ESPN's College GameDay Crew Favors Nebraska Football Over Colorado
The Nebraska football team continues to gain support leading up to its big matchup with Colorado tonight.
The Huskers were a near-unanimous pick over the Buffaloes by the ESPN "College GameDay" crew Saturday morning, as five of the six analysts - including guest picker Michael Phelps - selected the Cornhuskers. The only member of the crew to pick against the Big Red was former Michigan receiver Desmond Howard.
Howard has been in Nebraska fans' ire since his comments in August 2020 when the former Heisman Trophy winner suggested that the Big Ten Conference needs to "get their ass out of the Big Ten." The proposition came after then-coach Scott Frost and past Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos suggested that due to the cancellation of the Big Ten football season because of COVID-19, the Huskers would consider looking for games outside the Big Ten.
Howard was confident in the Buffaloes' ability to move the ball against the Nebraska defense, but fellow analyst Pat McAfee continued his parade of compliments for Matt Rhule's program. Earlier in the show, the former National Football League punter highlighted freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola's talent.
Multi-national championship winning coach Nick Saban picked Nebraska, as did McAfee and Phelps. Kirk Herbstreit and former coach Lee Corso also selected the Huskers, and agreed with the ESPN "Fan Vote," in which 63% of fans polled picked the Big Red.
Earlier this week, Saban said Raiola impressed him in his Week One performance against UTEP, stating the first-year signal caller "did not look like a freshman."
Nebraska awaits its rivalry test tonight, hosting Colorado in Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CDT.
