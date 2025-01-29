How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at Purdue: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The Nebraska women’s basketball team pushed No. 12 Ohio State to the brink, but four key free throws late by Madison Greene shut down NU’s dream of a major upset at home as the Buckeyes squeaked out a 72-66 win over Nebraska.
The loss snapped the Huskers’ five-game winning streak, but didn’t damper the momentum NU has built up over the past month showing how competitive they can be against one of the top teams in the country.
Star center Alexis Markowski led NU with a team-high 18 points while guard Callin Hake added 12 points for Nebraska’s only two double figure scorers. The third quarter and efficiency proved to be the difference. Ohio State shot 68.8% in the third frame to outscore NU 25-17. Plus, the Buckeyes shot 50% for the game compared to the Huskers’ 37.9 field goal percentage.
Up next for NU is a two-game road swing through the state of Indiana with a Thursday showdown against Purdue – who’s winless in the conference. Here’s all you need to know for Nebraska’s visit to West Lafayette.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: (RV) Nebraska (15-5, 6-3 B1G) at Purdue (7-13, 0-9 B1G)
- When: Thursday, January 29, 2025
- Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.
- Time: 6 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Purdue Scout
Head Coach: Katie Gearlds | 4th Season at Purdue; 12th as HC | 58-58 (.500) at Purdue; 285-107 (.727) Career Record | 1x NCAA D1 Tournament Appearances, 2x WNIT Appearances, 2x NAIA DII National Championships | 3x NAIA Coach OTY, 5x Crossroads League Coach OTY | Previous Head Coach at Marian (NAIA DII) | Playing Career: Purdue (College), Seattle Storm (WNBA).
2023-24 Record: 15-19 (5-13 B1G, T-11th) | 2x B1G All-Freshman Team, 3x Honorable Mentions | L, 67-59 to Vermont in WNIT Great 8.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 11-10 (2024 B1G Tournament Second Round, March 7, 2024, last matchup: 64-56 NU).
Key Returners: Rashunda Jones, G, Soph. | Sophie Swanson, G, Soph. | Jayla Smith, G, Sr. | Mila Reynolds, F, Jr. | Alaina Harper, F, Jr. | McKenna Layden, G, Soph.
Key Additions: Destini Lombard, G, Gr. (SFA) | Reagan Bass, F, Sr. (Akron) | Lana McCarthy, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Ella Collier, G, Gr. (Marian) | Kendall Puryear, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Mahri Petree, G, Gr. (UTEP) | Jordyn Poole, G, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Abbey Ellis, G (Eligibility) | Caitlyn Harper, F (Eligibility) | Madison Layden, G (Eligibility) | Mary Ashley Stevenson, G, Soph. (Stanford) | Jeanae Terry, G (Eligibility) | Emily Monson, G, Soph. (Middle Tennessee).
Outlook: Despite momentum coming off a WNIT Great 8 appearance in 2023-2024, it’s been a rough fourth season for Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds and her team. The former Boilermaker All-American recorded 17 and 19 wins in her first two seasons, including an NCAA Tournament appearance. However, things have fallen by the wayside the last two seasons with a 15-19 record last year before a 7-13 start this season, which includes an 0-9 mark in conference play.
The top four scorers – who were also starters – departed the program over the offseason. Three exhausted their eligibility, but the major loss was guard Mary Ashley Stevenson who transferred to Stanford after earning a spot on the All-B1G Freshman Team with 9.7 PPG and 5.1 RPG.
Sophomore guard Rashunda Jones is the lead returner for Purdue and she’s been in-and-out of the starting lineup this season, but is third on the team in scoring with 7.8 points per game. Fellow returner Sophie Swanson has appeared in 19 of the 20 games this season with a 6.1 PPG average.
Due to the exodus over the offseason, Gearlds attacked the transfer portal hard to bring in reinforcements. That starts with Stephen F. Austin transfer guard Destini Lombard who chose West Lafayette to spend her final season in college basketball. She leads the team with 11.5 PPG while adding 2.2 steals per match which is fourth in the Big Ten. 6-foot-2 senior forward Reagan Buss comes from Akron and provides key height for the Boilermakers while adding 8.8 PPG and 5.4 RPG. Graduate student Ella Collier transferred from Marian – but didn’t play under Gearlds – and has made an impact as a starter with just over six points per contest.
Purdue has also leaned into its youth with a few key freshmen including Lana McCarthy (6.7 PPG) and Kendall Puryear (6.1 PPG). The Boilermakers have also been hit with injuries this season missing freshman Jordyn Poole (No. 54 overall recruit) as well as 6-foot-3 junior forward Alaina Harper.
It’s a deadly combination scoring the fewest points while allowing the most in the conference and that’s what Purdue is dealing with right now. With the second-lowest field goal percentage (41.4%) and lowest free throw efficiency (65.7%) it has been an absolute struggle for the Boilermakers.
Purdue currently has an eight-game losing streak having not won since Dec. 21 against Indiana State, plus a winless record (0-9) in conference play. With that in mind, this has the feeling of a trap game, especially with Nebraska on the road. The Huskers should still win as long as they play up to their potential like they have over the past several games.
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Sean Callahan on Whether Matt Rhule is "The Guy" for Nebraska Football
MORE: Former Nebrasketball Guard Bryce McGowens Selected for 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Showcase
MORE: Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Opens at +5000 to Win the 2025 Heisman Trophy
MORE: Nebraska Opens with 19th-Best Odds to Win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff
MORE: The I-80 Club Remembers Calvin Jones
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.