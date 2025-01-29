Nebraska Athletics Honors 'Voice of the Huskers' with Greg Sharpe Radio Booth
Greg Sharpe's legacy with Nebraska will live on not only in the memories of Husker football and baseball fans, but also inside the hallowed grounds of Memorial Stadium.
Sharpe was honored on Wednesday by Nebraska Athletics with his workspace on football game days being named after the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year. The Huskers unveiled the "Greg Sharpe Radio Booth" during a social media video.
Sharpe was seen in the video being awarded first with the "Husker of the Month" by Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen, who handed the baseball and football play-by-play voice a unique WWE-style belt for his honor.
"This year we created Husker of the Month. There's a lot of reasons you could be Husker of the Month," Dannen said to Sharpe in the video. "Honestly - not just for everything you've done up to this point, but what you went through this year and how you did it, how you represented us, and how you keep being the consummate Husker."
Dannen then instructed Sharpe to arrive upstairs at the broadcast booth, where a surprise waited for the Huskers' broadcaster. Outside the radio booth, Sharpe found a sign depicting his legendary broadcast call for the game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass from Nebraska quarterback Ron Kellogg III in a victory over Northwestern in 2013.
"Kellogg gets the shotgun snap - final player of the game," the sign reads. "Ron waiting for the wideouts to get downfield. Launches a throw down to the goal line. Going up, ball's tipped, the ball is caught! TOUCHDOWN. Jordan Westerkamp, Nebraska wins the game! On the final play of the contest."
"Look at that!" Sharpe said, arriving to his new namesake broadcast booth.
"Now that you're employee of the month, you finally qualify to have your name on something," Dannen said to Sharpe outside of the radio booth. "Keith Jackson's name is on the television booth -a true legend of legends. Now we have a legend of legends name on the radio booth."
Printed in bold, red letters above the door entering in to the Husker Radio Network game day radio booth states the "Greg Sharpe Radio Booth." The honor did not leave Sharpe without a final quip regarding the honor.
"Keith had a bathroom - I'm better off," Sharpe said.
"I wish there was something above thank you to tell you, but that's all the best I can do right now. What this university - what Troy has done for me the last six months - I can't tell you how thankful I am to be here," Sharpe said.
Sharpe's honor comes during an emotional year for the broadcaster. On April 15, 2024 he announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis, and his work with the Huskers Radio Network was affected during the first months of his treatment. On April 28, Nebraska baseball honored their radio voice with a tribute to the broadcaster prior to the series finale against Iowa, while adding a patch to the ball caps of each player with "GS" and "Sharpe Strong" monikers.
The longtime baseball broadcaster missed several Nebraska baseball contests before returning to call the team's appearance in the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. The Huskers lost their first game but swept the rest to win the tournament, and Sharpe was along for the ride at every pitch.
During the fall, Sharpe missed a few football broadcasts as well. Sharpe was still available during the broadcasts, featuring in segments during the Huskers Radio Network pregame coverage for each game. He would become the feature of several weekly segments on Big Noon Kickoff, the Big Ten Network, and other sports media outlets.
On Dec. 30, 2024, Sharpe was awarded the 2024 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year from the National Sports Media Association. The NSMA membership votes on state and national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year awards as well as Hall of Fame honorees each year. From Oct. 15-Nov. 15, NSMA members provide three nominations for each category as the top two receiving votes in each state are placed on the final ballot along with the top ten for the national awards.
The multitude of honors continued during the football season in October, as the Kansas City Chiefs recognized Sharpe before a Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium. Sharpe, alongside his wife and three daughters, visited Kansas City with the help of Memories for Kids, a Nebraska nonprofit dedicated to creating memories for families affected by Stage Four cancer.
During the contest, Sharpe and his family watched the game from a suite, and they joined the Chiefs broadcast team during their pregame coverage on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. The contest also came during the Chiefs' "Cancer Crucial Catch" game, creating a memorable atmosphere for the Sharpes. Greg was also reunited with family friend and former colleague Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Chiefs, during the pregame coverage. Sharpe had previously worked closely with the Chiefs broadcast team as a Kansas State Wildcats broadcaster prior to joining the Huskers Radio Network.
Sharpe's wife, Amy, wrote on social media at the time, "I cannot even imagine a more perfect memory for the girls to have for their lifetime."
Sharpe has been a radio announcer and lead host of "Sports Nightly" with the Huskers Radio Network and Nebraska Athletics since 2008. Prior to joining NU, Sharpe was well-regarded for his role working with Kansas State's football and basketball programs from 1996-2002.
