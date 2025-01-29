Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule Visits Former Huskers at Senior Bowl Practices
Matt Rhule continues to foster relationships built through Nebraska football - even after the graduation of his former players.
The Nebraska coach posted on his social media pages Tuesday his visit to Mobile, Alabama, to view the 2025 Reese's Senior bowl practices. Rhule shared photos with former Husker defensive lineman Ty Robinson, defensive back Tommi Hill, and tight end Thomas Fidone. Each player had previously accepted their Senior Bowl invitations this season and began their week practicing in front of prospective scouts and the general public.
Rhule has plenty of previous experience at the Senior Bowl, visiting as a coach of the Temple Owls, Baylor Bears, and participating as the evaluating coaching staff during the 2021 game during his time at the Carolina Panthers. Rhule served as the "American" head coach for the 2021 Senior Bowl.
Later Tuesday night, Rhule shared photos from the East-West Shrine Bowl including practice highlights of former Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher and receiver Isaiah Neyor.
Robinson, Hill, and Fidone all began their Senior Bowl experiences getting their professional measurements that would be listed prior to their potential NFL Combine and Nebraska Pro Day workouts. Robinson was listed at 6-6, 310 pounds on the Nebraska gameday roster, but officially measured at 6-4 7/8 inches and at 296 pounds. The defensive tackle also had 10 inch hands, 32 1/2 inch arm length, and a wingspan listed at 6-foot-7 3/4 inches.
Hill, a cornerback for practices this week, listed at 6-0, 205 pounds during the season while battling a foot injury that eventually shut his season down prior to the final game for the Big Red. The Senior Bowl posted Hill at 6-0 1/4 inch, weighing 210 pounds, and having hand measurements of 9 3/8 inches. Hill's arm length was listed at 33 3/8 inches with a wingspan of 6-foot-7 and 1/2 inches.
Fidone, the lone offensive representative for the Big Red at the Senior Bowl, began the 2024 season listed at 6-6, 255 pounds. The Council Bluffs native was measured at 6-4, 3/8 inches and weighing in at 241 pounds. Fidone's hand measured at 10 3/4 inches, with an arm length of 34 inches and a wingspan of 6-foot-10 and 1/2 inches. His wingspan and hand measurements were the largest among the tight end group competing in Mobile.
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl is led by the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants coaching staffs, with Fidone representing the American team coached by Browns' assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. Fidone's offensive coordinator is New York Giants' running backs coach Joel Thomas. Hill and Robinson are led by Giants' offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for the National team, as their defensive coordinator is the Browns' defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire.
The 76th Annual Reese's Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Febr. 1 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama. All three days of practice are being televised live on both the NFL Network and ESPN. The game between the American and National teams will be broadcast on the NFL Network at 1:30 p.m. CST.
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is coming off four consecutive drafts with at least 100 players selected, which has represented over 40 percent of the entire past four draft classes. Last year’s game featured a record 110 drafted players, including 10 first-rounders and 45 of top 100 picks.
Nebraska football would welcome as many draft selections as possible this April after being shut out of last year's draft. Nebraska has had two draft picks in each class four out of the last five years, with the most recent picks being sixth-round selections Ochaun Mathis and Trey Palmer in 2023.
