Husker Doc Talk: Looking at the 2025 Nebraska Football Season
Welcome back, Husker fans! We appreciate your patience, and we’ve got good news—this is the first of our weekly podcasts all the way through the 2025 Nebraska football season.
A lot has happened since our last episode—family updates, new studio, new shoes, even a brand-new grandbaby in the Justice family. But now it’s time to shift gears, because Husker football is almost here. Nebraska kicks things off in less than two weeks against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. That means we’re talking uniforms, playoff expansion, win totals, and what year three of the Matt Rhule era really looks like.
And yes—we’ll go game by game and give you our predictions. Does Nebraska finally take that next step? Is nine wins enough, or do the Huskers need 10 to call this season a success?
Strap in—Travis Justice and Dr. Rob Zatechka are ready to break it all down, right now, on the Husker Doc Talk Podcast. Watch or listen below.
If you’re watching on YouTube, do us a favor: hit subscribe on the Doc Talk channel, give this video a like, and start leaving your comments. And don’t forget, you can follow Dr. Rob on X at @doctalksports, and make sure you check out our Facebook page as well.
Please support our sponsors: This podcast would not be possible without their generosity and support.
Gdefy Shoes
Like Gdefy Shoes and their patented VersoShock technology, which offers absorption, body alignment, and a trampoline-like energy, Gdefy shoes are perfect for any activity. They offer a 60-day money-back guarantee, unmatched comfort, and two free orthotics. The holiday season is here, so save money by getting 50% off an order of $120 or more by entering the promo code DOCTALK50 at checkout at Gdefy.com.
Husker Hounds
Speaking of the holidays, get the Cornhusker fan in your family the best Nebraska gear at Husker Hounds. There are two locations in the Omaha area, and you can find them online at HuskerHounds.com.
The Orr Law Group
The legal process can be intimidating. Let the experts at Orr Law Group help you navigate the court system. They handle all types of litigation. Connor Orr and his team are compassionate and caring lawyers who provide a positive and experienced representation to their clients. Get more information from the Orr Law Group.
Centris Federal Credit Union
For all your banking needs, turn to Centris Federal Credit Union, the official sponsor of the Doc's Diagnosis. Discover the benefits of membership at Centris Federal Credit Union, member NCUA.
Husker Max
Husker Max provides the best Nebraska football and sports information. They distribute this podcast weekly and are the go-to source for all Husker news.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.