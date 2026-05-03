After years of talking about it, the renovation of Memorial Stadium is finally going to take place! On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka talk about the $600 million project.

The project will bring major changes to the 103-year-old stadium. The south stadium will be completely demolished and rebuilt. This will create a 360-degree concourse and more fan amenities. Capacity will drop to 80,000 but will include 20,000 additional chairback seats and a 7,000-seat student section.

Change does not come without complaints. People are unhappy with the project's price tag. They are also upset about the decision to eliminate legacy season tickets. As Travis and Dr. Rob discuss, this is all part of doing business in today’s world of college football. Stealing a line from “The Godfather,” it’s not personal, it’s business.

The podcast covers a lot of ground, including the proposed 5-for-5 eligibility rule and the Big Ten’s record payout to schools from the first full year of the new media contract.

Also, the dangers to the transfer portal. We witnessed it firsthand recently with Brendan Sorsby at Texas Tech, who checked into a residential treatment facility for gambling addiction. The portal's shotgun marriages do not give teams enough time to conduct background checks on players —Unlike the NFL, which has a security team in place that knows everything possible about a player before the draft.

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