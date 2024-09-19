All Huskers

Big Ten Conference Unveils Women's Basketball Schedules

Nebraska women's basketball's full schedule is here after the Big Ten released dates for league games Thursday.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 10, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Target Center.
Past the midway point of September and a basketball schedule has officially been released.

The Big Ten Conference unveiled the schedules for all league men's and women's basketball teams Thursday. The women's slate is 18 games. Teams will play 16 others once and one opponents twice.

Nebraska will open Big Ten at home against Minnesota on Dec. 8. The Big Red will get their West Coast swing out of the way early, playing at UCLA (Dec. 9) and USC (Jan. 1). The final home game will be Feb. 23 against Washington while the regular season will come to a close March 2 at Northwestern.

The two-play opponent for the Big Red is Iowa. The two will play in Iowa City Jan. 16 then in Lincoln Feb. 10

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is slated for March 5-9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Huskers open the season Nov. 4 at home against Omaha. Before that, the men's and women's teams will introduce themselves to Husker Nation at Opening Night.

Nebraska's nonconference slate can be found here.

