrace and lean on the run game or there may be no shot at turning things around this season.
Purdue had a rough draw in the non-conference schedule, having to play both Notre Dame and Oregon State. Is there a belief that the defense will get back on track going into conference play?
If there are fans that believe the defense will get back on track this week, they are few and far between. Most fans have almost no faith in the Purdue defense right now. The Boilers had 30 missed tackles against Notre Dame, and another 11 this past Saturday. It’s not been solely a scheme issue, it’s been basic fundamentals, too. While they looked better against Oregon State, this defense needs the offense to sustain drives so the team as a whole can play more complementary football and feed off each other.
Who have been some key contributors for the Boilermakers so far this season? Who do Husker fans need to be worried about?
You somewhat highlighted it with your earlier question. Devin Mockobee (36 carries/276 yards/1 TD/7.7 YPC on the season) is a supremely talented RB that has been proven very hard to get on the ground. Combine that with Illinois transfer RB Reggie Love III (27/165/2/6.1 ypc) and this Purdue team has a great 1-2 punch in the run game. If we can get them going and open up the passing game for Hudson Card (or just keep pounding the rock until the opposing defense forces Purdue to throw), this offense could really take control of a game.
Nebraska has been in the Big Ten since 2011. How do Purdue fans view the Huskers? Is this considered a big game in the Purdue Common Fans’ eyes?
If there’s one thing Big Ten fans might miss about the divisions, it’s the intensity that divisional matchups brought each season. While not a traditional rival, those Big Ten West games were games Purdue fans always felt, most years, that we should compete in. While Purdue has won four of the last six meetings with the Huskers, these teams are on quite different trajectories. Purdue fans need to see this team fight and compete, not just roll over and mail it in for the rest of the season. In that sense, it’s definitely a big game for Purdue.
What have you seen from Nebraska and does it make you feel better or worse about Purdue’s chances on Saturday?
The Illinois game was one I watched closely. Given the competitive nature of that game, it’s given me a glimmer of hope that if Purdue can right the ship going into Big Ten play, we could, at the very least, put up a competitive effort this week.
Purdue wins if ______.
Purdue wins if it establishes the run and maintains drives. Purdue has converted on just 3 of their 21 third downs over the past two weeks. This has obviously compounded their defensive struggles and caused the game to get out of hand for two weeks in a row.
Nebraska wins if ______.
Nebraska wins if it exploits the Purdue run defense in the same ways we’ve been getting gashed over the past two weeks. If Raiola and the offense can get on Purdue early, and the defense forces one or two 3-and-outs early, they’ll roll.
Final score prediction?
I’m not out on Coach Walters yet, and I’m hopeful we can right the ship at some point this season. However, I’m not quite ready to predict this is the week we do. I think we’ve still got many issues in run defense, and need to execute much better on 3rd down. Though it is homecoming week, and it should be a decent home atmosphere, I don’t think it will be enough.
31-17 Nebraska covers.
Author’s note: Thanks to Russ Johnson, host of the Boiler Express Podcast, for his contributions to this article. Both the Common Fan Podcast (Nebraska) and the Boiler Express Podcast (Purdue) are members of The College Huddle, the largest fan-led online college sports podcast community, made up of one podcast from each fan base represented.
MORE: Nebraska Takes a Step Backward vs. Illinois, But SMQ Predicts It Won't Be a Trend. Raiola Is Too Good!
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Breaks ESPN Television Records in Sweep Over Louisville
MORE: Punched in the Mouth? Learn From It, Says Nebraska Football's MJ Sherman
MORE: Nebraska's Maturity Will Be Tested Following Crushing Illinois Loss
MORE: Nebraska vs. Illinois Drew Big Friday Night Audience for FOX
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.