All Huskers

ESPN's College GameDay Crew Favors Nebraska Football Over Colorado

Five of the six analysts for the ESPN 'College GameDay' show picked Nebraska Football to topple Colorado in the evening contest tonight. Desmond Howard was the only member of the program to pick against the Big Red.

Austin Jacobsen

Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.
Host Pat McAfee, center, makes a point while Rece Davis, left, and Lee Corso look on during the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Nebraska football team continues to gain support leading up to its big matchup with Colorado tonight.

The Huskers were a near-unanimous pick over the Buffaloes by the ESPN "College GameDay" crew Saturday morning, as five of the six analysts - including guest picker Michael Phelps - selected the Cornhuskers. The only member of the crew to pick against the Big Red was former Michigan receiver Desmond Howard.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the UTEP Miners during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Howard has been in Nebraska fans' ire since his comments in August 2020 when the former Heisman Trophy winner suggested that the Big Ten Conference needs to "get their ass out of the Big Ten." The proposition came after then-coach Scott Frost and past Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos suggested that due to the cancellation of the Big Ten football season because of COVID-19, the Huskers would consider looking for games outside the Big Ten.

Howard was confident in the Buffaloes' ability to move the ball against the Nebraska defense, but fellow analyst Pat McAfee continued his parade of compliments for Matt Rhule's program. Earlier in the show, the former National Football League punter highlighted freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola's talent.

Multi-national championship winning coach Nick Saban picked Nebraska, as did McAfee and Phelps. Kirk Herbstreit and former coach Lee Corso also selected the Huskers, and agreed with the ESPN "Fan Vote," in which 63% of fans polled picked the Big Red.

Earlier this week, Saban said Raiola impressed him in his Week One performance against UTEP, stating the first-year signal caller "did not look like a freshman."

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18)
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) throws to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) against the UTEP Miners during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska awaits its rivalry test tonight, hosting Colorado in Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CDT.

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 2 Capsules

MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Colorado

MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. is Colorado's Secret Superstar

MORE: Nick Saban: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Didn't Play Like a Freshman'

MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Thinking Through Some (Mostly) Unintended Consequences

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football